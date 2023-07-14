Under normal circumstances, the fund’s sub-adviser, MetLife Investment Management, LLC (the “sub-adviser”), invests at least 80% of the fund’s net assets (plus the amount of borrowings, if any, for investment purposes) in debt securities of issuers located in emerging market countries. Emerging market countries are countries that major international financial institutions, such as the World Bank, generally consider to be less economically mature than developed nations. Emerging market countries can include every nation in the world except the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and most countries located in Western Europe. The fund normally invests primarily in fixed-income securities of government and government-related issuers and corporate issuers in emerging market countries. The sub-adviser seeks to identify companies in emerging market countries that the sub-adviser believes are undervalued and have attractive or improving fundamentals. The sub-adviser analyzes the global economic environment and its impact on emerging markets. The fund normally invests its assets in local currency and hard currency (such as U.S. dollars and Euros) denominated emerging markets sovereign and corporate debt issues. The fund’s U.S. dollar and euro denominated sovereign exposure is expected to range between 30% and 100% and corporate exposure between 30% and 70%, and the fund’s local currency sovereign and corporate exposures is expected to range between 5% and 40%. The fund’s developed markets exposure will normally range between 0% and 10%. Generally, less than 10% of the fund’s assets will be invested in cash and cash equivalents. As part of its investment analysis, the sub-adviser also uses sustainability and/or environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors to evaluate risk when determining a credit's price. The sub-adviser seeks to identify material sustainability or ESG risks and opportunities by considering factors such as social impact, direct environmental impact currently, and planned impact going forward and both management and sovereign governance that have the potential to influence asset prices going forward, which can contribute to its investment decision-making. This analysis of ESG factors is subjective and not determinative in the sub-adviser's security selection process. The sub-adviser may conclude that other attributes of an investment outweigh ESG factors when making investment decisions. The fund’s holdings may range in maturity from overnight to 30 years or more and will not be subject to any minimum credit rating standard. The fund may invest in debt securities that are rated below investment grade (commonly known as “junk bonds”), including defaulted securities. The sub-adviser does not expect defaulted securities to represent more than 5% of the fund’s portfolio at any one time. The sub-adviser may, when or if available, use certain strategies, including the use of derivatives, to seek to protect the fund from what are believed to be overvalued currencies or to take advantage of what are believed to be undervalued currencies. The sub-adviser may use forward currency contracts to hedge against a decline in the value of existing investments denominated in foreign currency. The sub-adviser generally considers selling a security when the sub-adviser determines that the holding no longer satisfies the fund’s investment criteria. The fund may invest in capital securities, which are hybrid securities that combine the characteristics of bonds and preferred stocks. The fund may invest in such securities in order to take advantage of the mispricing of subordinated risk within the marketplace. The sub-adviser does not expect that capital securities will represent more than 5% of the fund’s assets at any one time. The fund may also invest up to 25% of its assets in cross currency hedges, which involve the sale of one currency against the positive exposure to a different currency. Cross currency hedges may be used for hedging purposes or to establish an active exposure to the exchange rate between any two currencies. The fund may invest up to 5% of its assets in issues traded in the China Bond Connect Program. The fund is non-diversified.