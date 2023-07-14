Justin Plouffe is a Managing Director and the Deputy Chief Investment Officer of Carlyle Global Credit. He is a Director of the Adviser and a voting member of the PAAC. Mr. Plouffe focuses on investing in Carlyle’s structured credit and opportunistic credit strategies, as well as capital formation and management of the overall credit platform. Since joining Carlyle in 2007, he has overseen CLO new issuance, led acquisitions of corporate credit management platforms, served as a portfolio manager for structured credit investments, developed proprietary portfolio management analytics and negotiated a wide variety of financing facilities. Prior to joining Carlyle, Mr. Plouffe was an attorney at Ropes & Gray LLP. He has also served as a clerk on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit and as a legislative assistant to a U.S. Congressman. Mr. Plouffe received his undergraduate degree from Princeton University and his J.D. from Columbia Law School, where he was an editor of The Columbia Law Review. He is a CFA charterholder, holds Series 7, 24, 57, 63, 79 and 99 licenses, and is associated with TCG Capital Markets L.L.C., the SEC-registered broker/dealer affiliate of The Carlyle Group.