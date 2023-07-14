Home
Vitals

YTD Return

1.6%

1 yr return

1.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 4.34%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 31.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$25,000

IRA

$25,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

TAKNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 6.65%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Carlyle Tactical Private Credit Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Carlyle Group
  • Inception Date
    Aug 03, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Linda Pace

Fund Description

TAKNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TAKNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.6% -7.2% 18.1% 39.75%
1 Yr 1.2% -18.7% 21.2% 18.93%
3 Yr N/A* -23.6% 52.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 29.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TAKNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.8% -31.8% 18.4% 25.97%
2021 1.8% -14.3% 15.8% 2.52%
2020 N/A -20.2% 60.6% N/A
2019 N/A -10.2% 3.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TAKNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.6% -11.7% 18.1% 38.62%
1 Yr 1.2% -18.7% 38.5% 17.93%
3 Yr N/A* -23.6% 52.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 30.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TAKNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.8% -31.8% 18.4% 25.97%
2021 1.8% -14.3% 15.8% 2.52%
2020 N/A -20.2% 60.6% N/A
2019 N/A -10.2% 3.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 1.5% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TAKNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TAKNX Category Low Category High TAKNX % Rank
Net Assets N/A 100 124 B N/A
Number of Holdings N/A 2 8175 N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A -1.57 B 20.5 B N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 4.3% 105.0% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TAKNX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% -38.22% 261.12% N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 13.21% N/A
Other 		0.00% -25.82% 276.99% N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 33.50% N/A
Cash 		0.00% -261.12% 258.91% N/A
Bonds 		0.00% -150.81% 180.51% N/A

TAKNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TAKNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 4.34% 0.01% 26.65% 1.76%
Management Fee 1.29% 0.00% 2.29% 93.01%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

TAKNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TAKNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TAKNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 31.00% 0.00% 632.00% 7.94%

TAKNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TAKNX Category Low Category High TAKNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 15.93% 28.13%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TAKNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TAKNX Category Low Category High TAKNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 6.65% -1.55% 11.51% 5.01%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TAKNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TAKNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Linda Pace

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 15, 2020

2.04

2.0%

Linda Pace is a Managing Director of Carlyle and the Global Head of Loans & Structured Credit as well as the President of Direct Lending. She is a voting member of the PAAC. Previously, she was responsible for portfolio management for Carlyle High Yield Partners, deploying capital into the U.S. market in cash and synthetic form. Prior to joining Carlyle, Ms. Pace spent 10 years with BHF-Bank AG, where she was co-head of the bank’s Syndicated Loan group in New York. She invested in leveraged loans on behalf of the bank’s $2 billion on-balance sheet portfolio, as well as their $400 million Collateralized Loan Obligation funds. Prior to that, Ms. Pace worked at Société Générale as a Corporate Credit Analyst. Ms. Pace received her undergraduate degree in French from Douglass College and her M.B.A in finance from New York University.

Brian Marcus

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 15, 2020

2.04

2.0%

Brian Marcus is a Principal in Carlyle Global Credit. He is based in New York. Mr. Marcus is a Portfolio Manager for the Fund and also focuses on strategic growth opportunities for the Global Credit platform. He helped develop TCG Capital Markets, a SEC-registered broker/dealer affiliate of The Carlyle Group and has been involved in acquisitions of credit management platforms. Prior to coming to Carlyle, Mr. Marcus was with Morgan Stanley in the Principal Investments area, which used the firm’s capital in a diverse array of investments including private equity, distressed debt, and mezzanine. In this role, Mr. Marcus served as a director on a number of Boards. Previously, Mr. Marcus worked at Lehman Brothers in the mergers and acquisitions group. He received a B.S. in economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and currently holds Series 7, 55, and 63 licenses.

Justin Plouffe

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 15, 2020

2.04

2.0%

Justin Plouffe is a Managing Director and the Deputy Chief Investment Officer of Carlyle Global Credit. He is a Director of the Adviser and a voting member of the PAAC. Mr. Plouffe focuses on investing in Carlyle’s structured credit and opportunistic credit strategies, as well as capital formation and management of the overall credit platform. Since joining Carlyle in 2007, he has overseen CLO new issuance, led acquisitions of corporate credit management platforms, served as a portfolio manager for structured credit investments, developed proprietary portfolio management analytics and negotiated a wide variety of financing facilities. Prior to joining Carlyle, Mr. Plouffe was an attorney at Ropes & Gray LLP. He has also served as a clerk on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit and as a legislative assistant to a U.S. Congressman. Mr. Plouffe received his undergraduate degree from Princeton University and his J.D. from Columbia Law School, where he was an editor of The Columbia Law Review. He is a CFA charterholder, holds Series 7, 24, 57, 63, 79 and 99 licenses, and is associated with TCG Capital Markets L.L.C., the SEC-registered broker/dealer affiliate of The Carlyle Group.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.64 3.19

