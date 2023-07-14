Home
Templeton Global Balanced Fund

mutual fund
TAGBX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$2.46 -0.02 -0.81%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Adv (TZINX) Primary C (TCINX) A (TINCX) C (FCGBX) A (TAGBX) Retirement (FGGBX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Templeton Global Balanced Fund

TAGBX | Fund

$2.46

$483 M

4.44%

$0.11

1.30%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.8%

1 yr return

10.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.5%

Net Assets

$483 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$2.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.30%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 52.63%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TAGBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.89%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Templeton Global Balanced Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Sep 27, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    104167245
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Hasenstab

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of debt and equity securities worldwide. The Fund normally invests at least 25% of its assets in fixed income securities and at least 25% of its assets in equity securities. The Fund seeks income by investing in a combination of corporate, agency and government bonds and other debt securities (including inflation-indexed securities) of any maturity issued in numerous countries, including developing markets countries, as well as stocks that offer or could offer attractive dividend yields. The Fund may invest in high-yield bonds. These bonds are rated below investment grade and are sometimes referred to as “junk bonds.” The Fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in equity securities of companies from a variety of industries located anywhere in the world, including developing markets, but from time to time, based on economic conditions, the Fund may have significant investments in particular sectors. The equity securities in which the Fund invests are primarily common stock. The Fund’s investment manager searches for undervalued or out-of-favor debt and equity securities and equity securities that offer or may offer current income.

In addition, under normal market conditions, at least 40% of the Fund's net assets are invested in non-U.S. investments and in at least three different countries.

The Fund regularly uses various currency related transactions involving derivative instruments, principally currency and cross currency forwards, but may also use currency and currency index futures contracts and currency options. The Fund maintains significant positions in currency related derivative instruments as a hedging technique or to implement a currency investment strategy, which could expose a large amount of the Fund's assets to obligations under these instruments. The use of these derivative transactions may allow the Fund to obtain net long or net negative (short) exposure to selected currencies. The results of such transactions may represent, from time to time, a large component of the Fund’s investment returns. The Fund may also enter into various other transactions involving derivatives from time to time, including interest rate and bond futures contracts (including those on government securities) and swap agreements (which may include interest rate and credit default swaps). The use of these derivative transactions may allow the Fund to obtain net long or net short exposures to selected currencies, interest rates, countries, durations or credit risks, and may be used for hedging or investment purposes.

When choosing fixed income investments for the Fund, the investment manager performs an independent analysis of the securities being considered for the Fund’s portfolio, rather than relying principally on their ratings assigned by rating agencies. In its analysis of corporate debt securities, the investment manager considers a variety of factors, including the experience and managerial strength of the company; responsiveness to changes in interest rates and business conditions; debt maturity schedules and borrowing requirements; the company’s changing financial condition and market recognition of the change; and a security’s relative value based on such factors as anticipated cash flow, interest or dividend coverage, asset coverage, and earnings prospects. With respect to sovereign debt securities, the investment manager considers market, political and economic conditions and evaluates interest and currency exchange rate changes and credit risks.

When choosing equity investments for the Fund, the investment manager applies a fundamental research, value-oriented, long-term approach, focusing on the market price of a company’s securities relative to the investment manager’s evaluation of the company’s long-term earnings, asset value and cash flow potential. The investment manager also considers a company’s profit and loss outlook, balance sheet strength, cash flow trends and asset value in relation to the current price of the company's securities.

The investment manager uses various valuation tools to allocate assets between global equity and global fixed income investments. The investment manager also analyzes global economic trends to identify global macro trends (for example, regions with strong economic growth), and evaluates market inefficiencies to identify investment opportunities stemming from market mispricings.

The investment manager may consider selling a security when it believes the security has become fully valued due to either its price appreciation or changes in the issuer's fundamentals, or when the investment manager believes another security is a more attractive investment opportunity.

The Fund may also use a variety of equity-related derivatives, which may include equity futures and equity index futures, for various purposes including enhancing Fund returns, increasing liquidity and gaining exposure to particular markets in more efficient or less expensive ways.

TAGBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TAGBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.8% -23.7% 16.4% 49.36%
1 Yr 10.3% -8.9% 48.3% 97.85%
3 Yr -0.7%* -2.2% 16.4% 98.00%
5 Yr -4.5%* -0.7% 13.4% 98.83%
10 Yr -2.1%* 0.9% 11.8% 89.69%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TAGBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.9% -40.8% 20.6% 85.59%
2021 -1.8% -21.0% 24.5% 75.40%
2020 -0.2% -24.2% 27.8% 97.66%
2019 0.6% -23.1% 11.7% 69.40%
2018 -2.7% -100.0% 20.6% 54.77%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TAGBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.8% -23.7% 16.4% 48.28%
1 Yr 10.3% -12.8% 48.3% 99.79%
3 Yr -0.7%* -3.4% 16.4% 99.34%
5 Yr -4.5%* -1.1% 13.4% 100.00%
10 Yr -2.1%* 0.9% 11.8% 93.09%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TAGBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.9% -40.8% 20.6% 85.59%
2021 -1.8% -21.0% 24.5% 75.40%
2020 -0.2% -24.2% 27.8% 97.66%
2019 0.6% -23.1% 11.7% 78.91%
2018 -2.7% -2.9% 23.1% 79.56%

NAV & Total Return History

TAGBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TAGBX Category Low Category High TAGBX % Rank
Net Assets 483 M 1.12 M 110 B 45.36%
Number of Holdings 183 2 10961 60.96%
Net Assets in Top 10 125 M -31.7 M 22 B 44.47%
Weighting of Top 10 25.41% 10.8% 100.0% 43.90%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Franklin IFT Money Market 8.94%
  2. The Republic of Korea 1.38% 3.69%
  3. Facebook Inc Class A 2.76%
  4. UnitedHealth Group Inc 2.59%
  5. The Republic of Korea 2.375% 2.28%
  6. Just Eat Takeaway.com NV 2.22%
  7. Just Eat Takeaway.com NV 2.22%
  8. Just Eat Takeaway.com NV 2.22%
  9. Just Eat Takeaway.com NV 2.22%
  10. Just Eat Takeaway.com NV 2.22%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TAGBX % Rank
Stocks 		44.41% -45.72% 98.42% 86.64%
Bonds 		36.80% -39.76% 93.84% 39.46%
Cash 		18.78% -97.12% 185.58% 3.13%
Other 		0.01% -1.25% 197.12% 63.88%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 14.00% 73.28%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 25.49% 80.38%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TAGBX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		15.84% 0.00% 20.84% 3.18%
Financial Services 		15.37% 0.00% 30.34% 37.15%
Technology 		14.72% 0.00% 39.48% 51.80%
Communication Services 		14.67% 0.00% 28.59% 2.12%
Industrials 		12.67% 0.09% 32.39% 21.87%
Healthcare 		10.75% 0.00% 30.30% 60.93%
Consumer Defense 		6.46% 0.00% 31.85% 51.38%
Basic Materials 		5.21% 0.00% 60.23% 52.87%
Energy 		4.31% 0.00% 38.61% 62.85%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 40.29% 95.75%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.14% 95.97%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TAGBX % Rank
US 		23.71% -4.82% 95.75% 80.79%
Non US 		20.70% -46.69% 57.06% 78.91%

TAGBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TAGBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.30% 0.16% 2.71% 35.70%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.70% 80.30%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 21.12%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.70% 70.53%

Sales Fees

TAGBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 0.00% 5.75% 37.93%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

TAGBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TAGBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 52.63% 0.00% 441.00% 41.87%

TAGBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TAGBX Category Low Category High TAGBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.44% 0.00% 10.92% 38.46%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TAGBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TAGBX Category Low Category High TAGBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.89% -5.20% 6.33% 36.17%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TAGBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

TAGBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Hasenstab

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2005

16.93

16.9%

Michael Hasenstab, Ph.D., has been a lead portfolio manager of Franklin Templeton which he first joined in 1995, rejoining again in 2001 after a three-year leave to obtain his Ph.D.. He was EVP and CIO for Templeton Global Macro, responsible for global macroeconomic and country-specific analysis, and interest rate, currency and sovereign credit market outlooks. He is an economic advisor to the CEO of Franklin Resources, Inc., providing perspective and insight through the lens of Templeton Global Macro.Dr. Hasenstab holds a Ph.D. in economics at Australian National University.

Warren Pustam

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 24, 2019

2.85

2.9%

Mr. Pustam joined Franklin Templeton in 2013.

Herbert J Arnett Jr.

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2020

2.41

2.4%

Herbert Arnett, SVP is Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst for the Templeton Global Equity Group. Mr. Arnett is a manager for Templeton Growth Fund Inc. and Templeton World Fund. He has global research responsibilities for large-cap and small-cap Media, Internet Software and Services, as well US Telecoms. Mr. Arnett holds a B.A. in finance and an M.B.A. from the University of Miami.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 30.27 6.52 9.25

