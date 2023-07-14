Home
Trending ETFs

SZCCX (Mutual Fund)

SZCCX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

2.7%

1 yr return

4.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

16.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.2%

Net Assets

$443 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$32.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.98%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 32.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SZCCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 16.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.97%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    DWS Small Cap Core Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    DWS
  • Inception Date
    Jun 25, 2001
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Sesser

Fund Description

Main investments. Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in common stocks of small US companies with potential for above-average long-term total return. These companies are similar in size to the companies in the Russell 2000® Index (generally the 2,000 smallest companies out of the 3,000 largest companies in the US). While the market capitalization range of the Russell 2000® Index changes throughout the year, as of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization range of the Russell 2000® Index was between $31.8 million and $32.9 billion. The Russell 2000®Index is reconstituted annually every June.The fund intends to invest in companies whose market capitalizations fall within the normal range of the Russell 2000® Index. While the fund invests primarily in common stocks, it may invest up to 20% of its total assets in US government securities. While the fund invests mainly in US stocks, it may invest up to 20% of net assets in foreign securities.Management process. Portfolio management uses an active process that combines financial analysis with an assessment of corporate strategy and management quality. Portfolio management focuses on stocks that they believe are undervalued relative to their intrinsic worth. Portfolio management considers various fundamental factors including, but not limited to, free cash flow yield and return on invested capital in seeking to identify undervalued securities.Portfolio management generally seeks companies that it believes have high returns on invested capital, strong corporate governance practices and conservative accounting. Portfolio management prefers companies that demonstrate sustainable and growing cash flows. The fund’s portfolio is assembled on a stock-by-stock basis and sector weights are not predetermined by a benchmark.Portfolio management will normally sell a stock when its price reaches portfolio management’s expectations or portfolio management believes there has been a deterioration in the company’s fundamental value. A stock may also be sold when portfolio management believes that other investments offer better opportunities.Portfolio management may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.Securities lending. The fund may lend securities (up to one-third of total assets) to approved institutions, such as registered broker-dealers, banks and pooled investment vehicles.
Read More

SZCCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SZCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.7% -14.5% 140.9% 94.91%
1 Yr 4.1% -34.7% 196.6% 75.80%
3 Yr 16.5%* -21.8% 37.2% 2.43%
5 Yr 3.2%* -23.8% 9.2% 11.68%
10 Yr 4.5%* -11.7% 15.3% 12.24%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SZCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.3% -59.3% 118.2% 12.76%
2021 16.9% -17.3% 18.6% 1.56%
2020 4.3% -21.2% 28.2% 37.19%
2019 4.8% -17.9% 8.4% 53.94%
2018 -4.5% -20.0% 0.2% 49.72%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SZCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.7% -17.6% 140.9% 88.62%
1 Yr 4.1% -34.7% 196.6% 69.37%
3 Yr 16.5%* -21.8% 37.2% 1.41%
5 Yr 3.2%* -23.8% 10.7% 12.43%
10 Yr 4.5%* -9.1% 15.3% 33.33%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SZCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.3% -59.3% 118.2% 12.76%
2021 16.9% -17.3% 18.6% 1.56%
2020 4.3% -21.2% 28.2% 37.19%
2019 4.8% -17.9% 8.4% 53.94%
2018 -4.5% -19.9% 0.2% 66.54%

NAV & Total Return History

SZCCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SZCCX Category Low Category High SZCCX % Rank
Net Assets 443 M 1.48 M 120 B 50.08%
Number of Holdings 93 2 2519 71.21%
Net Assets in Top 10 123 M 213 K 4.6 B 34.18%
Weighting of Top 10 28.41% 2.8% 101.7% 13.48%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Veritiv Corp 6.68%
  2. Stride Inc 3.86%
  3. The Providence Service Corp 3.67%
  4. Cross Country Healthcare Inc 2.71%
  5. Boston Beer Co Inc Class A 2.61%
  6. Antero Resources Corp 2.44%
  7. Rush Enterprises Inc A 2.38%
  8. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc 2.36%
  9. Contango Oil & Gas Co 2.35%
  10. ModivCare Inc 2.34%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SZCCX % Rank
Stocks 		87.17% 25.32% 100.32% 98.15%
Cash 		12.71% -79.10% 74.68% 2.02%
Convertible Bonds 		0.12% 0.00% 3.17% 2.19%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 97.31%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 94.61%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 96.97%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SZCCX % Rank
Industrials 		18.04% 2.46% 37.42% 35.88%
Healthcare 		16.47% 0.00% 26.53% 15.99%
Financial Services 		14.87% 0.00% 35.52% 61.56%
Technology 		12.27% 0.00% 54.70% 75.34%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.09% 0.99% 47.79% 78.40%
Energy 		9.03% 0.00% 37.72% 9.35%
Real Estate 		4.65% 0.00% 29.43% 78.40%
Consumer Defense 		4.35% 0.00% 18.87% 42.18%
Utilities 		4.30% 0.00% 18.58% 11.05%
Communication Services 		3.71% 0.00% 14.85% 24.32%
Basic Materials 		3.21% 0.00% 18.66% 85.03%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SZCCX % Rank
US 		78.73% 24.89% 100.00% 97.98%
Non US 		8.44% 0.00% 36.31% 6.57%

SZCCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SZCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.98% 0.01% 13.16% 9.56%
Management Fee 0.64% 0.00% 1.50% 33.56%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 98.92%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.45% 43.41%

Sales Fees

SZCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 96.30%

Trading Fees

SZCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 36.43%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SZCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 32.00% 1.00% 314.00% 31.10%

SZCCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SZCCX Category Low Category High SZCCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 38.20% 97.98%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SZCCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SZCCX Category Low Category High SZCCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.97% -2.40% 2.49% 96.26%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SZCCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SZCCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Sesser

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 03, 2013

9.0

9.0%

Michael A. Sesser, Assistant Vice President. Portfolio Manager. Joined Deutsche Asset & Wealth Asset Management in 2009. Equity Research Analyst inNew York Since 2009. Previously, Business Intelligence Analyst, Corporate Executive Board (now owned by Gartner) from 2005-2007; Research Associate, Compass Lexecon (now owned by FTI Consulting) from 2003-2005. BA in Ethics, Politics & Economics from Yale University; MBA from University of Michigan, Ross School of Business (2007 - 2009).

Pankaj Bhatnagar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2018

4.33

4.3%

Pankaj Bhatnagar, PhD, Head of Investment Strategy Equity. ■Joined DWS in 2000 with seven years of industry experience; previously, served in Quantitative Strategy roles at Nomura Securities, Credit Suisse and Salomon Brothers. ■Head of Core Equity and Head of Systematic and Quantitative Management: Americas. ■Degree in Civil Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology; MBA, Kent State University; PhD in Finance, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.05 2.58

