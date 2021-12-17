The fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowings, if any, for investment purposes) in domestic common stocks. The fund invests primarily in common stocks of growth-oriented companies. Portfolio construction emphasizes stock specific risk while minimizing other sources of broad market risk. The goal is a portfolio whose relative performance is not dependent on the market environment. The fund’s sub-adviser, Wellington Management Company LLP (the “sub-adviser”), employs a “bottom-up” approach, using fundamental analysis to identify specific securities within industries or sectors for purchase or sale. A “bottom-up” approach evaluates individual companies in the context of broader market factors. The sub-adviser’s stock selection process is derived from its observation that the quality and persistence of a company’s business is often not reflected in its current stock price. Central to the investment process is fundamental research focused on uncovering companies with improving quality metrics, business momentum, and attractive relative valuations. The investment process is aided by a proprietary screening process that narrows the investment universe to companies that are consistent with the investment philosophy. The fund employs a growth style of investing. Growth stocks as a group may be out of favor and underperform the overall equity market for a long period of time, for example, while the market favors “value” stocks. The initial investment universe is comprised of: • Securities held in the Russell 1000 ® Growth and S&P 500 ® Growth Indexes 1 • Equity securities within the market-cap range of the indexes with historical or projected growth rates greater than the Russell 1000 ® Index median • Stocks that meet other growth criteria as determined by the sub-adviser Consistent with the fund’s objective and other policies, the fund may invest to a lesser extent in derivatives, including futures, forwards, options and swaps. The fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in foreign securities (not including American Depositary Receipts, American Depositary Shares or U.S. dollar denominated securities of foreign issuers). 1 “Russell ® ” and other service marks and trademarks related to the Russell indexes are trademarks of the London Stock Exchange Group companies.