Main investments . Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in bonds of issuers from around the world, including the United States, that meet the Advisor’s sustainability criteria at the time of investment. The fund may, at the discretion of portfolio management, invest up to 20% of net assets in investments that do not meet such sustainability criteria. The fund can buy many types of income producing securities of any stated maturity, among them US and foreign government bonds, corporate bonds and mortgage- and asset-backed securities. The fund is typically invested in at least three different countries, which may include emerging markets. The fund may invest up to 35% of net assets in junk bonds, which are those below the fourth credit grade (i.e. grade BB/Ba and below), and may include debt securities not currently paying interest or in default. The fund will normally have investment exposure to foreign securities, foreign currencies and other foreign investments equal to at least 40% of the fund’s assets. Management process . In choosing investments for the fund, portfolio management uses a proprietary environmental, social and governance (ESG) issuer rating as well as fundamental security analysis. The ESG rating used by the Advisor to meet the Advisor’s sustainability criteria is DWS’s ESG Quality Assessment rating. This rating is generated by a DWS proprietary ESG tool that evaluates and rates an issuer’s performance across a variety of ESG assessment categories, primarily on the basis of data obtained from multiple third-party ESG data vendors and public sources. An additional DWS internal review process allows for changes to the ESG rating. An internal review may occur, for example, if it is deemed that information is not reflected in the existing ESG rating because new information or insights have emerged that the ESG data vendors have not yet processed. Examples of information that may be considered in such internal assessments include, but are not limited to, the announcement of new (or withdrawal from previously announced) climate-related commitments, or the resolution of legacy (or involvement in new) controversies. Portfolio management may use its discretion in considering application of internal assessments on a given rating. A DWS ESG Quality Assessment rating is provided for both corporate and sovereign issuers. For corporate issuers, the DWS ESG Quality Assessment seeks to identify ESG leaders and laggards within industry and region-specific peer groups in terms of overall ESG performance (best-in-class approach). Issuers within the same industry and region-specific peer group are rated on a scale of A (leader) to F (laggard). Issuers with a rating of C or above are deemed to meet the Advisor’s sustainability criteria. In calculating the DWS ESG Quality Assessment rating, the DWS proprietary ESG tool utilizes a proprietary methodology to evaluate ESG scores from multiple third-party data vendors across a broad range of ESG-related issues to arrive at a consensus overall quality ranking intended to reflect which companies may be positioned better to address, and which companies may be more exposed to future ESG risks, relative to their peers. The broad range of ESG-related issues covered include, among others, assessments of an issuer’s carbon emissions including its own emissions and those of its products and services, land use and biodiversity, climate change strategy and vulnerability, product safety and quality, employee management issues including equal opportunities and non-discrimination, freedom of association and right to collective bargaining and occupational health and safety, community relations, human rights issues related to supply chain, business ethics and anti-corruption, and corporate governance matters including executive pay, board diversity and board independence. For asset-backed and similar securities, the DWS ESG Quality Assessment rating assigned to the issuing agency or entity is used unless an explicit ESG assessment is available from an outside party for the specific asset-backed or similar security. For example, certain mortgage-backed securities are assessed by independent third parties who consider the sustainable impact of the underlying loans such as providing support for affordable housing to low-to-moderate income families or projects that include environmental impact features. For sovereign issuers, the DWS ESG Quality Assessment rating evaluates countries based on traditional indicators including governmental policies and actions on issues such as climate change and natural resources, social conditions, basic needs, institutional strength, and rule of law, in addition to an assessment of political and civil freedom. In its fundamental analysis, portfolio management typically considers a number of factors when buying and selling securities, including economic and currency outlooks, possible interest rate movements, capital flows, debt levels, inflation trends, credit quality of issuers, security characteristics and changes in supply and demand within the global bond markets. As part of this fundamental analysis, portfolio management may also consider ESG factors other than the DWS Quality Assessment rating, where such ESG factors are deemed to be financially material. These ESG factors may include other separate specialized ratings generated by the ESG tool. Examples of these specialized ratings include the DWS Climate Transition Risk Rating, DWS Norm Rating and DWS Sustainable Development Goals Rating. Portfolio management may also adjust the duration (a measure of sensitivity to interest rate movements) of the fund’s portfolio, depending on its outlook for interest rates. Derivatives. The fund may invest in derivatives, which are financial instruments whose performance is derived, at least in part, from the performance of an underlying asset, security or index. In particular,portfolio management may use futures contracts and interest rate swap contracts, to gain exposure to different parts of the yield curve while managing overall duration. Portfolio management may also use credit default swaps to seek to increase the fund’s income, to gain exposure to a bond issuer’s credit quality characteristics without directly investing in the bond, or to hedge the risk of default on bonds held in the fund’s portfolio. Portfolio management may also use options, to seek to enhance potential gains by increasing or decreasing the fund’s exposure to a particular sector or market or as a substitute for direct investment. In addition, portfolio management may use forward currency contracts (i) to hedge exposure to changes in foreign currency exchange rates on foreign currency denominated portfolio holdings; (ii) to facilitate transactions in foreign currency denominated securities; or (iii) for non-hedging purposes to seek to enhance potential gains. While portfolio management may periodically hedge exposure to changes in foreign currency exchange rates depending on its current market views, it does not intend to hedge all non-US currency exposure back to the US dollar. The fund may also use other types of derivatives (i) for hedging purposes; (ii) for risk management; (iii) for non-hedging purposes to seek to enhance potential gains; or (iv) as a substitute for direct investment in a particular asset class or to keep cash on hand to meet shareholder redemptions. Derivatives used by the fund do not receive a DWS ESG Quality Assessment rating and are not otherwise evaluated using ESG criteria. Securities lending. The fund may lend securities (up to one-third of total assets) to approved institutions, such as registered broker-dealers, banks and pooled investment vehicles. Active trading. The fund may trade securities actively and this may lead to high portfolio turnover.