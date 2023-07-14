The Fund’s investment sub-advisor, Mount Lucas Management LP (the “Sub-Advisor”), seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by employing two complementary strategies:

● Traditional Component Strategy

● Alternative Component Strategy

The Traditional Component Strategy seeks to capture returns that have been historically associated with risk premiums for investing in equity and debt securities. Risk premiums are the difference between the expected return on an investment and the return on a risk-free investment. The Sub-Advisor executes this strategy by investing in: (A) common stocks, and (B) exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) that hold (i) preferred stock, (ii) corporate bonds, (iii) corporate loans, (iv) dividend paying common stock, (v) emerging market securities, (vi) sovereign debt, (vii) income producing mortgage REITS, (viii) convertible bonds, (ix) municipal bonds, (x) inflation linked bonds, (xi) credit default linked instruments, and (xii) equity linked contracts. The Sub-Advisor expects this strategy to benefit from periods of economic growth.

The Alternative Component Strategy seeks to capture returns from, what the Sub-Advisor believes, are short term dislocations in currency, interest rate and commodity markets. The Sub-Advisor executes this strategy by investing in: (A) futures contracts, (B) forward contracts, (C) swap contacts, and (D) options on futures contracts. The Sub-Advisor expects this strategy to benefit from periods of economic uncertainty and risk. The Fund segregates the full notional amount of any written credit default swap to cover its obligations. The Sub-Advisor uses a quantitative investment process for selecting portfolios of securities primarily in, but not limited to, the U.S., Europe, and Japan.

The Sub-Advisor invests without restriction as to capitalization, country, credit quality, and debt maturity. The Fund may invest in below investment grade debt instruments (commonly known as junk bonds) including securities that are in default. The Sub-Advisor invests up to 80% of Fund assets under the Traditional Component Strategy and invests up to 50% of Fund assets under the Alternative Component Strategy. The Sub-Advisor adjusts allocations between the strategies based on its view of expected returns. Within each strategy, the Sub-Advisor adjusts allocations between instruments based on its view of expected returns and each strategy if focused on a type of risk premium (either price risk premium or capital risk premium).

The Sub-Advisor executes a portion of the Alternative Component Strategy by investing up to 25% of Fund assets in a wholly-owned and controlled subsidiary (the “Subsidiary”). The Subsidiary is designed to enhance the ability of the Fund to obtain exposure to the commodities market through commodity linked investments consistent with the limits of the U.S. federal tax law requirements applicable to registered investment companies. The Subsidiary is subject to the same investment restrictions as the Fund, when viewed on a consolidated basis.

The Fund actively trades its portfolio investments, which may lead to higher transaction costs that may affect the Fund’s performance.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), which means a relatively high percentage of the Fund’s assets may be invested in the securities of a limited number of companies that could be in the same or related economic sectors.