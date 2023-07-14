Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.4%
1 yr return
5.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
17.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.5%
Net Assets
$443 M
Holdings in Top 10
28.4%
Expense Ratio 0.87%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 32.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|SZCRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.4%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|93.21%
|1 Yr
|5.1%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|71.07%
|3 Yr
|17.7%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|0.69%
|5 Yr
|4.5%*
|-23.8%
|9.2%
|7.48%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|2.05%
* Annualized
|SZCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SZCRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|443 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|49.75%
|Number of Holdings
|93
|2
|2519
|70.88%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|123 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|33.84%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.41%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|13.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SZCRX % Rank
|Stocks
|87.17%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|97.81%
|Cash
|12.71%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|1.68%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.12%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|1.85%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|16.50%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|18.18%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|15.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SZCRX % Rank
|Industrials
|18.04%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|35.54%
|Healthcare
|16.47%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|15.65%
|Financial Services
|14.87%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|61.22%
|Technology
|12.27%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|75.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.09%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|77.89%
|Energy
|9.03%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|9.01%
|Real Estate
|4.65%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|77.89%
|Consumer Defense
|4.35%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|41.84%
|Utilities
|4.30%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|10.71%
|Communication Services
|3.71%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|23.98%
|Basic Materials
|3.21%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|84.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SZCRX % Rank
|US
|78.73%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|97.64%
|Non US
|8.44%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|6.23%
|SZCRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.87%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|68.60%
|Management Fee
|0.64%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|32.21%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.45%
|42.31%
|SZCRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SZCRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|17.05%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SZCRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|32.00%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|30.31%
|SZCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SZCRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.39%
|0.00%
|38.20%
|36.97%
|SZCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|SZCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SZCRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.15%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|50.25%
|SZCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 18, 2020
|$0.157
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2017
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2016
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 03, 2013
9.0
9.0%
Michael A. Sesser, Assistant Vice President. Portfolio Manager. Joined Deutsche Asset & Wealth Asset Management in 2009. Equity Research Analyst inNew York Since 2009. Previously, Business Intelligence Analyst, Corporate Executive Board (now owned by Gartner) from 2005-2007; Research Associate, Compass Lexecon (now owned by FTI Consulting) from 2003-2005. BA in Ethics, Politics & Economics from Yale University; MBA from University of Michigan, Ross School of Business (2007 - 2009).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2018
4.33
4.3%
Pankaj Bhatnagar, PhD, Head of Investment Strategy Equity. ■Joined DWS in 2000 with seven years of industry experience; previously, served in Quantitative Strategy roles at Nomura Securities, Credit Suisse and Salomon Brothers. ■Head of Core Equity and Head of Systematic and Quantitative Management: Americas. ■Degree in Civil Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology; MBA, Kent State University; PhD in Finance, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.05
|2.58
