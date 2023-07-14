Home
SYMAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.54%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 8.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AlphaCentric Symmetry Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    AlphaCentric Funds
  • Inception Date
    Aug 08, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Timothy Rudderow

Fund Description

The Fund’s investment sub-advisor, Mount Lucas Management LP (the “Sub-Advisor”), seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by employing two complementary strategies:

Traditional Component Strategy
Alternative Component Strategy

The Traditional Component Strategy seeks to capture returns that have been historically associated with risk premiums for investing in equity and debt securities. Risk premiums are the difference between the expected return on an investment and the return on a risk-free investment. The Sub-Advisor executes this strategy by investing in: (A) common stocks, and (B) exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) that hold (i) preferred stock, (ii) corporate bonds, (iii) corporate loans, (iv) dividend paying common stock, (v) emerging market securities, (vi) sovereign debt, (vii) income producing mortgage REITS, (viii) convertible bonds, (ix) municipal bonds, (x) inflation linked bonds, (xi) credit default linked instruments, and (xii) equity linked contracts. The Sub-Advisor expects this strategy to benefit from periods of economic growth.

The Alternative Component Strategy seeks to capture returns from, what the Sub-Advisor believes, are short term dislocations in currency, interest rate and commodity markets. The Sub-Advisor executes this strategy by investing in: (A) futures contracts, (B) forward contracts, (C) swap contacts, and (D) options on futures contracts. The Sub-Advisor expects this strategy to benefit from periods of economic uncertainty and risk. The Fund segregates the full notional amount of any written credit default swap to cover its obligations. The Sub-Advisor uses a quantitative investment process for selecting portfolios of securities primarily in, but not limited to, the U.S., Europe, and Japan.

The Sub-Advisor invests without restriction as to capitalization, country, credit quality, and debt maturity. The Fund may invest in below investment grade debt instruments (commonly known as junk bonds) including securities that are in default. The Sub-Advisor invests up to 80% of Fund assets under the Traditional Component Strategy and invests up to 50% of Fund assets under the Alternative Component Strategy. The Sub-Advisor adjusts allocations between the strategies based on its view of expected returns. Within each strategy, the Sub-Advisor adjusts allocations between instruments based on its view of expected returns and each strategy if focused on a type of risk premium (either price risk premium or capital risk premium).

The Sub-Advisor executes a portion of the Alternative Component Strategy by investing up to 25% of Fund assets in a wholly-owned and controlled subsidiary (the “Subsidiary”). The Subsidiary is designed to enhance the ability of the Fund to obtain exposure to the commodities market through commodity linked investments consistent with the limits of the U.S. federal tax law requirements applicable to registered investment companies. The Subsidiary is subject to the same investment restrictions as the Fund, when viewed on a consolidated basis.

The Fund actively trades its portfolio investments, which may lead to higher transaction costs that may affect the Fund’s performance.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), which means a relatively high percentage of the Fund’s assets may be invested in the securities of a limited number of companies that could be in the same or related economic sectors.

Read More

SYMAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SYMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.2% -6.1% 66.5% 3.50%
1 Yr -4.9% -5.2% 150.3% 97.03%
3 Yr 5.9%* -1.3% 30.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 0.6% 26.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 1.3% 16.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SYMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -3.6% -39.0% 56.4% 96.30%
2021 6.7% -5.8% 25.7% N/A
2020 -1.4% -52.1% 0.0% N/A
2019 N/A -6.5% 32.7% N/A
2018 N/A -43.7% 17.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SYMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.2% -6.1% 78.9% 3.50%
1 Yr -4.9% -5.2% 150.3% 97.62%
3 Yr 5.9%* -1.3% 30.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 0.6% 26.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 1.3% 16.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SYMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -3.6% -39.0% 56.4% 96.30%
2021 6.7% -5.8% 25.7% N/A
2020 -1.4% -47.9% 0.8% N/A
2019 N/A -3.7% 56.2% N/A
2018 N/A -43.7% 19.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

SYMAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SYMAX Category Low Category High SYMAX % Rank
Net Assets 40.8 M 539 K 192 B 94.09%
Number of Holdings 130 2 14931 38.33%
Net Assets in Top 10 21 M -9.34 M 36.6 B 93.08%
Weighting of Top 10 59.89% 8.0% 100.0% 54.44%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Acssf Fund Ltd 15.29%
  2. Acssf Fund Ltd 15.29%
  3. Acssf Fund Ltd 15.29%
  4. Acssf Fund Ltd 15.29%
  5. Acssf Fund Ltd 15.29%
  6. Acssf Fund Ltd 15.29%
  7. Acssf Fund Ltd 15.29%
  8. Acssf Fund Ltd 15.29%
  9. Acssf Fund Ltd 15.29%
  10. Acssf Fund Ltd 15.29%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SYMAX % Rank
Stocks 		45.41% 0.00% 130.38% 81.56%
Bonds 		22.14% -0.38% 121.14% 96.97%
Cash 		17.15% -30.38% 81.05% 2.88%
Other 		15.31% -4.86% 62.34% 5.62%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 24.34% 6.63%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 26.60% 16.28%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SYMAX % Rank
Financial Services 		20.55% 0.00% 100.00% 7.64%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.84% 0.00% 24.11% 5.76%
Basic Materials 		10.47% 0.00% 27.35% 35.30%
Technology 		9.59% 0.00% 52.18% 95.97%
Real Estate 		8.97% 0.00% 99.16% 10.66%
Industrials 		8.75% 0.00% 33.15% 14.12%
Healthcare 		8.46% 0.00% 33.78% 70.32%
Energy 		8.29% 0.00% 90.89% 20.46%
Consumer Defense 		6.94% 0.00% 17.16% 22.33%
Communication Services 		3.43% 0.00% 30.83% 93.37%
Utilities 		2.71% 0.00% 100.00% 73.34%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SYMAX % Rank
US 		33.21% 0.00% 97.94% 93.66%
Non US 		12.20% 0.00% 69.93% 5.33%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SYMAX % Rank
Government 		56.19% 0.00% 96.20% 86.02%
Cash & Equivalents 		43.81% 0.04% 100.00% 3.17%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 33.42% 25.65%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 85.21% 90.35%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 99.08% 90.20%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 24.11% 38.62%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SYMAX % Rank
US 		22.14% -0.38% 66.47% 97.12%
Non US 		0.00% -9.41% 97.27% 53.89%

SYMAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SYMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.38% 0.01% 14.81% 3.32%
Management Fee 1.35% 0.00% 1.75% 99.86%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 52.39%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% N/A

Sales Fees

SYMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 2.00% 5.75% 41.90%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SYMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SYMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 484.00% 88.45%

SYMAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SYMAX Category Low Category High SYMAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 8.32% 0.00% 7.16% 91.42%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SYMAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SYMAX Category Low Category High SYMAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.54% -1.95% 11.02% 93.28%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SYMAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SYMAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Timothy Rudderow

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 08, 2019

2.81

2.8%

Mr. Timothy Rudderow is the Co-Founder and serves as Chief Executive Officer, President and Chief Investment Officer at Mount Lucas Management. Tim co-founded Mount Lucas in 1986 and is the firm's president, overseeing all of its activities. He has been in the investment business since the late 1970s, when he worked at Commodities Corporation with the late Frank Vannerson, another co-founder of Mount Lucas. Tim specializes in the design and management of technical trading systems applied to the futures, equity, and fixed income markets. He holds a B.A. in Mathematics from Rutgers University and an M.B.A. in Management Analysis from Drexel University.

Gerald Prior

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 08, 2019

2.81

2.8%

Gerald L. Prior, III is Chief Operating Officer and Portfolio Manager of Mount Lucas Management LP and a Manager of its General Partner, MLM LLC. Mr. Prior joined the predecessor to Mount Lucas Management LP (Mount Lucas Management Corp.) in 1997. He served as portfolio manager for MLM Index™, for MLM Symmetry™ and for custom quantitative derivative products. Previously, he was responsible for maintaining the firm’s investment technology infrastructure and for conducting extensive portfolio research using futures modelling.

David Aspell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 08, 2019

2.81

2.8%

Mr. David Aspell serves as Portfolio Manager at Mount Lucas Management. David joined Mount Lucas in 2011 as the firm's Chief Risk Officer. Prior to joining Mount Lucas, David spent approximately 6 years at Man Group as a Senior Risk Manager, working in London, New York and Chicago. He holds a Masters degree from Nottingham University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 37.27 6.05 1.25

