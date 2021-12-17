Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Transamerica High Yield ESG

mutual fund
TAKJX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
share class
Inst (TAJEX) Primary Inst (TAKJX)
TAKJX (Mutual Fund)

Transamerica High Yield ESG

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
share class
Inst (TAJEX) Primary Inst (TAKJX)
TAKJX (Mutual Fund)

Transamerica High Yield ESG

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
share class
Inst (TAJEX) Primary Inst (TAKJX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Transamerica High Yield ESG

TAKJX | Fund

-

$19.6 M

0.00%

$0.51

1.40%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$19.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

12.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.40%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 37.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Transamerica High Yield ESG

TAKJX | Fund

-

$19.6 M

0.00%

$0.51

1.40%

TAKJX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.31%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Transamerica High Yield ESG
  • Fund Family Name
    Transamerica
  • Inception Date
    Jul 31, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Schaeffer

Fund Description

The fund’s sub-adviser, Aegon USA Investment Management, LLC (the “sub-adviser”), seeks to achieve the fund’s objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the fund’s net assets (plus the amount of borrowings, if any, for investment purposes) in high-yield securities. The sub-adviser focuses on investments that the sub-adviser views as having a favorable Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) profile based on the sub-adviser’s internal ESG evaluation process. The fund normally invests primarily in U.S. securities.High yield securities (commonly known as “junk” bonds) are high-risk debt securities rated, at the time of investment, below BBB by Standard & Poor’s or Fitch or below Baa by Moody’s or, if unrated, determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s sub-adviser. Normally, the high yield securities in which the fund invests are primarily corporate bonds.The sub-adviser’s ESG evaluation process is designed to emphasize positive selection of investments with favorable ESG characteristics in the view of the sub-adviser, while minimizing exposure to companies considered by the sub-adviser as having less favorable ESG qualities. In this process, the sub-adviser excludes companies involved in certain industries and/or business practices that are viewed as exhibiting the most negative ESG impacts. The sub-adviser then employs a fundamental, proprietary research approach to identify potential investments and categorizes them as belonging to one of five ESG categories.Category one includes companies viewed by the sub-adviser as leaders in sustainable business practices or demonstrating commitment to the pursuit of the United Nations’ sustainable development goals. Category two companies are judged by the sub-adviser to have low exposure to ESG risks or have policies in place to mitigate such risks. Category three companies are those, in the view of the sub-adviser, which face future ESG risks of uncertain timing or magnitude that could negatively affect the company. Category four companies are those which the sub-adviser views as exhibiting current ESG risks that are impacting the companies’ credit fundamentals, but are not significant enough to impact the overall credit quality of the company. Category five includes companies that, in the sub-adviser’s view, have ESG factors negatively impacting the companies’ credit fundamentals to the extent credit quality is also impacted.The fund’s investment universe consists of companies classified by the sub-adviser within categories one through four with the fund’s investments generally predominantly falling in categories one through three.When assessing a company’s ESG practices, the sub-adviser may take into account a number of ESG considerations of an environmental, social or governance nature. Environmental considerations may include, but are not limited to, climate change and carbon emissions, energy efficiency, waste and pollution, water use and conservation, deforestation, natural resource use and renewable energy. Social considerations may include, but are not limited to, human rights and labor standards, product safety and liability, workplace safety, workplace benefits, employee relations, diversity/inclusion policies, data protection and privacy, community involvement, nutrition and health, and supply chain sourcing. Governance considerations may include, but are not limited to, board independence, board diversity, anticorruption policies, shareholder rights, compensation structures, corporate political contributions and corporate behavior.The sub-adviser’s research-intensive process uses a combination of a global “top-down” analysis of the macroeconomic and interest rate environment and proprietary “bottom-up” research of corporate debt, stressed and distressed securities, and other debt instruments. In the sub-adviser’s “top-down” approach, the sub-adviser analyzes various fundamental, technical, sentiment, and valuation factors that it believes affect the movement of markets and securities prices worldwide. This “top-down” analysis assists the sub-adviser in analyzing fund risk and allocating assets among sectors, industries, and credit quality categories. In its proprietary “bottom-up” research, the sub-adviser considers various fundamental and other factors, such as creditworthiness and capital structure. The sub-adviser integrates ESG factors into its analysis by combining external data with internal research to evaluate the investment’s ESG characteristics. The process incorporates both qualitative elements (such as company commitment to sustainable initiatives) and quantitative elements (such as measurable ESG risks) in an effort to assess the potential material influence of ESG factors on an investment’s credit fundamentals.The fund has no maturity or duration requirements or limitations. The fund may invest in foreign securities, including up to 10% of its net assets in emerging market securities.To a lesser extent, the fund may invest in investment grade bonds, bank loans, preferred equity securities, common equity securities (received in connection with exchanges or restructurings) and cash equivalents. The fund may also invest in hybrid instruments having both debt and equity characteristics.All investments by the fund, with the exception of cash and cash equivalents, are subject to the sub-adviser’s ESG assessment framework.
Read More

