The Fund seeks real after‑tax return for investors who are subject to federal income taxes. Real return is the rate of return after adjusting for inflation. The Fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in municipal securities that pay interest exempt from federal taxation and by using inflation protection derivatives instruments. Municipal securities may pay interest that is subject to the federal alternative minimum tax (“AMT”) for certain taxpayers.

The Fund may invest in fixed-income securities with any maturity or duration. The Fund may also invest without limit in fixed-income securities that are rated below investment grade (commonly known as “junk bonds”).

The Adviser selects securities for purchase or sale based on its assessment of the securities’ risk and return characteristics as well as the securities’ impact on the overall risk and return characteristics of the Fund. In making this assessment, the Adviser takes into account various factors, including the credit quality and sensitivity to interest rates of the securities under consideration and of the Fund’s other holdings.

The Fund may make significant use of derivatives, including swaps, futures, options and forwards. To provide inflation protection, the Fund will enter into various kinds of inflation swap agreements. The Fund may use other inflation-protected instruments. Payments to the Fund pursuant to swaps will result in taxable income, either ordinary income or capital gains, rather than income exempt from federal taxation. The Fund may at times seek a substantial amount of inflation protection and, consequently, may generate substantial taxable income. It is expected that the Fund’s primary use of derivatives will be for the purposes of inflation protection.

The Fund may also invest in:

• forward commitments;

• zero‑coupon municipal securities and variable, floating and inverse floating rate municipal securities; and

• certain types of mortgage-related securities.

The Fund may utilize leverage for investment purposes through the use of tender option bond transactions (“TOBs”). The Adviser will consider the impact of TOBs, swaps and other derivatives in making its assessments of the Fund’s risks. The resulting exposures to markets, sectors, issuers or specific securities will be continuously monitored by the Adviser.