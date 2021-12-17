The fund’s sub-adviser, Aegon USA Investment Management, LLC (the “sub-adviser”), seeks to achieve the fund’s objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the fund’s net assets (plus the amount of borrowings, if any, for investment purposes) in high-yield securities. The sub-adviser focuses on investments that the sub-adviser views as having a favorable Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) profile based on the sub-adviser’s internal ESG evaluation process. The fund normally invests primarily in U.S. securities. High yield securities (commonly known as “junk” bonds) are high-risk debt securities rated, at the time of investment, below BBB by Standard & Poor’s or Fitch or below Baa by Moody’s or, if unrated, determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s sub-adviser. Normally, the high yield securities in which the fund invests are primarily corporate bonds. The sub-adviser’s ESG evaluation process is designed to emphasize positive selection of investments with favorable ESG characteristics in the view of the sub-adviser, while minimizing exposure to companies considered by the sub-adviser as having less favorable ESG qualities. In this process, the sub-adviser excludes companies involved in certain industries and/or business practices that are viewed as exhibiting the most negative ESG impacts. The sub-adviser then employs a fundamental, proprietary research approach to identify potential investments and categorizes them as belonging to one of five ESG categories. Category one includes companies viewed by the sub-adviser as leaders in sustainable business practices or demonstrating commitment to the pursuit of the United Nations’ sustainable development goals. Category two companies are judged by the sub-adviser to have low exposure to ESG risks or have policies in place to mitigate such risks. Category three companies are those, in the view of the sub-adviser, which face future ESG risks of uncertain timing or magnitude that could negatively affect the company. Category four companies are those which the sub-adviser views as exhibiting current ESG risks that are impacting the companies’ credit fundamentals, but are not significant enough to impact the overall credit quality of the company. Category five includes companies that, in the sub-adviser’s view, have ESG factors negatively impacting the companies’ credit fundamentals to the extent credit quality is also impacted. The fund’s investment universe consists of companies classified by the sub-adviser within categories one through four with the fund’s investments generally predominantly falling in categories one through three. When assessing a company’s ESG practices, the sub-adviser may take into account a number of ESG considerations of an environmental, social or governance nature. Environmental considerations may include, but are not limited to, climate change and carbon emissions, energy efficiency, waste and pollution, water use and conservation, deforestation, natural resource use and renewable energy. Social considerations may include, but are not limited to, human rights and labor standards, product safety and liability, workplace safety, workplace benefits, employee relations, diversity/inclusion policies, data protection and privacy, community involvement, nutrition and health, and supply chain sourcing. Governance considerations may include, but are not limited to, board independence, board diversity, anticorruption policies, shareholder rights, compensation structures, corporate political contributions and corporate behavior. The sub-adviser’s research-intensive process uses a combination of a global “top-down” analysis of the macroeconomic and interest rate environment and proprietary “bottom-up” research of corporate debt, stressed and distressed securities, and other debt instruments. In the sub-adviser’s “top-down” approach, the sub-adviser analyzes various fundamental, technical, sentiment, and valuation factors that it believes affect the movement of markets and securities prices worldwide. This “top-down” analysis assists the sub-adviser in analyzing fund risk and allocating assets among sectors, industries, and credit quality categories. In its proprietary “bottom-up” research, the sub-adviser considers various fundamental and other factors, such as creditworthiness and capital structure. The sub-adviser integrates ESG factors into its analysis by combining external data with internal research to evaluate the investment’s ESG characteristics. The process incorporates both qualitative elements (such as company commitment to sustainable initiatives) and quantitative elements (such as measurable ESG risks) in an effort to assess the potential material influence of ESG factors on an investment’s credit fundamentals. The fund has no maturity or duration requirements or limitations. The fund may invest in foreign securities, including up to 10% of its net assets in emerging market securities. To a lesser extent, the fund may invest in investment grade bonds, bank loans, preferred equity securities, common equity securities (received in connection with exchanges or restructurings) and cash equivalents. The fund may also invest in hybrid instruments having both debt and equity characteristics. All investments by the fund, with the exception of cash and cash equivalents, are subject to the sub-adviser’s ESG assessment framework.