TAKJX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TAKJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -7.1% 10.3% N/A
1 Yr N/A -9.9% 18.7% 68.50%
3 Yr N/A* -11.1% 72.2% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -14.2% 37.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -9.1% 19.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TAKJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -33.4% 3.6% N/A
2021 N/A -4.3% 5.4% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 70.9% N/A
2019 N/A -1.1% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -4.0% 0.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TAKJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -14.3% 7.8% N/A
1 Yr N/A -18.1% 22.2% 58.64%
3 Yr N/A* -11.1% 72.2% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -14.2% 37.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -9.1% 19.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TAKJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -33.4% 3.6% N/A
2021 N/A -4.3% 5.4% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 70.9% N/A
2019 N/A -1.0% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -4.0% 0.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TAKJX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TAKJX Category Low Category High TAKJX % Rank
Net Assets 19.6 M 1.47 M 26.2 B 97.55%
Number of Holdings 239 2 2736 68.59%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.5 M -492 M 2.55 B 97.84%
Weighting of Top 10 12.81% 3.0% 100.0% 41.04%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Pattern Energy Operations LP / Pattern Energy Operations Inc 4.5% 2.05%
  2. GMAC Capital Trust I Pfd Secs 2011-15.2.40 Gtd Series 2 1.55%
  3. Clearway Energy Operating LLC 4.75% 1.50%
  4. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc 6.125% 1.36%
  5. VMED O2 UK Financing I PLC 4.75% 1.31%
  6. T-Mobile US Inc 7.875% 1.30%
  7. Constellium SE 6.62% 1.22%
  8. Constellium SE 5.75% 1.20%
  9. Virgin Media Finance PLC 5% 1.19%
  10. Primo Water Holdings Inc 4.375% 1.19%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TAKJX % Rank
Bonds 		94.99% 0.00% 154.38% 43.33%
Cash 		3.98% -52.00% 100.00% 36.31%
Convertible Bonds 		1.03% 0.00% 17.89% 52.16%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.60% 52.82% 82.78%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 14.10% 69.16%
Other 		0.00% -63.70% 32.06% 62.10%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TAKJX % Rank
Corporate 		96.02% 0.00% 129.69% 42.42%
Cash & Equivalents 		3.98% 0.00% 99.98% 41.41%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.95% 56.42%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 97.24% 69.26%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 4.66% 47.47%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.07% 62.19%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TAKJX % Rank
US 		84.48% 0.00% 150.64% 24.64%
Non US 		10.51% 0.00% 118.12% 73.20%

TAKJX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TAKJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.40% 0.03% 18.97% 25.22%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 1.84% 51.94%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

TAKJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TAKJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TAKJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 37.00% 1.00% 255.00% 10.88%

TAKJX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TAKJX Category Low Category High TAKJX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 37.22% 95.99%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TAKJX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TAKJX Category Low Category High TAKJX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.31% -2.39% 14.30% 89.57%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TAKJX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TAKJX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Schaeffer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2020

1.92

1.9%

Jim Schaeffer is global head of leveraged finance and serves as a portfolio manager for the various leveraged finance strategies. He is also responsible for stressed and special situation securities, and all restructuring and bankruptcy situations for the firm. In addition, he is a member of the Aegon Asset Management Steering Committee that sets global macro and asset allocation strategies (global macro views) and has responsibility for implementation of those views in the US. Prior to his current role, Jim served as a vice president at PPM America’s Distressed Debt and Workout group.

Benjamin Miller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2020

1.92

1.9%

Ben Miller, CFA, is co-head of US high yield and a senior portfolio manager responsible for US and global high yield portfolio management. Prior to his current role, Ben held various investment responsibilities ranging from private placement analyst to public fixed income research analyst. He has been in the industry since and started with the firm and its affiliates in 1993. Ben received his BA from the University of Northern Iowa and his MBA from the University of Iowa. He is a CFA® charterholder.

Kevin Bakker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2020

1.92

1.9%

Kevin Bakker, CFA, is co-head of US high yield and a senior portfolio manager responsible for US and global high yield portfolio management. Prior to his current role, he was a public fixed income research analyst covering high yield and investment grade corporate securities. Prior to joining the firm, Kevin was employed by Archer Daniels Midland in various roles within their commodities trading division. He has been in the industry since and started with the firm in 2003. Kevin received his BA from Loras College and his MBA from the University of Iowa. He is a CFA® charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.1 8.17

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×