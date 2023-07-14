Home
TAARX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.38%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Transamerica Asset Allocation Intermediate Horizon
  • Fund Family Name
    Transamerica
  • Inception Date
    May 19, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher Staples

Fund Description

Transamerica Asset Allocation Intermediate Horizon is a fund of funds that invests in a combination of Transamerica Funds (“underlying funds”). Transamerica Asset Management, Inc. (the “Investment Manager”) selects the combination and amount of underlying funds to invest in based on the fund’s investment objective.The following chart shows approximately how much of the assets of the fund are normally invested in underlying bond, stock and money market funds. These allocations reflect the Investment Manager’s present strategy for asset allocation during what it considers normal market conditions, and may be changed at any time without notice to shareholders and without shareholder approval. Actual asset allocations may vary, including due to short-term changes in cash flows caused by purchases and redemptions in the fund.Normal Approximate AllocationsBond FundsStock FundsMoney Market FundIntermediate Horizon49.8%50%0.2%The underlying bond funds normally invest principally in fixed-income securities, the underlying stock funds normally invest principally in equity securities, and the underlying money market fund, Transamerica Government Money Market, normally invests principally in U.S. government securities and/or repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. government securities. In attempting to respond to adverse market or other conditions or to process a large purchase or redemption within the fund, the Investment Manager may allocate assets of the fund without limit to the underlying money market fund.Each underlying fund has its own investment objective, principal investment strategies and investment risks. The sub-adviser for each underlying fund decides which securities to purchase and sell for that underlying fund. The fund’s ability to achieve its investment objective depends largely on the performance of the underlying funds in which it invests.It is not possible to predict the extent to which the fund will be invested in a particular underlying fund at any time. The fund may be a significant shareholder in certain underlying funds. The Investment Manager may change the underlying funds in which the fund invests from time to time at its discretion without notice or shareholder approval.
Read More

TAARX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TAARX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.6% -8.3% 18.1% 53.87%
1 Yr -2.2% -13.3% 143.9% 92.42%
3 Yr -5.6%* -8.0% 25.7% 97.64%
5 Yr -3.6%* -9.8% 24.3% 90.53%
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 9.0% 82.28%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TAARX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.7% -34.7% 92.4% 92.16%
2021 -0.1% -6.1% 19.5% 82.93%
2020 2.1% -7.5% 11.8% 62.05%
2019 2.4% 0.1% 14.9% 84.32%
2018 -2.3% -12.6% 0.0% 47.65%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TAARX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.6% -11.9% 18.1% 53.60%
1 Yr -2.2% -13.3% 143.9% 91.90%
3 Yr -5.6%* -8.0% 25.7% 97.65%
5 Yr -3.6%* -9.8% 24.3% 94.66%
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 11.0% 80.23%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TAARX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.7% -34.7% 92.4% 92.16%
2021 -0.1% -6.1% 19.5% 82.93%
2020 2.1% -7.5% 11.8% 62.05%
2019 2.4% 0.1% 14.9% 85.69%
2018 -2.3% -12.6% 0.2% 74.76%

