Touchstone Anti-Benchmark® US Core Equity Fund

mutual fund
TABYX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$10.54 -0.03 -0.28%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
No Load (TABYX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Touchstone Anti-Benchmark® US Core Equity Fund

TABYX | Fund

$10.54

$31.3 M

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

0.4%

1 yr return

-18.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$31.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 137.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Touchstone Anti-Benchmark® US Core Equity Fund

TABYX | Fund

$10.54

$31.3 M

0.00%

-

TABYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.10%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Touchstone Anti-Benchmark® US Core Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Touchstone
  • Inception Date
    Nov 19, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mara Maccagnan

Fund Description

TABYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TABYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.4% -14.3% 35.6% 97.66%
1 Yr -18.6% -55.6% 38.6% 99.25%
3 Yr -3.3%* -28.0% 93.5% 91.39%
5 Yr N/A* -30.5% 97.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TABYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.8% -64.5% 28.9% 90.90%
2021 2.6% -20.5% 152.6% 86.12%
2020 8.0% -13.9% 183.6% 2.02%
2019 5.5% -8.3% 8.9% 44.21%
2018 N/A -13.5% 12.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TABYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.4% -20.5% 35.6% 87.86%
1 Yr 5.0% -55.6% 40.3% 71.85%
3 Yr -3.3%* -28.0% 93.5% 91.19%
5 Yr N/A* -29.9% 97.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TABYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.4% -64.5% 28.9% 2.58%
2021 4.5% -20.5% 152.6% 79.30%
2020 -2.0% -13.9% 183.6% 96.69%
2019 5.5% -8.3% 8.9% 44.72%
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TABYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TABYX Category Low Category High TABYX % Rank
Net Assets 31.3 M 177 K 1.21 T 93.56%
Number of Holdings 84 2 4154 58.21%
Net Assets in Top 10 7.96 M 288 K 270 B 94.82%
Weighting of Top 10 28.03% 1.8% 106.2% 67.74%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Newmont Corp 3.24%
  2. Campbell Soup Co 3.06%
  3. The Kroger Co 3.05%
  4. DocuSign Inc 2.95%
  5. Domino's Pizza Inc 2.84%
  6. MarketAxess Holdings Inc 2.79%
  7. Royal Gold Inc 2.63%
  8. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Class A 2.54%
  9. Abiomed Inc 2.48%
  10. The Kraft Heinz Co 2.45%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TABYX % Rank
Stocks 		99.14% 0.00% 130.24% 44.49%
Cash 		0.86% -102.29% 100.00% 53.49%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 78.84%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 78.62%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 76.95%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 76.89%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TABYX % Rank
Consumer Defense 		23.23% 0.00% 47.71% 0.53%
Healthcare 		19.33% 0.00% 60.70% 9.89%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.33% 0.00% 30.33% 17.12%
Communication Services 		8.70% 0.00% 27.94% 43.46%
Technology 		7.79% 0.00% 48.94% 95.66%
Real Estate 		7.49% 0.00% 31.91% 1.90%
Basic Materials 		6.12% 0.00% 25.70% 7.53%
Utilities 		5.63% 0.00% 20.91% 6.54%
Financial Services 		5.53% 0.00% 55.59% 97.11%
Industrials 		2.19% 0.00% 29.90% 98.55%
Energy 		1.66% 0.00% 41.64% 79.45%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TABYX % Rank
US 		96.81% 0.00% 127.77% 46.74%
Non US 		2.33% 0.00% 32.38% 45.46%

TABYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TABYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 49.27% 0.16%
Management Fee 0.35% 0.00% 2.00% 32.63%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.00% 0.85% 70.10%

Sales Fees

TABYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TABYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TABYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 137.00% 0.00% 496.00% 95.12%

TABYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TABYX Category Low Category High TABYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 24.20% 89.56%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TABYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TABYX Category Low Category High TABYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.10% -54.00% 6.06% 0.46%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TABYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

TABYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mara Maccagnan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 19, 2018

1.78

1.8%

Ayaaz Allymun

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 19, 2018

1.78

1.8%

Ayaaz Allymun is Portfolio Manager at TOBAM, which he joined in 2008 as a portfolio manager and researcher. Prior to his TOBAM appointment, Ayaaz was a portfolio manager at Credit Agricole Asset Management in Paris from 2004-08. He also has experience as a quantitative analyst in the Financial Engineering team at Credit Lyonnais Asset Management. In that role he had responsibility for developing systems solutions for equity portfolio managers.

Guillaume Toison

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 19, 2018

1.78

1.8%

Guillaume Toison is a Portfolio Manager for TOBAM, which he joined in 2006 as an equity portfolio manager. Previously, Guillaume was a quantitative analyst for Credit Agricole Asset Management in Paris and part of the team that pioneered the development of the company’s statistical arbitrage strategies. In 2004, Guillaume graduated from Télécom ParisTech (ENST Paris) in Mathematics, Computer Science and Telecommunications.

Tarik Allouache

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 18, 2019

0.87

0.9%

Tarik Allouache, Associate, Equity Portfolio Manager. Mr. Allouache joined TOBAM S.A.S. in December 2016 as Risk Manager. Mr. Allouache transitioned to the Portfolio Management team at TOBAM in January 2019. Prior to TOBAM, Mr. Allouache was a quantitative analyst at Société Générale where he was responsible for valuations and risk analysis of structured products and derivatives. He worked with the trading desk and portfolio managers to build models to optimize and manage risk of their portfolios. He holds an Engineering degree from ESILV Paris in Mathematics and Computer science and Master of Quantitative Finance from UTS Sydney.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

