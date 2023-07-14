Home
Trending ETFs

TAAAX (Mutual Fund)

TAAAX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

13.0%

1 yr return

11.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.0%

Net Assets

$1.97 B

Holdings in Top 10

63.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.11%

SALES FEES

Front Load 4.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 50.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

TAAAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.15%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Thrivent Aggressive Allocation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Thrivent Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jun 30, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Stephen Lowe

Fund Description

TAAAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TAAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.0% -6.1% 259.6% 52.36%
1 Yr 11.9% -23.3% 219.9% 23.56%
3 Yr 4.5%* -7.5% 35.6% 20.57%
5 Yr 1.0%* -13.0% 17.0% 38.55%
10 Yr 2.7%* -8.1% 6.4% 34.17%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TAAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.1% -44.4% 104.5% 20.63%
2021 4.1% -12.9% 10.1% 62.01%
2020 4.1% -3.8% 17.1% 40.35%
2019 4.0% -3.7% 7.3% 58.93%
2018 -3.1% -9.5% -1.3% 44.24%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TAAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.0% -11.0% 259.6% 52.36%
1 Yr 11.9% -23.3% 219.9% 23.04%
3 Yr 4.5%* -7.5% 35.6% 20.57%
5 Yr 1.0%* -13.0% 20.9% 39.39%
10 Yr 2.7%* -6.0% 14.9% 64.71%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TAAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.1% -44.4% 104.5% 20.63%
2021 4.1% -12.9% 10.1% 62.01%
2020 4.1% -3.8% 17.1% 40.35%
2019 4.0% -3.7% 7.3% 59.52%
2018 -3.1% -9.2% -1.3% 67.27%

NAV & Total Return History

TAAAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TAAAX Category Low Category High TAAAX % Rank
Net Assets 1.97 B 8.18 M 117 B 29.84%
Number of Holdings 923 4 9963 7.33%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.02 B 6.34 M 17.7 B 32.98%
Weighting of Top 10 63.43% 15.1% 100.0% 75.31%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TAAAX % Rank
Stocks 		92.27% 41.81% 99.54% 58.12%
Cash 		4.16% -175.13% 34.02% 30.37%
Bonds 		3.49% 0.00% 172.53% 42.93%
Other 		0.04% -2.94% 17.05% 60.73%
Convertible Bonds 		0.03% 0.00% 3.88% 43.98%
Preferred Stocks 		0.01% 0.00% 4.51% 60.21%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TAAAX % Rank
Technology 		19.99% 1.75% 32.38% 45.26%
Financial Services 		15.37% 9.56% 42.24% 43.16%
Industrials 		12.73% 1.80% 15.05% 16.32%
Healthcare 		12.60% 2.06% 19.02% 71.05%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.60% 1.15% 24.72% 36.84%
Communication Services 		6.74% 1.90% 13.69% 51.58%
Consumer Defense 		5.48% 0.47% 14.80% 74.74%
Basic Materials 		4.56% 0.00% 8.62% 40.00%
Energy 		4.13% 0.00% 31.98% 53.16%
Real Estate 		3.97% 0.00% 28.04% 42.11%
Utilities 		2.82% 0.00% 15.29% 33.16%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TAAAX % Rank
US 		71.02% 27.22% 98.64% 40.31%
Non US 		21.25% 0.38% 36.06% 65.45%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TAAAX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		82.71% 2.76% 100.00% 36.65%
Government 		8.27% 0.00% 58.00% 48.17%
Securitized 		5.73% 0.00% 24.35% 29.32%
Corporate 		3.29% 0.00% 94.65% 77.49%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 48.42% 52.36%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 11.59% 49.74%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TAAAX % Rank
US 		3.38% 0.00% 159.81% 39.27%
Non US 		0.11% 0.00% 12.72% 52.88%

TAAAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TAAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.11% 0.01% 2.81% 29.95%
Management Fee 0.73% 0.00% 1.30% 86.91%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 30.16%
Administrative Fee 0.02% 0.01% 0.28% 5.13%

Sales Fees

TAAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 4.50% 3.00% 5.75% 76.67%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TAAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TAAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 50.00% 0.18% 300.02% 79.21%

TAAAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TAAAX Category Low Category High TAAAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.63% 0.00% 3.71% 38.74%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TAAAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TAAAX Category Low Category High TAAAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.15% -1.69% 5.31% 75.53%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TAAAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TAAAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Stephen Lowe

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 29, 2016

6.09

6.1%

Steve Lowe, CFA, joined Thrivent in 1997. He is the Chief Investment Strategist and has served on Thrivent's Model Portfolios Committee since 2017. He was most recently the Head of Fixed-Income Mutual Funds and has also served as the portfolio manager of various Thrivent mutual funds since 2009, including the Thrivent Asset Allocation Funds since 2016.

David Royal

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2018

4.09

4.1%

David Royal joined Thrivent in 2006. He is the President and Chief Investment Officer of Thrivent Mutual Funds and has served on the Thrivent Model Portfolio's Committee since 2018. He has also served as a portfolio manager on the Thrivent Asset Allocation Funds since 2018.

David Spangler

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2019

3.25

3.3%

David Spangler, CFA, joined Thrivent in 2002 serving as Director of Thrivent’s Investment Product Management group. Currently, he is the Head of Mixed Asset and Market Strategies. He has served on Thrivent's Model Portfolios Committee since 2019. He has also served as a portfolio manager on the Thrivent Asset Allocation Funds since 2019.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.19 26.6 6.61 2.41