NAV & Total Return History

TAARX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TAARX Category Low Category High TAARX % Rank
Net Assets 273 M 658 K 207 B 73.26%
Number of Holdings 12 2 15351 86.51%
Net Assets in Top 10 264 M 660 K 48.5 B 58.17%
Weighting of Top 10 96.89% 8.4% 105.0% 8.30%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Transamerica Intermediate Bond I3 23.99%
  2. Transamerica Large Value Opps I3 13.61%
  3. Transamerica International Equity I3 12.75%
  4. Transamerica Inflation-Protected Secs I3 11.79%
  5. Transamerica Large Growth I3 11.30%
  6. Transamerica High Quality Bond I3 7.97%
  7. Transamerica High Yield Bond I3 6.12%
  8. Transamerica Small Cap Value I3 3.24%
  9. Transamerica Mid Cap Value Opps I3 3.20%
  10. Transamerica Mid Cap Growth I3 2.93%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TAARX % Rank
Stocks 		48.93% 0.00% 99.40% 84.74%
Bonds 		43.77% 0.00% 116.75% 9.95%
Cash 		6.57% -16.75% 81.51% 21.80%
Convertible Bonds 		0.71% 0.00% 23.84% 36.38%
Preferred Stocks 		0.02% 0.00% 27.92% 58.31%
Other 		0.00% -2.51% 25.19% 65.94%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TAARX % Rank
Technology 		23.06% 0.00% 44.21% 21.17%
Healthcare 		14.72% 0.00% 29.35% 28.96%
Financial Services 		14.15% 0.00% 38.77% 59.02%
Industrials 		11.39% 0.00% 24.37% 29.64%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.66% 0.00% 19.36% 53.01%
Consumer Defense 		7.74% 0.00% 19.93% 25.14%
Communication Services 		6.04% 0.00% 23.67% 73.91%
Energy 		5.10% 0.00% 85.65% 44.13%
Basic Materials 		3.07% 0.00% 33.35% 74.04%
Real Estate 		2.84% 0.00% 65.01% 62.84%
Utilities 		2.23% 0.00% 99.55% 77.32%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TAARX % Rank
US 		35.19% -1.65% 98.67% 86.65%
Non US 		13.74% 0.00% 37.06% 41.96%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TAARX % Rank
Corporate 		33.66% 0.00% 98.21% 42.64%
Government 		31.31% 0.00% 97.26% 41.83%
Securitized 		22.06% 0.00% 92.13% 34.33%
Cash & Equivalents 		12.96% 0.14% 100.00% 47.96%
Municipal 		0.01% 0.00% 24.80% 61.44%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 31.93% 48.77%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TAARX % Rank
US 		38.50% 0.00% 62.18% 10.63%
Non US 		5.27% 0.00% 84.73% 27.93%

TAARX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TAARX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.62% 0.01% 17.63% 66.67%
Management Fee 0.12% 0.00% 1.83% 30.54%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 60.82%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% N/A

Sales Fees

TAARX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TAARX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TAARX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 32.00% 0.00% 343.00% 41.00%

TAARX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TAARX Category Low Category High TAARX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.59% 0.00% 8.35% 33.06%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TAARX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TAARX Category Low Category High TAARX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.38% -2.34% 19.41% 9.46%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TAARX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TAARX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Staples

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2007

14.93

14.9%

Christopher A. Staples is a Lead Portfolio Manager. He joined Transamerica Asset Management, Inc. since 2004 and has been Senior Vice President since 2006 and Chief Investment Officer since 2007 for Transamerica Asset Management, Inc. (TAM). Previously, he was Vice President of Investment Management for TAM. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Stanford University and a Master of Business Administration from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University. Mr. Staples holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Kane Cotton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2014

7.59

7.6%

Kane S. Cotton, CFA and Associate Portfolio Manager, Mr. Cotton joined Transamerica in 2014 as Senior Investment Analyst, focusing on domestic and international fixed income, and asset allocation strategies. Previously he worked as VP & Chief Investment Strategist for Bellatore Financial, Inc., a Third Party Asset Manager based in San Jose, California. In that role, Kane was responsible for portfolio strategy and construction, manager research and due diligence and economic and financial markets analysis. Kane’s prior experience consisted of roles as Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Strategist at Capital Allocation & Management, a Denver-based RIA, as well as various sales and transfer agency roles with INVESCO. Kane received his MBA with an Investment Management focus through the University of Colorado – Denver. He earned his BA in Economics with a Minor in English from Colorado State University, where he was awarded honorary membership in the Omicron Delta Epsilon International Economics Honor Society. He has earned the distinction of using the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a member of the CFA Society of Colorado.

Rufat Garalov

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2021

1.0

1.0%

Mr. Garalov is Associate Portfolio Manager of the fund since 2021; Employed by Transamerica Asset Management, Inc. since 2014

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.29 2.41

