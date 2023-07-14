Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Transamerica Emerging Markets Debt Fund

mutual fund
TAEDX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.07 +0.02 +0.22%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Bond
share class
Inst (EMTIX) Primary C (EMTCX) A (EMTAX) Retirement (TAEDX)
TAEDX (Mutual Fund)

Transamerica Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.07 +0.02 +0.22%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Bond
share class
Inst (EMTIX) Primary C (EMTCX) A (EMTAX) Retirement (TAEDX)
TAEDX (Mutual Fund)

Transamerica Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.07 +0.02 +0.22%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Bond
share class
Inst (EMTIX) Primary C (EMTCX) A (EMTAX) Retirement (TAEDX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Transamerica Emerging Markets Debt Fund

TAEDX | Fund

$9.07

$305 M

5.32%

$0.48

0.71%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.7%

1 yr return

10.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.3%

Net Assets

$305 M

Holdings in Top 10

15.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.71%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 185.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Transamerica Emerging Markets Debt Fund

TAEDX | Fund

$9.07

$305 M

5.32%

$0.48

0.71%

TAEDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 4.78%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Transamerica Emerging Markets Debt Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Transamerica
  • Inception Date
    May 29, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Scott Moses

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the fund’s sub-adviser, MetLife Investment Management, LLC (the “sub-adviser”), invests at least 80% of the fund’s net assets (plus the amount of borrowings, if any, for investment purposes) in debt securities of issuers located in emerging market countries. Emerging market countries are countries that major international financial institutions, such as the World Bank, generally consider to be less economically mature than developed nations. Emerging market countries can include every nation in the world except the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and most countries located in Western Europe. The fund normally invests primarily in fixed-income securities of government and government-related issuers and corporate issuers in emerging market countries.The sub-adviser seeks to identify companies in emerging market countries that the sub-adviser believes are undervalued and have attractive or improving fundamentals. The sub-adviser analyzes the global economic environment and its impact on emerging markets. The fund normally invests its assets in local currency and hard currency (such as U.S. dollars and Euros) denominated emerging markets sovereign and corporate debt issues. The fund’s U.S. dollar and euro denominated sovereign exposure is expected to range between 30% and 100% and corporate exposure between 30% and 70%, and the fund’s local currency sovereign and corporate exposures is expected to range between 5% and 40%. The fund’s developed markets exposure will normally range between 0% and 10%. Generally, less than 10% of the fund’s assets will be invested in cash and cash equivalents.As part of its investment analysis, the sub-adviser also uses sustainability and/or environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors to evaluate risk when determining a credit's price. The sub-adviser seeks to identify material sustainability or ESG risks and opportunities by considering factors such as social impact, direct environmental impact currently, and planned impact going forward and both management and sovereign governance that have the potential to influence asset prices going forward, which can contribute to its investment decision-making. This analysis of ESG factors is subjective and not determinative in the sub-adviser's security selection process. The sub-adviser may conclude that other attributes of an investment outweigh ESG factors when making investment decisions.The fund’s holdings may range in maturity from overnight to 30 years or more and will not be subject to any minimum credit rating standard. The fund may invest in debt securities that are rated below investment grade (commonly known as “junk bonds”), including defaulted securities. The sub-adviser does not expect defaulted securities to represent more than 5% of the fund’s portfolio at any one time. The sub-adviser may, when or if available, use certain strategies, including the use of derivatives, to seek to protect the fund from what are believed to be overvalued currencies or to take advantage of what are believed to be undervalued currencies. The sub-adviser may use forward currency contracts to hedge against a decline in the value of existing investments denominated in foreign currency. The sub-adviser generally considers selling a security when the sub-adviser determines that the holding no longer satisfies the fund’s investment criteria.The fund may invest in capital securities, which are hybrid securities that combine the characteristics of bonds and preferred stocks. The fund may invest in such securities in order to take advantage of the mispricing of subordinated risk within the marketplace. The sub-adviser does not expect that capital securities will represent more than 5% of the fund’s assets at any one time.The fund may also invest up to 25% of its assets in cross currency hedges, which involve the sale of one currency against the positive exposure to a different currency. Cross currency hedges may be used for hedging purposes or to establish an active exposure to the exchange rate between any two currencies.The fund may invest up to 5% of its assets in issues traded in the China Bond Connect Program.The fund is non-diversified.
Read More

TAEDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TAEDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.7% -6.1% 13.6% 25.15%
1 Yr 10.5% -7.5% 19.8% 32.04%
3 Yr -4.2%* -17.0% 16.1% 28.53%
5 Yr -2.3%* -18.6% 8.6% 20.62%
10 Yr N/A* -14.7% 6.6% 6.47%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TAEDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.8% -58.7% 15.1% 40.68%
2021 -4.0% -12.8% 25.4% 53.97%
2020 1.5% -6.9% 25.9% 8.50%
2019 2.0% -19.2% 4.3% 53.16%
2018 -2.0% -7.2% 5.2% 32.51%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TAEDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.7% -19.8% 11.3% 23.35%
1 Yr 10.5% -21.4% 19.8% 29.04%
3 Yr -4.2%* -17.0% 16.0% 28.30%
5 Yr -2.3%* -18.6% 8.5% 21.80%
10 Yr N/A* -14.7% 10.5% 5.97%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TAEDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.8% -58.7% 15.1% 40.99%
2021 -4.0% -12.8% 25.4% 53.97%
2020 1.5% -6.9% 25.9% 8.50%
2019 2.0% -19.2% 4.3% 55.81%
2018 -2.0% -7.2% 5.2% 51.94%

NAV & Total Return History

TAEDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TAEDX Category Low Category High TAEDX % Rank
Net Assets 305 M 49.1 K 15.3 B 47.60%
Number of Holdings 232 4 2121 48.17%
Net Assets in Top 10 45.1 M -134 M 1.25 B 48.48%
Weighting of Top 10 14.99% 2.2% 95.0% 72.14%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Petroleos Mexicanos 6.7% 1.90%
  2. Malaysia (Government Of) 3.9% 1.86%
  3. Indonesia (Republic of) 8.38% 1.83%
  4. Chile (Republic of) 4.7% 1.77%
  5. Chile (Republic of) 4.7% 1.77%
  6. Chile (Republic of) 4.7% 1.77%
  7. Chile (Republic of) 4.7% 1.77%
  8. Chile (Republic of) 4.7% 1.77%
  9. Chile (Republic of) 4.7% 1.77%
  10. Chile (Republic of) 4.7% 1.77%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TAEDX % Rank
Bonds 		95.64% -0.02% 116.66% 24.09%
Cash 		4.35% -16.66% 101.67% 67.99%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.47% 2.07% 29.57%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 7.32%
Other 		0.00% -3.28% 3.53% 10.98%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.47% 60.67%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TAEDX % Rank
Government 		61.24% 0.00% 99.79% 53.66%
Corporate 		34.10% 0.00% 93.26% 25.91%
Cash & Equivalents 		4.61% 0.00% 99.89% 74.09%
Derivative 		0.05% 0.00% 64.87% 49.09%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 1.31% 16.16%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 7.32%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TAEDX % Rank
Non US 		94.94% 0.00% 159.42% 33.23%
US 		0.70% -74.21% 36.99% 31.40%

TAEDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TAEDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.71% 0.17% 43.25% 85.63%
Management Fee 0.63% 0.00% 1.10% 27.54%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 3.41%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.65% 10.24%

Sales Fees

TAEDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TAEDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.75% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TAEDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 185.00% 0.00% 218.00% 95.85%

TAEDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TAEDX Category Low Category High TAEDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.32% 0.00% 27.78% 86.23%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TAEDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TAEDX Category Low Category High TAEDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.78% -2.28% 9.04% 17.34%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TAEDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TAEDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Scott Moses

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2011

10.76

10.8%

Scott J. Moses, CFA, Portfolio Manager and Head of Emerging Market Debt team for MetLife Investment Management's (MIM) Public Fixed Income business unit. He is a portfolio manager for the Emerging Market Debt strategy. Moses joined MIM in September 2017, in connection with the acquisition of Logan Circle Partners (LCP). He served as a portfolio manager for the Emerging Market Debt and Multi-Sector strategies at LCP. Prior to joining LCP in 2007, he was the head of the emerging markets fixed income team at Delaware Investments, responsible for the implementation of both credit and emerging market strategies in total return portfolios. He began his career at Delaware Investments as a research analyst. Mr. Moses received a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Washington and Lee University.

Todd Howard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2011

10.76

10.8%

A. Todd Howard is a portfolio manager and member of the Emerging Market Debt team for MetLife Investment Management's (MIM) Public Fixed Income business unit. He is a portfolio manager for the Emerging Market Debt and Multi-Sector Fixed Income strategies. Howard joined MIM in September 2017, in connection with the acquisition of Logan Circle Partners (LCP). He served as a portfolio manager for the Emerging Market Debt and Multi-Sector Fixed Income strategies at LCP. Prior to joining LCP in 2007, he was a trading specialist for Delaware Investments international bond group, where his responsibilities included non-dollar bonds and currencies. Prior to joining Delaware Investments, he was a U.S. Army Captain – Aviation Branch, where he piloted Black Hawk helicopters. Howard received a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point and an MBA from Auburn University. He is a CFA® charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 23.87 6.36 6.11

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×