Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Morgan Stanley Pathway Funds Alternative Strategies Fund

TALTX | Fund

$10.17

$146 M

6.26%

$0.64

1.56%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.0%

1 yr return

-4.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.7%

Net Assets

$146 M

Holdings in Top 10

73.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.56%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 18.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TALTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.24%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 6.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Morgan Stanley Pathway Funds Alternative Strategies Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Morgan Stanley
  • Inception Date
    Feb 15, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Sukru Saman

Fund Description

TALTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TALTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.0% -73.0% 19.4% 27.96%
1 Yr -4.2% -9.1% 86.9% 24.00%
3 Yr 1.3%* -9.5% 16.2% 32.13%
5 Yr 0.7%* -4.9% 14.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -0.9% 7.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TALTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.4% -22.7% 305.1% 27.04%
2021 2.3% -9.8% 27.3% 27.82%
2020 1.4% -20.8% 10.9% N/A
2019 1.7% -12.4% 29.4% N/A
2018 N/A -10.5% 15.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TALTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.0% -73.0% 19.4% 27.96%
1 Yr -4.2% -13.4% 86.9% 22.18%
3 Yr 1.3%* -9.5% 16.2% 30.12%
5 Yr 0.7%* -5.3% 14.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -0.9% 7.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TALTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.4% -22.7% 305.1% 27.41%
2021 2.3% -9.8% 27.3% 28.23%
2020 1.4% -20.8% 10.9% N/A
2019 1.7% -8.4% 29.4% N/A
2018 N/A -10.2% 18.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TALTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TALTX Category Low Category High TALTX % Rank
Net Assets 146 M 1.5 M 5.01 B 63.10%
Number of Holdings 17 4 4478 93.29%
Net Assets in Top 10 107 M -398 M 2.55 B 51.94%
Weighting of Top 10 73.73% 13.1% 100.0% 30.73%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. American Beacon AHL Mgd Futs Strat Y 10.61%
  2. BlackRock Global Long/Short Equity Instl 8.67%
  3. PIMCO Mortgage Opportunities and Bd I-2 8.58%
  4. Goldman Sachs Absolute Ret Trckr Instl 7.76%
  5. PIMCO Credit Opportunities Bond Instl 7.73%
  6. Western Asset Macro Opportunities I 6.76%
  7. JHancock Diversified Macro I 6.47%
  8. BNY Mellon Global Real Return - Y 5.84%
  9. JHancock Seaport Long/Short I 5.76%
  10. LoCorr Market Trend I 5.54%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TALTX % Rank
Cash 		51.26% -6278.21% 410.43% 90.46%
Stocks 		38.85% -3.75% 97.95% 57.24%
Other 		9.88% -21.53% 148.54% 39.22%
Convertible Bonds 		0.57% 0.00% 87.92% 16.96%
Preferred Stocks 		0.27% -0.12% 46.97% 24.73%
Bonds 		-0.83% -326.45% 6347.80% 6.71%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TALTX % Rank
Financial Services 		16.79% 0.00% 59.28% 16.14%
Technology 		15.25% 0.00% 39.58% 70.87%
Industrials 		11.74% 0.00% 21.45% 30.31%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.73% 0.00% 29.09% 65.75%
Healthcare 		11.70% 0.00% 45.63% 7.09%
Communication Services 		7.58% 0.00% 21.78% 66.14%
Real Estate 		6.22% 0.00% 51.26% 35.83%
Basic Materials 		6.08% 0.00% 27.46% 42.91%
Consumer Defense 		5.98% 0.00% 13.62% 61.42%
Energy 		4.17% 0.00% 100.00% 64.96%
Utilities 		2.77% 0.00% 9.23% 57.09%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TALTX % Rank
US 		23.74% -8.85% 91.88% 56.18%
Non US 		15.11% -19.62% 42.11% 50.88%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TALTX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		35.39% 0.27% 100.00% 71.38%
Government 		32.23% 0.00% 84.29% 27.92%
Derivative 		21.06% 0.00% 88.81% 20.85%
Securitized 		6.44% 0.00% 56.83% 21.55%
Corporate 		4.85% 0.00% 87.73% 49.47%
Municipal 		0.04% 0.00% 27.33% 17.67%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TALTX % Rank
US 		6.63% -126.19% 6311.18% 21.91%
Non US 		-7.46% -382.37% 121.02% 3.18%

TALTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TALTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.56% 0.29% 31.15% 53.60%
Management Fee 1.20% 0.00% 2.50% 66.78%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.03% 0.01% 0.30% 2.74%

Sales Fees

TALTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TALTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TALTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 18.00% 0.00% 491.00% 18.15%

TALTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TALTX Category Low Category High TALTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 6.26% 0.00% 4.56% 66.43%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TALTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TALTX Category Low Category High TALTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.24% -2.51% 6.83% 17.63%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TALTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

TALTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Sukru Saman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 15, 2018

4.29

4.3%

Mr. Saman has been an investment officer and portfolio manager within Morgan Stanley Wealth Management since 2014. Prior to that, Sukru Saman was a due diligence analyst within Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

Zachary Apoian

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 20, 2019

3.03

3.0%

Mr. Apoian is an Executive Director and head of portfolio and model risk management at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. Prior to that, Mr. Apoian was a private wealth advisor at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. Mr. Apoian has also served as an investment officer of since 2019.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 17.37 4.48 1.67

