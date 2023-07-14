Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
17.4%
1 yr return
12.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.9%
Net Assets
$1.14 B
Holdings in Top 10
27.4%
Expense Ratio 0.22%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 2.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|SXPRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.4%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|33.76%
|1 Yr
|12.5%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|43.43%
|3 Yr
|7.0%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|39.67%
|5 Yr
|4.9%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|29.54%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|19.45%
* Annualized
|Period
|SXPRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.6%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|62.44%
|2021
|10.1%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|30.85%
|2020
|3.2%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|62.07%
|2019
|5.6%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|42.27%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|38.34%
|Period
|SXPRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.4%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|29.86%
|1 Yr
|12.5%
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|35.36%
|3 Yr
|7.0%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|39.26%
|5 Yr
|4.9%*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|38.98%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|18.41%
* Annualized
|Period
|SXPRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.6%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|62.52%
|2021
|10.1%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|31.32%
|2020
|3.2%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|61.99%
|2019
|5.6%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|42.77%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|63.52%
|SXPRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SXPRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.14 B
|177 K
|1.21 T
|49.18%
|Number of Holdings
|507
|2
|4154
|18.23%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|464 M
|288 K
|270 B
|46.59%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.39%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|73.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SXPRX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.81%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|54.99%
|Cash
|1.19%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|43.14%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|77.27%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|76.97%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|75.30%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|75.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SXPRX % Rank
|Technology
|24.69%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|41.63%
|Healthcare
|14.29%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|55.48%
|Financial Services
|13.16%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|66.29%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.21%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|36.76%
|Communication Services
|8.64%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|47.64%
|Industrials
|8.27%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|67.81%
|Consumer Defense
|7.33%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|36.00%
|Energy
|4.17%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|48.55%
|Real Estate
|2.92%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|43.15%
|Utilities
|2.87%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|40.26%
|Basic Materials
|2.43%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|62.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SXPRX % Rank
|US
|97.76%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|37.06%
|Non US
|1.05%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|69.32%
|SXPRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.22%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|88.28%
|Management Fee
|0.05%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|6.84%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|61.15%
|SXPRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SXPRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SXPRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|2.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|2.75%
|SXPRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SXPRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.24%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|31.77%
|SXPRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|SXPRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SXPRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.18%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|21.92%
|SXPRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 26, 2022
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2022
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2021
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2021
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2020
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2020
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2019
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2019
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2018
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2018
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2017
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2007
15.09
15.1%
Brent Reeder, Senior Vice President at The Northern Trust Company, Chicago, is the Team Leader-Domestic Index in the Quantitative Management Group of Northern Trust Global Investments (NTGI). Before his current role, he was a Portfolio Manager in the Quantitative Management Group of NTGI, responsible for the management of index portfolios. Brent has a broad range of expertise in both large capitalization and small capitalization index mandates. Prior to this, Brent spent five years in trust operations as a team leader of the Foundations and Endowments team. He received a B.A. degree in Economics from DePauw University and an M.B.A. degree in Finance from DePaul University. Brent is an Associated Person with the National Futures Association.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
