Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
13.0%
1 yr return
11.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.0%
Net Assets
$1.97 B
Holdings in Top 10
63.4%
Expense Ratio 1.11%
Front Load 4.50%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 50.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|TAAAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.0%
|-6.1%
|259.6%
|52.36%
|1 Yr
|11.9%
|-23.3%
|219.9%
|23.56%
|3 Yr
|4.5%*
|-7.5%
|35.6%
|20.57%
|5 Yr
|1.0%*
|-13.0%
|17.0%
|38.55%
|10 Yr
|2.7%*
|-8.1%
|6.4%
|34.17%
* Annualized
|TAAAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TAAAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.97 B
|8.18 M
|117 B
|29.84%
|Number of Holdings
|923
|4
|9963
|7.33%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.02 B
|6.34 M
|17.7 B
|32.98%
|Weighting of Top 10
|63.43%
|15.1%
|100.0%
|75.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TAAAX % Rank
|Stocks
|92.27%
|41.81%
|99.54%
|58.12%
|Cash
|4.16%
|-175.13%
|34.02%
|30.37%
|Bonds
|3.49%
|0.00%
|172.53%
|42.93%
|Other
|0.04%
|-2.94%
|17.05%
|60.73%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.03%
|0.00%
|3.88%
|43.98%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.01%
|0.00%
|4.51%
|60.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TAAAX % Rank
|Technology
|19.99%
|1.75%
|32.38%
|45.26%
|Financial Services
|15.37%
|9.56%
|42.24%
|43.16%
|Industrials
|12.73%
|1.80%
|15.05%
|16.32%
|Healthcare
|12.60%
|2.06%
|19.02%
|71.05%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.60%
|1.15%
|24.72%
|36.84%
|Communication Services
|6.74%
|1.90%
|13.69%
|51.58%
|Consumer Defense
|5.48%
|0.47%
|14.80%
|74.74%
|Basic Materials
|4.56%
|0.00%
|8.62%
|40.00%
|Energy
|4.13%
|0.00%
|31.98%
|53.16%
|Real Estate
|3.97%
|0.00%
|28.04%
|42.11%
|Utilities
|2.82%
|0.00%
|15.29%
|33.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TAAAX % Rank
|US
|71.02%
|27.22%
|98.64%
|40.31%
|Non US
|21.25%
|0.38%
|36.06%
|65.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TAAAX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|82.71%
|2.76%
|100.00%
|36.65%
|Government
|8.27%
|0.00%
|58.00%
|48.17%
|Securitized
|5.73%
|0.00%
|24.35%
|29.32%
|Corporate
|3.29%
|0.00%
|94.65%
|77.49%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.42%
|52.36%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.59%
|49.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TAAAX % Rank
|US
|3.38%
|0.00%
|159.81%
|39.27%
|Non US
|0.11%
|0.00%
|12.72%
|52.88%
|TAAAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.11%
|0.01%
|2.81%
|29.95%
|Management Fee
|0.73%
|0.00%
|1.30%
|86.91%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|30.16%
|Administrative Fee
|0.02%
|0.01%
|0.28%
|5.13%
|TAAAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|4.50%
|3.00%
|5.75%
|76.67%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TAAAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TAAAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|50.00%
|0.18%
|300.02%
|79.21%
|TAAAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TAAAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.63%
|0.00%
|3.71%
|38.74%
|TAAAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|TAAAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TAAAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.15%
|-1.69%
|5.31%
|75.53%
|TAAAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.190
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2019
|$0.847
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2008
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2007
|$0.347
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2006
|$0.195
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 29, 2016
6.09
6.1%
Steve Lowe, CFA, joined Thrivent in 1997. He is the Chief Investment Strategist and has served on Thrivent's Model Portfolios Committee since 2017. He was most recently the Head of Fixed-Income Mutual Funds and has also served as the portfolio manager of various Thrivent mutual funds since 2009, including the Thrivent Asset Allocation Funds since 2016.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2018
4.09
4.1%
David Royal joined Thrivent in 2006. He is the President and Chief Investment Officer of Thrivent Mutual Funds and has served on the Thrivent Model Portfolio's Committee since 2018. He has also served as a portfolio manager on the Thrivent Asset Allocation Funds since 2018.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2019
3.25
3.3%
David Spangler, CFA, joined Thrivent in 2002 serving as Director of Thrivent’s Investment Product Management group. Currently, he is the Head of Mixed Asset and Market Strategies. He has served on Thrivent's Model Portfolios Committee since 2019. He has also served as a portfolio manager on the Thrivent Asset Allocation Funds since 2019.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.19
|26.6
|6.61
|2.41
