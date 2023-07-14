Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$10.17
$146 M
6.26%
$0.64
1.56%
YTD Return
2.0%
1 yr return
-4.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.7%
Net Assets
$146 M
Holdings in Top 10
73.7%
Expense Ratio 1.56%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 18.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$10.17
$146 M
6.26%
$0.64
1.56%
|Period
|TALTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.0%
|-73.0%
|19.4%
|27.96%
|1 Yr
|-4.2%
|-9.1%
|86.9%
|24.00%
|3 Yr
|1.3%*
|-9.5%
|16.2%
|32.13%
|5 Yr
|0.7%*
|-4.9%
|14.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.9%
|7.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TALTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.4%
|-22.7%
|305.1%
|27.04%
|2021
|2.3%
|-9.8%
|27.3%
|27.82%
|2020
|1.4%
|-20.8%
|10.9%
|N/A
|2019
|1.7%
|-12.4%
|29.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-10.5%
|15.8%
|N/A
|Period
|TALTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.0%
|-73.0%
|19.4%
|27.96%
|1 Yr
|-4.2%
|-13.4%
|86.9%
|22.18%
|3 Yr
|1.3%*
|-9.5%
|16.2%
|30.12%
|5 Yr
|0.7%*
|-5.3%
|14.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.9%
|7.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TALTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.4%
|-22.7%
|305.1%
|27.41%
|2021
|2.3%
|-9.8%
|27.3%
|28.23%
|2020
|1.4%
|-20.8%
|10.9%
|N/A
|2019
|1.7%
|-8.4%
|29.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-10.2%
|18.0%
|N/A
|TALTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TALTX % Rank
|Net Assets
|146 M
|1.5 M
|5.01 B
|63.10%
|Number of Holdings
|17
|4
|4478
|93.29%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|107 M
|-398 M
|2.55 B
|51.94%
|Weighting of Top 10
|73.73%
|13.1%
|100.0%
|30.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TALTX % Rank
|Cash
|51.26%
|-6278.21%
|410.43%
|90.46%
|Stocks
|38.85%
|-3.75%
|97.95%
|57.24%
|Other
|9.88%
|-21.53%
|148.54%
|39.22%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.57%
|0.00%
|87.92%
|16.96%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.27%
|-0.12%
|46.97%
|24.73%
|Bonds
|-0.83%
|-326.45%
|6347.80%
|6.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TALTX % Rank
|Financial Services
|16.79%
|0.00%
|59.28%
|16.14%
|Technology
|15.25%
|0.00%
|39.58%
|70.87%
|Industrials
|11.74%
|0.00%
|21.45%
|30.31%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.73%
|0.00%
|29.09%
|65.75%
|Healthcare
|11.70%
|0.00%
|45.63%
|7.09%
|Communication Services
|7.58%
|0.00%
|21.78%
|66.14%
|Real Estate
|6.22%
|0.00%
|51.26%
|35.83%
|Basic Materials
|6.08%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|42.91%
|Consumer Defense
|5.98%
|0.00%
|13.62%
|61.42%
|Energy
|4.17%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|64.96%
|Utilities
|2.77%
|0.00%
|9.23%
|57.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TALTX % Rank
|US
|23.74%
|-8.85%
|91.88%
|56.18%
|Non US
|15.11%
|-19.62%
|42.11%
|50.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TALTX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|35.39%
|0.27%
|100.00%
|71.38%
|Government
|32.23%
|0.00%
|84.29%
|27.92%
|Derivative
|21.06%
|0.00%
|88.81%
|20.85%
|Securitized
|6.44%
|0.00%
|56.83%
|21.55%
|Corporate
|4.85%
|0.00%
|87.73%
|49.47%
|Municipal
|0.04%
|0.00%
|27.33%
|17.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TALTX % Rank
|US
|6.63%
|-126.19%
|6311.18%
|21.91%
|Non US
|-7.46%
|-382.37%
|121.02%
|3.18%
|TALTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.56%
|0.29%
|31.15%
|53.60%
|Management Fee
|1.20%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|66.78%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.03%
|0.01%
|0.30%
|2.74%
|TALTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TALTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TALTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|18.00%
|0.00%
|491.00%
|18.15%
|TALTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TALTX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.26%
|0.00%
|4.56%
|66.43%
|TALTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|TALTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TALTX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.24%
|-2.51%
|6.83%
|17.63%
|TALTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 15, 2018
4.29
4.3%
Mr. Saman has been an investment officer and portfolio manager within Morgan Stanley Wealth Management since 2014. Prior to that, Sukru Saman was a due diligence analyst within Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 20, 2019
3.03
3.0%
Mr. Apoian is an Executive Director and head of portfolio and model risk management at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. Prior to that, Mr. Apoian was a private wealth advisor at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. Mr. Apoian has also served as an investment officer of since 2019.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|17.37
|4.48
|1.67
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...