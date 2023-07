To pursue its goal, the fund generally invests in stocks that are included in the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index † . It is the fund’s policy that under normal circumstances it will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including, for this purpose, any borrowings for investment purposes) in these stocks; typically, the actual percentage is considerably higher. The fund will notify its shareholders at least 60 days before changing this policy.

The fund generally gives the same weight to a given stock as the index does. However, when the investment adviser believes it is in the best interest of the fund, such as to avoid purchasing odd-lots (i.e., purchasing less than the usual number of shares traded for a security), for tax considerations, or to address liquidity considerations with respect to a stock, the investment adviser may cause the fund’s weighting of a stock to be more or less than the index’s weighting of the stock. The fund may sell securities that are represented in the index in anticipation of their removal from the index, or buy securities that are not yet represented in the index in anticipation of their addition to the index.

The Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index is designed to measure all publicly traded stocks of companies headquartered in the United States for which pricing information is readily available — the index contains 4,220 stocks as of December 31, 2021. The index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace.

Because it may not be possible or practical to purchase all of the stocks included in the index, the investment adviser seeks to track the total return of the index by using sampling techniques. These techniques involve investing in a limited number of index securities which, when taken together, are expected to perform similarly to the index as a whole. These techniques are based on a variety of factors, including capitalization, performance attributes, dividend yield, price/earnings ratio, risk factors, industry factors and other characteristics. The fund generally expects that its portfolio will include the largest 2,000 to 2,800 U.S. stocks (measured by the float-adjusted market capitalization), and that its industry weightings, dividend yield and price/earnings ratio will be similar to those of the index.

The fund may invest in derivatives, principally futures contracts, and lend its securities to minimize the gap in performance that naturally exists between any index fund and its corresponding