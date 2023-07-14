Home
SXPRX (Mutual Fund)

DWS S&P 500 Index Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$40.77 -0.05 -0.12%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
S (SCPIX) Primary C (SXPCX) A (SXPAX) Retirement (SXPRX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

DWS S&P 500 Index Fund

SXPRX | Fund

$40.77

$1.14 B

1.24%

$0.51

0.22%

Vitals

YTD Return

17.4%

1 yr return

12.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.9%

Net Assets

$1.14 B

Holdings in Top 10

27.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$40.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.22%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 2.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SXPRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.18%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    DWS S&P 500 Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    DWS
  • Inception Date
    Mar 31, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brent Reeder

Fund Description

Main investments. Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio intends to invest at least 80% of assets, determined at the time of purchase, in stocks of companies included in the S&P 500® Index and in derivative instruments, such as futures contracts and options, that provide exposure to the stocks of companies in the index. The Portfolio’s securities are weighted to attempt to make the Portfolio’s total investment characteristics similar to those of the index as a whole. The Portfolio may also hold short-term debt securities and money market instruments.The S&P 500® Index is a well-known stock market index that includes common stocks of 500 companies from several industrial sectors representing a significant portion of the market value of all stocks publicly traded in the US. Stocks in the S&P 500® Index are weighted according to their total market value. The fund is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by the S&P Dow Jones Indices, Dow Jones, S&P Global (S&P), or any of their respective affiliates. While the market capitalization range of the S&P 500® Index changes throughout the year, as of February 28, 2022, the market capitalization range of the S&P 500® Index was between $6.25 billion and $2.69 trillion. Under normal circumstances, the S&P 500® Index is rebalanced quarterly on the third Friday of March, June, September and December. The fund rebalances its portfolio in accordance with the S&P 500® Index, and, therefore, any changes to the S&P 500® Index’s rebalance schedule will result in corresponding changes to the fund’s rebalance schedule.Management process. Portfolio management uses quantitative analysis techniques to structure the Portfolio to seek to obtain a high correlation to the index while seeking to keep the Portfolio as fully invested as possible in all market environments. Portfolio management seeks a long-term correlation between Portfolio performance, before expenses, and the index of 98% or better (perfect correlation being 100%). Portfolio management uses an optimization strategy, buying the largest stocks in the index in approximately the same proportion they represent in the index, then investing in a statistically selected sample of the smaller securities found in the index.Portfolio management’s optimization process is intended to produce a portfolio whose industry weightings, market capitalizations and fundamental characteristics (price-to-book ratios, price-to-earnings ratios, debt-to-asset ratios and dividend yields) closely replicate those of the index. This approach attempts to maximize the Portfolio’s liquidity and returns while minimizing its costs.The Portfolio may become “non-diversified,” as defined under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, solely as a result of a change in relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of the index that the Portfolio is designed to track. Shareholder approval will not be sought when the Portfolio crosses from diversified to non-diversified status under such circumstances.Derivatives. Portfolio management generally may use futures contracts, which are a type of derivative (a contract whose value is based on, for example, indices, currencies or securities), to keep cash on hand to meet shareholder redemptions or for other needs while maintaining exposure to the stock market.The fund may also use other types of derivatives (i) for hedging purposes; (ii) for risk management; (iii) for non-hedging purposes to seek to enhance potential gains; or (iv) as a substitute for direct investment in a particular asset class or to keep cash on hand to meet shareholder redemptions.Securities lending. The Portfolio may lend securities (up to one-third of total assets) to approved institutions, such as registered broker-dealers, banks and pooled investment vehicles.
Read More

SXPRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SXPRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.4% -14.3% 35.6% 33.76%
1 Yr 12.5% -55.6% 38.6% 43.43%
3 Yr 7.0%* -28.0% 93.5% 39.67%
5 Yr 4.9%* -30.5% 97.0% 29.54%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% 19.45%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SXPRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.6% -64.5% 28.9% 62.44%
2021 10.1% -20.5% 152.6% 30.85%
2020 3.2% -13.9% 183.6% 62.07%
2019 5.6% -8.3% 8.9% 42.27%
2018 -2.4% -13.5% 12.6% 38.34%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SXPRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.4% -20.5% 35.6% 29.86%
1 Yr 12.5% -55.6% 40.3% 35.36%
3 Yr 7.0%* -28.0% 93.5% 39.26%
5 Yr 4.9%* -29.9% 97.0% 38.98%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% 18.41%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SXPRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.6% -64.5% 28.9% 62.52%
2021 10.1% -20.5% 152.6% 31.32%
2020 3.2% -13.9% 183.6% 61.99%
2019 5.6% -8.3% 8.9% 42.77%
2018 -2.4% -10.9% 12.6% 63.52%

NAV & Total Return History

SXPRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SXPRX Category Low Category High SXPRX % Rank
Net Assets 1.14 B 177 K 1.21 T 49.18%
Number of Holdings 507 2 4154 18.23%
Net Assets in Top 10 464 M 288 K 270 B 46.59%
Weighting of Top 10 27.39% 1.8% 106.2% 73.09%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 6.92%
  2. Microsoft Corp 5.89%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 3.08%
  4. Tesla Inc 2.06%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class A 1.94%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SXPRX % Rank
Stocks 		98.81% 0.00% 130.24% 54.99%
Cash 		1.19% -102.29% 100.00% 43.14%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 77.27%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 76.97%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 75.30%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 75.32%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SXPRX % Rank
Technology 		24.69% 0.00% 48.94% 41.63%
Healthcare 		14.29% 0.00% 60.70% 55.48%
Financial Services 		13.16% 0.00% 55.59% 66.29%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.21% 0.00% 30.33% 36.76%
Communication Services 		8.64% 0.00% 27.94% 47.64%
Industrials 		8.27% 0.00% 29.90% 67.81%
Consumer Defense 		7.33% 0.00% 47.71% 36.00%
Energy 		4.17% 0.00% 41.64% 48.55%
Real Estate 		2.92% 0.00% 31.91% 43.15%
Utilities 		2.87% 0.00% 20.91% 40.26%
Basic Materials 		2.43% 0.00% 25.70% 62.71%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SXPRX % Rank
US 		97.76% 0.00% 127.77% 37.06%
Non US 		1.05% 0.00% 32.38% 69.32%

SXPRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SXPRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.22% 0.01% 49.27% 88.28%
Management Fee 0.05% 0.00% 2.00% 6.84%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% 61.15%

Sales Fees

SXPRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SXPRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SXPRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 2.00% 0.00% 496.00% 2.75%

SXPRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SXPRX Category Low Category High SXPRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.24% 0.00% 24.20% 31.77%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SXPRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SXPRX Category Low Category High SXPRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.18% -54.00% 6.06% 21.92%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SXPRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SXPRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brent Reeder

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2007

15.09

15.1%

Brent Reeder, Senior Vice President at The Northern Trust Company, Chicago, is the Team Leader-Domestic Index in the Quantitative Management Group of Northern Trust Global Investments (NTGI). Before his current role, he was a Portfolio Manager in the Quantitative Management Group of NTGI, responsible for the management of index portfolios. Brent has a broad range of expertise in both large capitalization and small capitalization index mandates. Prior to this, Brent spent five years in trust operations as a team leader of the Foundations and Endowments team. He received a B.A. degree in Economics from DePauw University and an M.B.A. degree in Finance from DePaul University. Brent is an Associated Person with the National Futures Association.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

