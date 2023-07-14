Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
7.5%
1 yr return
-2.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-5.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.6%
Net Assets
$273 M
Holdings in Top 10
96.9%
Expense Ratio 0.38%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 32.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
$5,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|TAAFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.5%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|58.89%
|1 Yr
|-2.3%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|92.83%
|3 Yr
|-5.6%*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|97.79%
|5 Yr
|-3.6%*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|90.69%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|9.0%
|79.80%
* Annualized
|Period
|TAAFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.7%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|92.30%
|2021
|-0.1%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|83.07%
|2020
|2.1%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|62.20%
|2019
|2.5%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|83.26%
|2018
|-2.3%
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|49.37%
|TAAFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TAAFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|273 M
|658 K
|207 B
|73.40%
|Number of Holdings
|12
|2
|15351
|87.87%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|264 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|58.31%
|Weighting of Top 10
|96.89%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|8.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TAAFX % Rank
|Stocks
|48.93%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|84.88%
|Bonds
|43.77%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|10.08%
|Cash
|6.57%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|21.93%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.71%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|36.65%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.02%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|60.63%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|88.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TAAFX % Rank
|Technology
|23.06%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|21.58%
|Healthcare
|14.72%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|29.10%
|Financial Services
|14.15%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|59.29%
|Industrials
|11.39%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|29.78%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.66%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|53.14%
|Consumer Defense
|7.74%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|25.41%
|Communication Services
|6.04%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|74.04%
|Energy
|5.10%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|44.26%
|Basic Materials
|3.07%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|74.18%
|Real Estate
|2.84%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|62.98%
|Utilities
|2.23%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|77.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TAAFX % Rank
|US
|35.19%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|86.78%
|Non US
|13.74%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|42.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TAAFX % Rank
|Corporate
|33.66%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|42.78%
|Government
|31.31%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|41.96%
|Securitized
|22.06%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|34.47%
|Cash & Equivalents
|12.96%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|48.09%
|Municipal
|0.01%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|62.81%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|85.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TAAFX % Rank
|US
|38.50%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|10.76%
|Non US
|5.27%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|28.07%
|TAAFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.38%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|80.42%
|Management Fee
|0.12%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|30.95%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|47.15%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|N/A
|TAAFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TAAFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TAAFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|32.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|42.61%
|TAAFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TAAFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.84%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|30.65%
|TAAFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|TAAFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TAAFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.58%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|8.07%
|TAAFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2017
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2007
14.93
14.9%
Christopher A. Staples is a Lead Portfolio Manager. He joined Transamerica Asset Management, Inc. since 2004 and has been Senior Vice President since 2006 and Chief Investment Officer since 2007 for Transamerica Asset Management, Inc. (TAM). Previously, he was Vice President of Investment Management for TAM. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Stanford University and a Master of Business Administration from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University. Mr. Staples holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2014
7.59
7.6%
Kane S. Cotton, CFA and Associate Portfolio Manager, Mr. Cotton joined Transamerica in 2014 as Senior Investment Analyst, focusing on domestic and international fixed income, and asset allocation strategies. Previously he worked as VP & Chief Investment Strategist for Bellatore Financial, Inc., a Third Party Asset Manager based in San Jose, California. In that role, Kane was responsible for portfolio strategy and construction, manager research and due diligence and economic and financial markets analysis. Kane’s prior experience consisted of roles as Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Strategist at Capital Allocation & Management, a Denver-based RIA, as well as various sales and transfer agency roles with INVESCO. Kane received his MBA with an Investment Management focus through the University of Colorado – Denver. He earned his BA in Economics with a Minor in English from Colorado State University, where he was awarded honorary membership in the Omicron Delta Epsilon International Economics Honor Society. He has earned the distinction of using the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a member of the CFA Society of Colorado.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2021
1.0
1.0%
Mr. Garalov is Associate Portfolio Manager of the fund since 2021; Employed by Transamerica Asset Management, Inc. since 2014
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.29
|2.41
