Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
1.6%
1 yr return
1.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 4.34%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 31.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$25,000
IRA
$25,000
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
|Period
|TAKNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.6%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|39.75%
|1 Yr
|1.2%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|18.93%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.6%
|52.7%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.7%
|29.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TAKNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.8%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|25.97%
|2021
|1.8%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|2.52%
|2020
|N/A
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|N/A
|TAKNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TAKNX % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|100
|124 B
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|2
|8175
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|4.3%
|105.0%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TAKNX % Rank
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|N/A
|Cash
|0.00%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|N/A
|TAKNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|4.34%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|1.76%
|Management Fee
|1.29%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|93.01%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|N/A
|TAKNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TAKNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TAKNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|31.00%
|0.00%
|632.00%
|7.94%
|TAKNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TAKNX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|28.13%
|TAKNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|TAKNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TAKNX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|6.65%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|5.01%
|TAKNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 04, 2022
|$0.182
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2022
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 04, 2022
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2022
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2021
|$0.161
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2021
|$0.159
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 15, 2020
2.04
2.0%
Linda Pace is a Managing Director of Carlyle and the Global Head of Loans & Structured Credit as well as the President of Direct Lending. She is a voting member of the PAAC. Previously, she was responsible for portfolio management for Carlyle High Yield Partners, deploying capital into the U.S. market in cash and synthetic form. Prior to joining Carlyle, Ms. Pace spent 10 years with BHF-Bank AG, where she was co-head of the bank’s Syndicated Loan group in New York. She invested in leveraged loans on behalf of the bank’s $2 billion on-balance sheet portfolio, as well as their $400 million Collateralized Loan Obligation funds. Prior to that, Ms. Pace worked at Société Générale as a Corporate Credit Analyst. Ms. Pace received her undergraduate degree in French from Douglass College and her M.B.A in finance from New York University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 15, 2020
2.04
2.0%
Brian Marcus is a Principal in Carlyle Global Credit. He is based in New York. Mr. Marcus is a Portfolio Manager for the Fund and also focuses on strategic growth opportunities for the Global Credit platform. He helped develop TCG Capital Markets, a SEC-registered broker/dealer affiliate of The Carlyle Group and has been involved in acquisitions of credit management platforms. Prior to coming to Carlyle, Mr. Marcus was with Morgan Stanley in the Principal Investments area, which used the firm’s capital in a diverse array of investments including private equity, distressed debt, and mezzanine. In this role, Mr. Marcus served as a director on a number of Boards. Previously, Mr. Marcus worked at Lehman Brothers in the mergers and acquisitions group. He received a B.S. in economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and currently holds Series 7, 55, and 63 licenses.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 15, 2020
2.04
2.0%
Justin Plouffe is a Managing Director and the Deputy Chief Investment Officer of Carlyle Global Credit. He is a Director of the Adviser and a voting member of the PAAC. Mr. Plouffe focuses on investing in Carlyle’s structured credit and opportunistic credit strategies, as well as capital formation and management of the overall credit platform. Since joining Carlyle in 2007, he has overseen CLO new issuance, led acquisitions of corporate credit management platforms, served as a portfolio manager for structured credit investments, developed proprietary portfolio management analytics and negotiated a wide variety of financing facilities. Prior to joining Carlyle, Mr. Plouffe was an attorney at Ropes & Gray LLP. He has also served as a clerk on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit and as a legislative assistant to a U.S. Congressman. Mr. Plouffe received his undergraduate degree from Princeton University and his J.D. from Columbia Law School, where he was an editor of The Columbia Law Review. He is a CFA charterholder, holds Series 7, 24, 57, 63, 79 and 99 licenses, and is associated with TCG Capital Markets L.L.C., the SEC-registered broker/dealer affiliate of The Carlyle Group.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.64
|3.19
