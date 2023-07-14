Dividend Investing Ideas Center
|Period
|SZIWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.7%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|62.75%
|1 Yr
|-4.7%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|75.36%
|3 Yr
|-6.4%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|37.59%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|38.28%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|45.63%
* Annualized
|Period
|SZIWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.7%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|86.23%
|2021
|-1.3%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|20.75%
|2020
|2.0%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|18.81%
|2019
|N/A
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|N/A
|Period
|SZIWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.7%
|-15.5%
|4.5%
|61.51%
|1 Yr
|-4.7%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|71.73%
|3 Yr
|-6.4%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|37.31%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|34.84%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|13.4%
|43.32%
* Annualized
|Period
|SZIWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.7%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|86.23%
|2021
|-1.3%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|20.85%
|2020
|2.0%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|18.81%
|2019
|N/A
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|N/A
|SZIWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SZIWX % Rank
|Net Assets
|332 M
|2.88 M
|287 B
|72.93%
|Number of Holdings
|332
|1
|17234
|74.86%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|156 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|58.86%
|Weighting of Top 10
|43.62%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|22.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SZIWX % Rank
|Bonds
|94.60%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|60.25%
|Cash
|4.02%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|40.86%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.36%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|54.95%
|Stocks
|0.01%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|27.61%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|54.38%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|33.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SZIWX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.45%
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.26%
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.31%
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.70%
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.67%
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SZIWX % Rank
|US
|0.01%
|-0.52%
|24.47%
|25.90%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.86%
|34.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SZIWX % Rank
|Government
|39.24%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|20.19%
|Corporate
|30.21%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|50.00%
|Securitized
|26.59%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|60.95%
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.95%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|55.90%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|53.71%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|82.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SZIWX % Rank
|US
|86.38%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|50.86%
|Non US
|8.22%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|54.67%
|SZIWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.74%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|45.77%
|Management Fee
|0.40%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|63.31%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|50.47%
|SZIWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SZIWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SZIWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|182.00%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|63.69%
|SZIWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SZIWX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.01%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|22.99%
|SZIWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|SZIWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SZIWX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.39%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|13.26%
|SZIWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 09, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 23, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 25, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 25, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 25, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 24, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 25, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 22, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 23, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 25, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 25, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 26, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 24, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 26, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 22, 2021
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 25, 2021
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 23, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 26, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 25, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 27, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 22, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 24, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 24, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 27, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 22, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 25, 2019
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2019
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 26, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2016
6.33
6.3%
Thomas M. Farina, CFA, is a Managing Director of Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc. He has been Managing Director since 2011, Head of the Corporate Sector Fixed Income team since 2006 and a Senior Portfolio Manager since 2006 for DIMA. Mr. Farina joined Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc. in 2006 with 12 years of industry experience. Prior to joining, Mr. Farina held roles at Merrill Lynch Investment Management, Greenwich NatWest and at DnB Asset Management. He began his career as a Ratings Analyst at Standard & Poor’s. He obtained his MA degree and his undergraduate degree, Bachelor of Arts, from the State University of New York at Albany.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2016
6.33
6.3%
Gregory M. Staples, CFA, Regional Head of Fixed Income. Portfolio Manager of the fund. Began managing the fund in 2016. Joined Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management in 2005. Prior to joining, heserved as a Senior Managing Director and managing director at MONY Advisors, Staples is responsible for the direction of all third-party public-bond portfolios. He began his career with MONY in 1982 as a corporate-credit analyst and now heads the public-bond trading group.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2017
4.83
4.8%
Kelly L. Beam, CFA, is a Vice President of Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc. She has been Vice President since 2010, Senior Corporate Bond Trader since 2006 and a Fixed Income Portfolio Manager since 2006 for DIMA. Ms. Beam joined Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc. in 1999. Prior to joining the Credit Sector team, Ms. Beam served in Investment Support for Stable Value, Specialty Fixed Income and Global Insurance. She obtained her MBA degree from Fordham University and her undergraduate degree, Bachelor of Science, from Lehigh University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2020
2.08
2.1%
Christopher J. Munshower, CFA, Director. Portfolio Manager of the fund. Began managing the fund in 2020. ■ Joined DWS in 2004. Previously worked as a Senior High Grade Fixed Income Analyst at Bear Stearns and a Senior Research Analyst in the Insurance Ratings Group and in the Municipal Bond Group at Standard & Poor's. ■ BS in Accounting and Economics, Lehigh University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.77
|1.16
