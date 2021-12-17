Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$19.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
12.8%
Expense Ratio 1.50%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 37.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
$1,000,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|TAJEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-7.1%
|10.3%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-9.9%
|18.7%
|68.90%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.1%
|72.2%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.2%
|37.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.1%
|19.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TAJEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-4.0%
|0.1%
|N/A
|Period
|TAJEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-14.3%
|7.8%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-18.1%
|22.2%
|59.04%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.1%
|72.2%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.2%
|37.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.1%
|19.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TAJEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-1.0%
|5.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-4.0%
|0.2%
|N/A
|TAJEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TAJEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|19.6 M
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|97.40%
|Number of Holdings
|239
|2
|2736
|68.44%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.5 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|97.69%
|Weighting of Top 10
|12.81%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|40.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TAJEX % Rank
|Bonds
|94.99%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|43.19%
|Cash
|3.98%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|36.17%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.03%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|52.02%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|82.50%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.10%
|68.88%
|Other
|0.00%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|61.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TAJEX % Rank
|Corporate
|96.02%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|42.28%
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.98%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|41.27%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|56.28%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|68.98%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|47.19%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|61.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TAJEX % Rank
|US
|84.48%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|24.50%
|Non US
|10.51%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|73.05%
|TAJEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.50%
|0.03%
|18.97%
|21.96%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|51.80%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|TAJEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TAJEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TAJEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|37.00%
|1.00%
|255.00%
|10.72%
|TAJEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TAJEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.22%
|95.85%
|TAJEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|TAJEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TAJEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.29%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|90.01%
|TAJEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2021
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 03, 2021
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2020
1.92
1.9%
Ben Miller, CFA, is co-head of US high yield and a senior portfolio manager responsible for US and global high yield portfolio management. Prior to his current role, Ben held various investment responsibilities ranging from private placement analyst to public fixed income research analyst. He has been in the industry since and started with the firm and its affiliates in 1993. Ben received his BA from the University of Northern Iowa and his MBA from the University of Iowa. He is a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2020
1.92
1.9%
Kevin Bakker, CFA, is co-head of US high yield and a senior portfolio manager responsible for US and global high yield portfolio management. Prior to his current role, he was a public fixed income research analyst covering high yield and investment grade corporate securities. Prior to joining the firm, Kevin was employed by Archer Daniels Midland in various roles within their commodities trading division. He has been in the industry since and started with the firm in 2003. Kevin received his BA from Loras College and his MBA from the University of Iowa. He is a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2020
1.92
1.9%
Jim Schaeffer is global head of leveraged finance and serves as a portfolio manager for the various leveraged finance strategies. He is also responsible for stressed and special situation securities, and all restructuring and bankruptcy situations for the firm. In addition, he is a member of the Aegon Asset Management Steering Committee that sets global macro and asset allocation strategies (global macro views) and has responsibility for implementation of those views in the US. Prior to his current role, Jim served as a vice president at PPM America’s Distressed Debt and Workout group.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.1
|8.17
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...