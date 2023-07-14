Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
5.7%
1 yr return
10.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.3%
Net Assets
$305 M
Holdings in Top 10
15.0%
Expense Ratio 0.71%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 185.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|TAEDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.7%
|-6.1%
|13.6%
|25.15%
|1 Yr
|10.5%
|-7.5%
|19.8%
|32.04%
|3 Yr
|-4.2%*
|-17.0%
|16.1%
|28.53%
|5 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-18.6%
|8.6%
|20.62%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.7%
|6.6%
|6.47%
* Annualized
|Net Assets
|305 M
|49.1 K
|15.3 B
|47.60%
|Number of Holdings
|232
|4
|2121
|48.17%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|45.1 M
|-134 M
|1.25 B
|48.48%
|Weighting of Top 10
|14.99%
|2.2%
|95.0%
|72.14%
|Bonds
|95.64%
|-0.02%
|116.66%
|24.09%
|Cash
|4.35%
|-16.66%
|101.67%
|67.99%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.47%
|2.07%
|29.57%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.32%
|Other
|0.00%
|-3.28%
|3.53%
|10.98%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.47%
|60.67%
|Government
|61.24%
|0.00%
|99.79%
|53.66%
|Corporate
|34.10%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|25.91%
|Cash & Equivalents
|4.61%
|0.00%
|99.89%
|74.09%
|Derivative
|0.05%
|0.00%
|64.87%
|49.09%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.31%
|16.16%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.32%
|Non US
|94.94%
|0.00%
|159.42%
|33.23%
|US
|0.70%
|-74.21%
|36.99%
|31.40%
|Expense Ratio
|0.71%
|0.17%
|43.25%
|85.63%
|Management Fee
|0.63%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|27.54%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|3.41%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.65%
|10.24%
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.75%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|185.00%
|0.00%
|218.00%
|95.85%
|Dividend Yield
|5.32%
|0.00%
|27.78%
|86.23%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Net Income Ratio
|4.78%
|-2.28%
|9.04%
|17.34%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Sep 28, 2022
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2022
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2022
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2021
|$0.187
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2021
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2021
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2021
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2020
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2020
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.185
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2019
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2019
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2019
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2018
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2018
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2017
|$0.154
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2017
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2017
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2016
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2016
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2016
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2015
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2015
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2015
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
Aug 31, 2011
10.76
10.8%
Scott J. Moses, CFA, Portfolio Manager and Head of Emerging Market Debt team for MetLife Investment Management's (MIM) Public Fixed Income business unit. He is a portfolio manager for the Emerging Market Debt strategy. Moses joined MIM in September 2017, in connection with the acquisition of Logan Circle Partners (LCP). He served as a portfolio manager for the Emerging Market Debt and Multi-Sector strategies at LCP. Prior to joining LCP in 2007, he was the head of the emerging markets fixed income team at Delaware Investments, responsible for the implementation of both credit and emerging market strategies in total return portfolios. He began his career at Delaware Investments as a research analyst. Mr. Moses received a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Washington and Lee University.
Aug 31, 2011
10.76
10.8%
A. Todd Howard is a portfolio manager and member of the Emerging Market Debt team for MetLife Investment Management's (MIM) Public Fixed Income business unit. He is a portfolio manager for the Emerging Market Debt and Multi-Sector Fixed Income strategies. Howard joined MIM in September 2017, in connection with the acquisition of Logan Circle Partners (LCP). He served as a portfolio manager for the Emerging Market Debt and Multi-Sector Fixed Income strategies at LCP. Prior to joining LCP in 2007, he was a trading specialist for Delaware Investments international bond group, where his responsibilities included non-dollar bonds and currencies. Prior to joining Delaware Investments, he was a U.S. Army Captain – Aviation Branch, where he piloted Black Hawk helicopters. Howard received a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point and an MBA from Auburn University. He is a CFA® charterholder.
|0.08
|23.87
|6.36
|6.11
