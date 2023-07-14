Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
2.7%
1 yr return
4.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
16.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.2%
Net Assets
$443 M
Holdings in Top 10
28.4%
Expense Ratio 1.98%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 32.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|SZCCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.7%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|94.91%
|1 Yr
|4.1%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|75.80%
|3 Yr
|16.5%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|2.43%
|5 Yr
|3.2%*
|-23.8%
|9.2%
|11.68%
|10 Yr
|4.5%*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|12.24%
* Annualized
|SZCCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SZCCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|443 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|50.08%
|Number of Holdings
|93
|2
|2519
|71.21%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|123 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|34.18%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.41%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|13.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SZCCX % Rank
|Stocks
|87.17%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|98.15%
|Cash
|12.71%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|2.02%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.12%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|2.19%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|97.31%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|94.61%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|96.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SZCCX % Rank
|Industrials
|18.04%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|35.88%
|Healthcare
|16.47%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|15.99%
|Financial Services
|14.87%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|61.56%
|Technology
|12.27%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|75.34%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.09%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|78.40%
|Energy
|9.03%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|9.35%
|Real Estate
|4.65%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|78.40%
|Consumer Defense
|4.35%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|42.18%
|Utilities
|4.30%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|11.05%
|Communication Services
|3.71%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|24.32%
|Basic Materials
|3.21%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|85.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SZCCX % Rank
|US
|78.73%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|97.98%
|Non US
|8.44%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|6.57%
|SZCCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.98%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|9.56%
|Management Fee
|0.64%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|33.56%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|98.92%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.45%
|43.41%
|SZCCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|96.30%
|SZCCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|36.43%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SZCCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|32.00%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|31.10%
|SZCCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SZCCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.20%
|97.98%
|SZCCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|SZCCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SZCCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.97%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|96.26%
|SZCCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jan 02, 2013
|$0.007
|ExtraDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 03, 2013
9.0
9.0%
Michael A. Sesser, Assistant Vice President. Portfolio Manager. Joined Deutsche Asset & Wealth Asset Management in 2009. Equity Research Analyst inNew York Since 2009. Previously, Business Intelligence Analyst, Corporate Executive Board (now owned by Gartner) from 2005-2007; Research Associate, Compass Lexecon (now owned by FTI Consulting) from 2003-2005. BA in Ethics, Politics & Economics from Yale University; MBA from University of Michigan, Ross School of Business (2007 - 2009).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2018
4.33
4.3%
Pankaj Bhatnagar, PhD, Head of Investment Strategy Equity. ■Joined DWS in 2000 with seven years of industry experience; previously, served in Quantitative Strategy roles at Nomura Securities, Credit Suisse and Salomon Brothers. ■Head of Core Equity and Head of Systematic and Quantitative Management: Americas. ■Degree in Civil Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology; MBA, Kent State University; PhD in Finance, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.05
|2.58
