Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Transamerica US Growth

TADAX | Fund

$24.88

$1.76 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.02%

Vitals

YTD Return

31.6%

1 yr return

18.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.2%

Net Assets

$1.76 B

Holdings in Top 10

45.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 25.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TADAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 31.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.42%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Transamerica US Growth
  • Fund Family Name
    Transamerica
  • Inception Date
    Nov 13, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mammen Chally

Fund Description

The fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowings, if any, for investment purposes) in domestic common stocks. The fund invests primarily in common stocks of growth-oriented companies. Portfolio construction emphasizes stock specific risk while minimizing other sources of broad market risk. The goal is a portfolio whose relative performance is not dependent on the market environment.The fund’s sub-adviser, Wellington Management Company LLP (the “sub-adviser”), employs a “bottom-up” approach, using fundamental analysis to identify specific securities within industries or sectors for purchase or sale. A “bottom-up” approach evaluates individual companies in the context of broader market factors.The sub-adviser’s stock selection process is derived from its observation that the quality and persistence of a company’s business is often not reflected in its current stock price. Central to the investment process is fundamental research focused on uncovering companies with improving quality metrics, business momentum, and attractive relative valuations. The investment process is aided by a proprietary screening process that narrows the investment universe to companies that are consistent with the investment philosophy. The fund employs a growth style of investing. Growth stocks as a group may be out of favor and underperform the overall equity market for a long period of time, for example, while the market favors “value” stocks.The initial investment universe is comprised of:Securities held in the Russell 1000® Growth and S&P 500®Growth Indexes1Equity securities within the market-cap range of the indexes with historical or projected growth rates greater than the Russell 1000® Index medianStocks that meet other growth criteria as determined by the sub-adviserConsistent with the fund’s objective and other policies, the fund may invest to a lesser extent in derivatives, including futures, forwards, options and swaps. The fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in foreign securities (not including American Depositary Receipts, American Depositary Shares or U.S. dollar denominated securities of foreign issuers).1 “Russell®” and other service marks and trademarks related to the Russell indexes are trademarks of the London Stock Exchange Group companies.
Read More

TADAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TADAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 31.6% -41.7% 64.0% 31.20%
1 Yr 18.5% -46.2% 77.9% 43.03%
3 Yr 0.2%* -42.0% 28.4% 52.95%
5 Yr 2.2%* -30.4% 23.4% 46.07%
10 Yr 4.4%* -16.9% 19.6% 44.38%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TADAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.6% -85.9% 81.6% 53.04%
2021 2.8% -31.0% 26.7% 59.11%
2020 7.4% -13.0% 34.8% 58.91%
2019 6.5% -6.0% 10.6% 25.95%
2018 -2.4% -15.9% 2.0% 50.29%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TADAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 31.6% -41.7% 64.0% 29.64%
1 Yr 18.5% -46.2% 77.9% 39.92%
3 Yr 0.2%* -42.0% 28.4% 52.77%
5 Yr 2.2%* -30.4% 23.4% 51.45%
10 Yr 4.4%* -16.9% 19.6% 73.81%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TADAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.6% -85.9% 81.6% 53.13%
2021 2.8% -31.0% 26.7% 59.11%
2020 7.4% -13.0% 34.8% 58.91%
2019 6.5% -6.0% 10.6% 26.13%
2018 -2.4% -15.9% 3.1% 68.95%

NAV & Total Return History

TADAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TADAX Category Low Category High TADAX % Rank
Net Assets 1.76 B 189 K 222 B 41.83%
Number of Holdings 60 2 3509 52.62%
Net Assets in Top 10 794 M -1.37 M 104 B 44.43%
Weighting of Top 10 45.00% 11.4% 116.5% 61.65%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 9.98%
  2. Microsoft Corp 9.29%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 5.29%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class A 4.71%
  5. Eli Lilly and Co 2.95%
  6. Mastercard Inc Class A 2.92%
  7. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 2.77%
  8. UnitedHealth Group Inc 2.74%
  9. NVIDIA Corp 2.61%
  10. Tesla Inc 2.45%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TADAX % Rank
Stocks 		98.66% 50.26% 104.50% 47.46%
Cash 		1.34% -10.83% 49.73% 48.93%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 42.87%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 46.89%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 39.34%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 39.10%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TADAX % Rank
Technology 		41.46% 0.00% 65.70% 23.36%
Consumer Cyclical 		17.37% 0.00% 62.57% 36.64%
Healthcare 		12.63% 0.00% 39.76% 50.98%
Communication Services 		9.03% 0.00% 66.40% 66.39%
Industrials 		7.38% 0.00% 30.65% 35.25%
Financial Services 		6.64% 0.00% 43.06% 73.85%
Consumer Defense 		2.78% 0.00% 25.50% 62.70%
Real Estate 		1.53% 0.00% 16.05% 40.57%
Basic Materials 		1.18% 0.00% 18.91% 50.00%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 57.46%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 71.31%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TADAX % Rank
US 		98.66% 34.69% 100.00% 15.74%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 54.22% 91.23%

TADAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TADAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.02% 0.01% 20.29% 44.16%
Management Fee 0.64% 0.00% 1.50% 53.62%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 39.25%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% 10.24%

Sales Fees

TADAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 2.25% 8.50% 49.40%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TADAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TADAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 25.00% 0.00% 316.74% 35.96%

TADAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TADAX Category Low Category High TADAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 47.23%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TADAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TADAX Category Low Category High TADAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.42% -6.13% 1.75% 58.54%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TADAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TADAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mammen Chally

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2014

7.92

7.9%

Mammen Chally, CFA, Senior Managing Director and Equity Portfolio Manager of Wellington Management, has served as portfolio manager since 2010 and has been involved in portfolio management and securities analysis since 1998. Mr. Chally joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 1994. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 1994, Mammen worked for the Gas Authority of India Limited, New Delhi, India (1989 — 1992).

David Siegle

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2017

5.25

5.3%

David Siegle has been involved in portfolio management of the model since its inception and has been involved in securities analysis for similarly managed strategies since 2008. Mr. Siegle joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 2001. David received a BA from Amherst College in 2001. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Douglas McLane

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2017

5.25

5.3%

Doug is an equity portfolio manager on the Disciplined Equity Team. He manages equity assets on behalf of our clients, drawing on research from Wellington Management’s global industry analysts, equity portfolio managers, and team analysts. He currently manages the Brand Power and Disciplined Total Return Growth approaches. Additionally, he conducts fundamental analysis on equity investments, focusing on the consumer, industrials, and materials sectors. His research supports the investment decision making for a range of portfolios managed for clients of the firm. He works in our Boston office. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 2011, Doug worked as a portfolio manager at Samlyn Capital (2009 – 2011) and as an analyst at Sirios Capital Management (2003 – 2009). Before earning his MBA, he held a variety of positions at Kozmo.com (1999 – 2001) and The Carson Group (1996 – 1999). Doug earned his MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University (2003) and his BA in history from Princeton University (1996). Additionally, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

