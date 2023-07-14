Home
Vitals

YTD Return

4.9%

1 yr return

7.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$33.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

36.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$34.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.58%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 19.30%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Castle Tandem Fund

TANDX | Fund

$34.22

$33.9 M

0.50%

$0.17

1.58%

TANDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.36%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Castle Tandem Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Castle Investment Management
  • Inception Date
    Mar 15, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Carew

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing in a focused portfolio of securities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests primarily in common stocks of large-capitalization companies. The Fund generally considers a company to be a large-capitalization company if, at the time of purchase, its market capitalization is $15 billion or more. Although the Fund invests primarily in large-capitalization companies it may also invest in small and medium capitalization companies. The Fund may invest in foreign securities, including sponsored American Depositary Receipts (ADRs). ADRs are certificates evidencing ownership of shares of a foreign-based issuer held in trust by a bank or similar financial institution. They are alternatives to the direct purchase of the underlying securities in their national markets and currencies. Also, from time to time, the Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in a particular sector. This could result in the Fund being overweight certain sectors at various times.

Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. (the “Sub-Adviser”) searches for companies it believes are capable of having consistent growth in earnings, revenues and cash flow through any economic environment; have consistent dividend growth as a result of earnings, revenue and cash flow growth; have a dominant or competitive advantage; and have consistency in and depth of management.

The Sub-Adviser employs a disciplined system built on a proprietary investment process. The proprietary investment selection process starts by applying quantitative analysis across a universe of approximately 3,000 stocks, resulting in each stock that meets the Sub-Adviser’s basic investment criteria being classified as either a buy, accumulate, hold or sell. The Sub-Adviser’s investment team then reviews the fundamentals of the stocks identified by its quantitative analysis prior to any buy or sell decisions being executed. The Sub-Adviser believes this semi-quantitative investment process differentiates the Fund from other funds that employ strictly quantitative analysis. The Sub-Adviser then uses technical analysis (i.e. monitors the price action of a potential investment) to determine the price to buy or sell specific securities.

The Sub-Adviser may sell or reduce the Fund's position in a security (1) when the fundamentals no longer meet the Sub-Adviser’s requirements, (2) when the Sub-Adviser’s quantitative model ranks the security as overvalued, (3) when the security experiences significant relative price appreciation, or (4) when the security experiences significant relative underperformance versus the performance of the S&P 500 Index.

The Fund will hold the uninvested portion of its assets in cash or cash-equivalents like money market funds, certificates of deposit, investment grade short-term debt obligations, and repurchase agreements, either due to pending investments or when investment opportunities are limited. The amount of cash the Fund will hold or the duration for which it will be held is at the discretion of the Sub-Adviser.

Read More

TANDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TANDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.9% -14.3% 35.6% 94.57%
1 Yr 7.1% -55.6% 38.6% 71.83%
3 Yr 5.0%* -28.0% 93.5% 54.77%
5 Yr N/A* -30.5% 97.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TANDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.2% -64.5% 28.9% 2.43%
2021 6.6% -20.5% 152.6% 64.03%
2020 4.2% -13.9% 183.6% 41.00%
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -13.5% 12.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TANDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.9% -20.5% 35.6% 85.22%
1 Yr 7.1% -55.6% 40.3% 62.69%
3 Yr 5.0%* -28.0% 93.5% 54.73%
5 Yr N/A* -29.9% 97.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TANDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.2% -64.5% 28.9% 2.43%
2021 6.6% -20.5% 152.6% 64.11%
2020 4.2% -13.9% 183.6% 40.92%
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TANDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TANDX Category Low Category High TANDX % Rank
Net Assets 33.9 M 177 K 1.21 T 92.59%
Number of Holdings 33 2 4154 92.80%
Net Assets in Top 10 13.5 M 288 K 270 B 92.05%
Weighting of Top 10 36.28% 1.8% 106.2% 31.12%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FactSet Research Systems Inc 4.68%
  2. AbbVie Inc 4.63%
  3. Abbott Laboratories 4.05%
  4. Intercontinental Exchange Inc 3.77%
  5. Comcast Corp Class A 3.66%
  6. Cboe Global Markets Inc 3.33%
  7. Accenture PLC Class A 3.32%
  8. BlackRock Inc 3.30%
  9. Dollar General Corp 3.18%
  10. JM Smucker Co 3.18%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TANDX % Rank
Stocks 		82.84% 0.00% 130.24% 98.65%
Cash 		17.16% -102.29% 100.00% 0.75%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 46.14%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 46.81%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 43.77%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 43.96%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TANDX % Rank
Financial Services 		29.35% 0.00% 55.59% 1.67%
Healthcare 		26.21% 0.00% 60.70% 0.84%
Consumer Defense 		12.88% 0.00% 47.71% 5.48%
Industrials 		9.82% 0.00% 29.90% 37.75%
Technology 		9.22% 0.00% 48.94% 95.43%
Utilities 		6.56% 0.00% 20.91% 4.57%
Communication Services 		3.52% 0.00% 27.94% 91.02%
Real Estate 		1.23% 0.00% 31.91% 79.76%
Basic Materials 		1.21% 0.00% 25.70% 87.52%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 90.64%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 30.33% 99.70%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TANDX % Rank
US 		81.22% 0.00% 127.77% 92.72%
Non US 		1.62% 0.00% 32.38% 52.74%

TANDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TANDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.58% 0.01% 49.27% 14.41%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 2.00% 96.47%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 9.47%
Administrative Fee 0.07% 0.00% 0.85% 42.01%

Sales Fees

TANDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TANDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TANDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 19.30% 0.00% 496.00% 39.70%

TANDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TANDX Category Low Category High TANDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.50% 0.00% 24.20% 71.74%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TANDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TANDX Category Low Category High TANDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.36% -54.00% 6.06% 69.43%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TANDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TANDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Carew

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 15, 2019

3.21

3.2%

John Carew is a shareholder, President, and Portfolio Manager for Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. After beginning his career in 1985 with Thomson McKinnon Securities, Inc., Mr. Carew founded Tandem in 1990. Under Mr. Carew’s guidance, Tandem’s investment team has been nationally recognized numerous times by leading manager databases for performance and lower volatility. Mr. Carew is a frequent guest speaker on topics including dividend growth strategies, low volatility equity investing, and general market history and overview. Mr. Carew is a past National Board Member and Regional Board Chair for Recording for the Blind & Dyslexic (now Learning Ally), a non-profit organization dedicated to providing access to the written word. Mr. Carew is a graduate of the University of Virginia with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics.

William Little

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 15, 2019

3.21

3.2%

Billy Little is a shareholder, Vice President and Portfolio Manager for Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. Mr. Little began his career in the investment industry in 2004, as a Financial Advisor with Ameriprise Financial in Baltimore, Maryland. Mr. Little joined Tandem in 2006 where he directs Tandem’s quantitative research. He is a regular member of the CFA Institute and past President of the CFA Society South Carolina. Mr. Little graduated from the College of Charleston with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance.

Ben Carew

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 15, 2019

3.21

3.2%

Ben Carew is a shareholder and Portfolio Manager for Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. Mr. Carew joined Tandem in 2013. His duties include quantitative and fundamental research and portfolio management. Mr. Carew also oversees Tandem’s internship program. Mr. Carew is a graduate of the College of Charleston’s School of Business, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Economics with a minor in Finance.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

