DWS Total Return Bond Fund

mutual fund
SZIWX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.28 -0.03 -0.32%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
S (SCSBX) Primary Inst (SZIIX) A (SZIAX) C (SZICX) Retirement (SZIRX) Retirement (SZIWX) (SZITX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

DWS Total Return Bond Fund

SZIWX | Fund

$9.28

$332 M

4.01%

$0.37

0.74%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.7%

1 yr return

-4.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$332 M

Holdings in Top 10

43.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.74%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 182.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SZIWX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.39%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    DWS Total Return Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    DWS
  • Inception Date
    Aug 01, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thomas Farina

Fund Description

Main investments. Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in bonds of any maturity. The fund invests mainly in investment grade US dollar denominated fixed income securities, including corporate bonds, US government and agency bonds and mortgage- and asset-backed securities. The fund may invest up to 35% of total assets in non-investment grade securities (high yield and junk bonds), including securities in default. Compared to investment grade securities, non-investment grade securities generally pay higher yields but have higher volatility and higher risk of default on payments. The fund may also invest in cash or money market instruments to maintain liquidity.The fund may invest up to 40% of total assets in foreign securities including up to 20% of total assets in securities of issuers located in emerging markets countries.Management process. In choosing securities, portfolio management uses distinct processes for various types of securities.US investment grade securities. Portfolio management typically:ranks securities based on portfolio management's assessment of creditworthiness, cash flow and priceseeks to determine the value of each security by examining the issuer’s credit quality, debt structure, option value and liquidity risks to identify any inefficiencies between this value and market trading priceuses credit analysis in an effort to determine the issuer’s ability to fulfill its contractsuses a bottom-up approach that subordinates sector weightings to individual securities that portfolio management believes may add above-market valueForeign investment grade and emerging markets high yield securities. Portfolio management uses a relative value strategy that seeks to identify the most attractive foreign markets, then searches those markets for securities that portfolio management believes offer incremental value over US Treasuries. With emerging markets securities, portfolio management also considers short-term factors such as market sentiment, capital flows, and new issue programs.High yield securities (other than emerging markets securities). Portfolio management typically:analyzes economic conditions for improving or undervalued sectors and industriesuses independent credit research and on-site management visits to evaluate individual issuer’s debt service, growth rate, and both downgrade and upgrade potentialassesses new issues versus secondary market opportunitiesseeks issues within attractive industry sectors and with strong long-term fundamentals and improving creditPortfolio management generally sells securities (or exchanges currencies) when they reach their target prices, when other investments appear more attractive, or, particularly for high yield securities, when company fundamentals decline or when portfolio management believes an unexpected development will diminish a company’s competitive position or ability to generate adequate cash flow. Portfolio management also incorporates other considerations when buying and selling securities, including financially material environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.Derivatives. Portfolio management generally may use futures contracts, options on interest rate swaps, options on interest rate futures contracts or interest rate swaps, which are types of derivatives (a contract whose value is based on, for example, indices, currencies or securities), for duration management (i.e., reducing or increasing the sensitivity of the fund’s portfolio to interest rate changes) or for non-hedging purposes to seek to enhance potential gains. Portfolio management may also use (i) option contracts in order to gain exposure to a particular market or security, to seek to increase the fund’s income, or to hedge against changes in a particular market or security, (ii) total return swaps to seek to enhance potential gains by increasing or reducing the fund’s exposure to a particular sector or market or as a substitute for direct investment, or (iii) credit default swaps to seek to increase the fund’s income, to gain exposure to a bond issuer’s credit quality characteristics without directly investing in the bond or to hedge the risk of default on bonds held in the fund’s portfolio. In addition, portfolio management generally may use forward currency contracts (i) to hedge exposure to changes in foreign currency exchange rates on foreign currency denominated portfolio holdings; (ii) to facilitate transactions in foreign currency denominated securities; or (iii) for non-hedging purposes to seek to enhance potential gains.The fund may also use other types of derivatives (i) for hedging purposes; (ii) for risk management; (iii) for non-hedging purposes to seek to enhance potential gains; or (iv) as a substitute for direct investment in a particular asset class or to keep cash on hand to meet shareholder redemptions.Securities lending. The fund may lend securities (up to one-third of total assets) to approved institutions, such as registered broker-dealers, banks and pooled investment vehicles.Active trading. The fund may trade securities actively and this may lead to high portfolio turnover.
SZIWX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SZIWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.7% -4.3% 4.5% 62.75%
1 Yr -4.7% -16.1% 162.7% 75.36%
3 Yr -6.4%* -12.4% 47.6% 37.59%
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.5% 38.28%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% 45.63%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SZIWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.7% -34.7% 131.9% 86.23%
2021 -1.3% -6.0% 15.7% 20.75%
2020 2.0% -9.6% 118.7% 18.81%
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SZIWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.7% -15.5% 4.5% 61.51%
1 Yr -4.7% -16.1% 162.7% 71.73%
3 Yr -6.4%* -12.4% 47.6% 37.31%
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.5% 34.84%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.4% 43.32%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SZIWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.7% -34.7% 131.9% 86.23%
2021 -1.3% -6.0% 15.7% 20.85%
2020 2.0% -9.6% 118.7% 18.81%
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

