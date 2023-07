Main Investments . Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in high yield bonds (also known as “junk bonds”) and other debt securities issued by governments and corporations in emerging market countries (i.e., the issuer is traded mainly in an emerging market, is organized under the laws of an emerging market country or is a company with more than half of its business in emerging markets) or the return on which is derived primarily from emerging markets. The fund considers “emerging markets” to include, but not to be limited to: (i) the countries or markets that are part of the JP Morgan Emerging Markets Bond (EMBI) Global Diversified Index; or (ii) the countries or markets that are classified as “emerging market and developing economies” by the International Monetary Fund (“IMF”) (World Economic Outlook); or (iii) countries listed as low or middle (both lower middle and higher middle) income by the World Bank, if a country is an emerging market and if such country is not listed in the JP Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Index and if it is not classified as an “emerging market and developing economy” by the IMF. The fund may invest without limit in investment-grade debt securities and in junk bonds, which are those below the fourth credit grade (grade BB/Ba and below) and may include debt securities not currently paying interest and debt securities in default. The fund invests at least 50% of total assets in US dollar-denominated securities. Management process . Portfolio management typically considers a number of factors, including economic and currency outlooks, possible interest rate movements, capital flows, debt levels, inflation trends, credit quality of issuers, security characteristics and changes in supply and demand within global bond markets. Portfolio management may also adjust the duration (a measure of sensitivity to interest rate movements) of the fund’s portfolio, depending on its outlook for interest rates. Portfolio management may consider information about Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues in its fundamental research process and when making investment decisions. Derivatives. Portfolio management generally may use futures contracts or options, which are types of derivatives (contracts whose value are based on, for example, indices, currencies or securities) as a hedge against anticipated changes in interest rates, fixed income markets or currency markets, for duration management (i.e., reducing or increasing the sensitivity of the fund's portfolio to interest rate changes), or for non-hedging purposes to seek to enhance potential gains. In addition, portfolio management generally may use forward currency contracts (i) to hedge the fund's exposure to changes in foreign currency exchange rates on its foreign currency denominated portfolio holdings; (ii) to facilitate transactions in foreign currency denominated securities; or (iii) for non-hedging purposes to seek to enhance potential gains. The fund may also use other types of derivatives (i) for hedging purposes; (ii) for risk management; (iii) for non-hedging purposes to seek to enhance potential gains; or (iv) as a substitute for direct investment in a particular asset class or to keep cash on hand to meet shareholder redemptions. Securities lending. The fund may lend securities (up to one-third of total assets) to approved institutions, such as registered broker-dealers, banks and pooled investment vehicles.