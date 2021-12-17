Home
Trending ETFs

TAHHX (Mutual Fund)

TAHHX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American High-Income Municipal Bond Fund

TAHHX | Fund

-

$9.7 B

0.00%

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$9.7 B

Holdings in Top 10

4.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

TAHHX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American High-Income Municipal Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Capital Group Fund Group
  • Inception Date
    May 11, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

In seeking to achieve its objective, the fund may accept risks to capital value deemed prudent by the fund's investment adviser to take advantage of opportunities for higher current income on municipal bonds. Municipal bonds are debt obligations that pay interest that is exempt from federal taxation, with payments made from a wide variety of sources, including governmental revenue streams and private enterprises.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in, or derive at least 80% of its income from, securities that are exempt from regular federal income tax and may subject you to alternative minimum tax. The fund may invest, without limitation, in securities that may subject you to federal alternative minimum tax. The fund invests at least 50% of its portfolio in debt securities rated BBB+ or below or Baa1 or below by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser, or unrated but determined by the fund’s investment adviser to be of equivalent quality. Securities rated BB+ or below and Ba1 or below are sometimes referred to as “junk bonds.”

The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively priced securities that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

Read More

TAHHX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TAHHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TAHHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TAHHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TAHHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TAHHX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TAHHX Category Low Category High TAHHX % Rank
Net Assets 9.7 B N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 2969 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 471 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 4.85% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. PUERTO RICO SALES TAX FINANCING CORP 1.11%
  2. NEW MEXICO ST EDUCTNL ASSISTANCE FNDTN 0.49%
  3. PUERTO RICO COMMONWEALTH AQUEDUCT SEWER AUTHORITY 0.48%
  4. LOS ANGELES CALIF 0.45%
  5. BROOKLYN ARENA LOCAL DEVELOPMENT CORP 0.43%
  6. OHIO ST AIR QUALITY DEV AUTH 0.40%
  7. UIPA CROSSROADS PUBLIC INFRASTRUCTURE DISTRICT 0.39%
  8. UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS SYSTEM 0.38%
  9. HOUSTON AIRPORT SYSTEM 0.37%
  10. PUERTO RICO COMMONWEALTH OF (GOVERNMENT) 0.36%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TAHHX % Rank
Bonds 		98.71% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		1.23% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.06% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TAHHX % Rank
Derivative 		0.06% N/A N/A N/A
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TAHHX % Rank
US 		98.71% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

TAHHX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TAHHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

TAHHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

TAHHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TAHHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

TAHHX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TAHHX Category Low Category High TAHHX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TAHHX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TAHHX Category Low Category High TAHHX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TAHHX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

TAHHX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