SZIWX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SZIWX Category Low Category High SZIWX % Rank
Net Assets 332 M 2.88 M 287 B 72.93%
Number of Holdings 332 1 17234 74.86%
Net Assets in Top 10 156 M -106 M 27.6 B 58.86%
Weighting of Top 10 43.62% 3.7% 123.9% 22.06%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 1.5% 10.32%
  2. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 7.78%
  3. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 7.63%
  4. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 7.55%
  5. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 7.43%
  6. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 7.35%
  7. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 7.26%
  8. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 7.09%
  9. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 7.09%
  10. Us 10yr Ultra Fut Mar21 Xcbt 20210322 6.43%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SZIWX % Rank
Bonds 		94.60% 3.97% 268.18% 60.25%
Cash 		4.02% -181.13% 95.99% 40.86%
Convertible Bonds 		1.36% 0.00% 7.93% 54.95%
Stocks 		0.01% -0.55% 24.74% 27.61%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 54.38%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 33.90%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SZIWX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 43.45% N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 99.26% N/A
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 48.31% N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 17.70% N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 99.67% N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SZIWX % Rank
US 		0.01% -0.52% 24.47% 25.90%
Non US 		0.00% -0.03% 4.86% 34.86%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SZIWX % Rank
Government 		39.24% 0.00% 86.23% 20.19%
Corporate 		30.21% 0.00% 100.00% 50.00%
Securitized 		26.59% 0.00% 98.40% 60.95%
Cash & Equivalents 		3.95% 0.00% 95.99% 55.90%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 53.71%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 82.19%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SZIWX % Rank
US 		86.38% 3.63% 210.09% 50.86%
Non US 		8.22% -6.54% 58.09% 54.67%

SZIWX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SZIWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.74% 0.01% 20.64% 45.77%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.00% 1.76% 63.31%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.50% 50.47%

Sales Fees

SZIWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SZIWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

SZIWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 182.00% 2.00% 493.39% 63.69%

SZIWX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SZIWX Category Low Category High SZIWX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.01% 0.00% 10.82% 22.99%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SZIWX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SZIWX Category Low Category High SZIWX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.39% -1.28% 8.97% 13.26%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SZIWX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

SZIWX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas Farina

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2016

6.33

6.3%

Thomas M. Farina, CFA, is a Managing Director of Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc. He has been Managing Director since 2011, Head of the Corporate Sector Fixed Income team since 2006 and a Senior Portfolio Manager since 2006 for DIMA. Mr. Farina joined Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc. in 2006 with 12 years of industry experience. Prior to joining, Mr. Farina held roles at Merrill Lynch Investment Management, Greenwich NatWest and at DnB Asset Management. He began his career as a Ratings Analyst at Standard & Poor’s. He obtained his MA degree and his undergraduate degree, Bachelor of Arts, from the State University of New York at Albany.

Gregory Staples

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2016

6.33

6.3%

Gregory M. Staples, CFA, Regional Head of Fixed Income. Portfolio Manager of the fund. Began managing the fund in 2016. Joined Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management in 2005. Prior to joining, heserved as a Senior Managing Director and managing director at MONY Advisors, Staples is responsible for the direction of all third-party public-bond portfolios. He began his career with MONY in 1982 as a corporate-credit analyst and now heads the public-bond trading group.

Kelly Beam

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2017

4.83

4.8%

Kelly L. Beam, CFA, is a Vice President of Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc. She has been Vice President since 2010, Senior Corporate Bond Trader since 2006 and a Fixed Income Portfolio Manager since 2006 for DIMA. Ms. Beam joined Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc. in 1999. Prior to joining the Credit Sector team, Ms. Beam served in Investment Support for Stable Value, Specialty Fixed Income and Global Insurance. She obtained her MBA degree from Fordham University and her undergraduate degree, Bachelor of Science, from Lehigh University.

Christopher Munshower

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2020

2.08

2.1%

Christopher J. Munshower, CFA, Director. Portfolio Manager of the fund. Began managing the fund in 2020. ■ Joined DWS in 2004. Previously worked as a Senior High Grade Fixed Income Analyst at Bear Stearns and a Senior Research Analyst in the Insurance Ratings Group and in the Municipal Bond Group at Standard & Poor's. ■ BS in Accounting and Economics, Lehigh University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.77 1.16

