Transamerica Asset Allocation Intermediate Horizon is a fund of funds that invests in a combination of Transamerica Funds (“underlying funds”). Transamerica Asset Management, Inc. (the “Investment Manager”) selects the combination and amount of underlying funds to invest in based on the fund’s investment objective. The following chart shows approximately how much of the assets of the fund are normally invested in underlying bond, stock and money market funds. These allocations reflect the Investment Manager’s present strategy for asset allocation during what it considers normal market conditions, and may be changed at any time without notice to shareholders and without shareholder approval. Actual asset allocations may vary, including due to short-term changes in cash flows caused by purchases and redemptions in the fund. Normal Approximate Allocations Bond Funds Stock Funds Money Market Fund Intermediate Horizon 49.8% 50% 0.2% The underlying bond funds normally invest principally in fixed -income securities, the underlying stock funds normally invest principally in equity securities, and the underlying money market fund, Transamerica Government Money Market, normally invests principally in U.S. government securities and/or repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. government securities. In attempting to respond to adverse market or other conditions or to process a large purchase or redemption within the fund, the Investment Manager may allocate assets of the fund without limit to the underlying money market fund. Each underlying fund has its own investment objective, principal investment strategies and investment risks. The sub-adviser for each underlying fund decides which securities to purchase and sell for that underlying fund. The fund’s ability to achieve its investment objective depends largely on the performance of the underlying funds in which it invests. It is not possible to predict the extent to which the fund will be invested in a particular underlying fund at any time. The fund may be a significant shareholder in certain underlying funds. The Investment Manager may change the underlying funds in which the fund invests from time to time at its discretion without notice or shareholder approval.