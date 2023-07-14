Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
11.4%
1 yr return
5.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.1%
Net Assets
$578 M
Holdings in Top 10
11.3%
Expense Ratio 1.08%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 84.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|YTD
|11.4%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|22.75%
|1 Yr
|5.5%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|70.22%
|3 Yr
|8.9%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|30.16%
|5 Yr
|-4.1%*
|-23.8%
|9.2%
|62.04%
|10 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|75.77%
* Annualized
|2022
|-21.8%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|62.93%
|2021
|7.2%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|29.41%
|2020
|2.4%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|70.28%
|2019
|4.2%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|69.91%
|2018
|-6.8%
|-20.0%
|0.2%
|89.04%
|YTD
|11.4%
|-17.6%
|140.9%
|22.07%
|1 Yr
|5.5%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|63.96%
|3 Yr
|8.9%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|29.53%
|5 Yr
|-4.1%*
|-23.8%
|10.7%
|68.17%
|10 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-9.1%
|15.3%
|89.64%
* Annualized
|2022
|-21.8%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|62.93%
|2021
|7.2%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|29.41%
|2020
|2.4%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|70.28%
|2019
|4.2%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|69.91%
|2018
|-6.8%
|-19.9%
|0.2%
|92.63%
|Net Assets
|578 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|42.69%
|Number of Holdings
|311
|2
|2519
|35.69%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|70.7 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|50.84%
|Weighting of Top 10
|11.27%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|67.06%
|Stocks
|98.71%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|39.06%
|Cash
|1.29%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|60.10%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|97.14%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|94.44%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|97.31%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|96.80%
|Healthcare
|18.40%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|3.57%
|Technology
|14.81%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|40.82%
|Financial Services
|14.76%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|62.24%
|Industrials
|14.30%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|88.27%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.16%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|77.72%
|Real Estate
|7.72%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|43.20%
|Energy
|6.82%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|32.31%
|Communication Services
|4.47%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|13.27%
|Basic Materials
|4.10%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|63.44%
|Consumer Defense
|4.02%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|56.29%
|Utilities
|1.44%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|75.17%
|US
|96.15%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|51.68%
|Non US
|2.56%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|33.16%
|Expense Ratio
|1.08%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|49.49%
|Management Fee
|0.81%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|69.98%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|40.31%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|84.00%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|79.13%
|Dividend Yield
|0.12%
|0.00%
|38.20%
|97.82%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Net Income Ratio
|0.11%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|53.14%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Dec 16, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2018
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2016
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2015
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2014
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2013
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2012
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2011
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2008
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
Jun 14, 2013
8.97
9.0%
Wei Li, Ph.D., CFA, Senior Portfolio Manager at Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Prior to joining CSIM in 2012, Ms. Li spent more than ten years at Barclays Global Investors (now known as BlackRock, Inc.), where she held a number of positions. From 2001 to 2009, she worked in various roles in the Global Advanced Active group, including portfolio management and quantitative research for both U.S. and international equity markets. After 2009, she worked in the defined contribution research and product development area for almost two years.
Feb 25, 2022
0.26
0.3%
Holly Emerson (formerly known as Xin Wen), CFA, Portfolio Manager, is responsible for the day-to-day co-management of the Schwab Funds. Previously, she served as an Associate Portfolio Manager supporting the Schwab Active Equity Funds. Prior to joining CSIM in 2014, Ms. Wen spent nearly 10 years at Algert Global (formerly Algert Coldiron Investors), a quantitative market neutral hedge fund manager, where she held a number of positions, including Assistant Portfolio Manager and Macroeconomic Research Analyst.
Feb 25, 2022
0.26
0.3%
Iain Clayton, CFA, FRM, Senior Portfolio Manager, joined Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc in 2013, Mr. Clayton spent more than five years at SSI Investment Management, where he was a portfolio manager and director of quantitative research. In these roles, Mr. Clayton co-managed multiple investment strategies and developed quantitative models and valuation approaches. From 2004 to 2008, he worked as a portfolio manager and director at RCM Capital Management (now known as Allianz Global Investors) and helped manage various equity portfolios and developed fundamental-based stock selection models. Prior to that, he was a vice president at Eureka Investment Advisors for almost three years and also served as a senior quantitative analyst/assistant portfolio manager. He has also worked as a quantitative research analyst at RCM Capital Management.
|0.08
|49.61
|7.05
|2.58
