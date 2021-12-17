Home
American Funds Corporate Bond Fund

mutual fund
TABBX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (BFCAX) Primary (TABBX) (TFBBX) C (COBCX) Other (BFCGX) C (BFCCX) Other (BFCFX) Retirement (RCBGX) Retirement (RCBHX) Retirement (RCBDX) Retirement (RCBBX) Other (COBEX) Other (COBFX) A (COBAX) Retirement (RCBFX) Retirement (RCBEX) Retirement (RCBCX) Retirement (RCBAX) Inst (CFBFX) Other (FBCDX) Other (FFBBX)
Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.58 B

Holdings in Top 10

21.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

TABBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Funds Corporate Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Capital Group Fund Group
  • Inception Date
    Dec 14, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The fund seeks to provide maximum total return consistent with capital preservation and prudent risk management by investing primarily in investment-grade corporate debt securities, such as bonds. Normally, at least 80% of the fund’s assets will be invested in corporate debt securities, which may be represented by derivatives and cash equivalents (including shares of money market or similar funds managed by the investment adviser or its affiliates). The fund will also normally invest all of its assets in debt instruments, (including bonds, mortgage- and other asset-backed securities, but excluding derivatives) with quality ratings of Baa3 or better or BBB- or better by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser or in debt instruments that are unrated but determined at the time of purchase to be of equivalent quality by the fund’s investment adviser. However, the fund may invest in debt securities guaranteed or sponsored by the U.S. government, as well as debt issued by government-sponsored entities and federal agencies and instrumentalities that are not backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government, without regard to the quality rating assigned to the U.S. government by a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization. Additionally, the fund may invest in cash, and cash equivalents (including shares of money market or similar funds managed by the investment adviser or its affiliates).

The fund may invest significantly in debt securities issued by companies domiciled outside the United States, including issuers domiciled in developing countries. All securities held by the fund will be denominated in U.S. dollars.

The fund may invest in futures contracts and swaps, which are types of derivatives. A derivative is a financial contract, the value of which is based on the value of an underlying financial asset (such as a stock, bond or currency), a reference rate or a market index.

The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively priced securities that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

TABBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TABBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TABBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TABBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TABBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TABBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TABBX Category Low Category High TABBX % Rank
Net Assets 1.58 B N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 733 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 345 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 21.86% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. CAPITAL GROUP CENTRAL CASH FUND 6.92%
  2. UNITED STATES TREASURY 3.85%
  3. UNITED STATES TREASURY 3.28%
  4. UNITED STATES TREASURY 2.14%
  5. PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO 1.16%
  6. SERVICENOW INC 0.95%
  7. BOEING CO 0.93%
  8. WELLS FARGO CO 0.90%
  9. NEW ECONOMY ASSETS - PHASE I ISSUER LLC USRE_21-1 0.87%
  10. FIRSTENERGY TRANSMISSION LLC 0.86%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TABBX % Rank
Bonds 		93.45% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		6.92% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		1.15% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TABBX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		6.92% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		-0.15% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TABBX % Rank
US 		93.45% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

TABBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TABBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

TABBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

TABBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TABBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

TABBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TABBX Category Low Category High TABBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TABBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TABBX Category Low Category High TABBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TABBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

TABBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

