Tarik Allouache, Associate, Equity Portfolio Manager. Mr. Allouache joined TOBAM S.A.S. in December 2016 as Risk Manager. Mr. Allouache transitioned to the Portfolio Management team at TOBAM in January 2019. Prior to TOBAM, Mr. Allouache was a quantitative analyst at Société Générale where he was responsible for valuations and risk analysis of structured products and derivatives. He worked with the trading desk and portfolio managers to build models to optimize and manage risk of their portfolios. He holds an Engineering degree from ESILV Paris in Mathematics and Computer science and Master of Quantitative Finance from UTS Sydney.