Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including, for this purpose, any borrowings for investment purposes) in small-cap equity securities . The fund will notify its shareholders at least 60 days before changing this policy. Small-cap equity securities generally are securities with

market capitalizations within the universe of the Russell 2000 ® Index (the Index) at the time of purchase by the fund. The market capitalization range of the Index was $28 million to $26 billion as of June 28, 2021 (the most recent index reconstitution date), and will change as market conditions change. The fund seeks to assemble a portfolio with long-term performance that will exceed that of the Index.

The fund approaches risk management from the perspective of the Index. The Index measures the performance of the 2,000 smallest companies (based on total market capitalization) in the Russell 3000 ® Index, which represents approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index. The portfolio managers seek to keep the fund’s volatility similar to that of the Index.

The fund actively selects portfolio securities. To aid its stock selection, the fund uses Schwab Equity Ratings ® , a model that assigns ratings to approximately 3,000 of the largest (by market cap) U.S.-traded stocks. In addition to using Schwab Equity Ratings, the portfolio managers utilize investment data and other analytics to help manage the fund’s portfolio.

Generally, when constructing the portfolio, the portfolio managers invest in stocks that are highly rated by Schwab Equity Ratings. As part of the portfolio construction process, the portfolio managers will also purchase lower-rated stocks or stocks that are not rated by Schwab Equity Ratings. This investment approach under normal conditions will result in a portfolio that maintains an overall weighting toward highly-rated stocks; however, the portfolio will usually include lower-rated stocks and stocks that are not rated by Schwab Equity Ratings. The portfolio managers will consider the current market environment and any potential negative impact on the fund in determining when to sell a downgraded stock.

The fund uses a portfolio optimization process to assist in constructing the portfolio. The portfolio managers use the portfolio optimization process to seek to build a portfolio they believe will provide the optimal balance between risk and expected return, subject to parameters such as the number of stocks desired in the portfolio, the level of portfolio turnover, industry and sector diversification, and volatility considerations.

For more information on Schwab Equity Ratings, please see the “More About Schwab’s Research” section in the prospectus.

The fund may invest in derivatives, principally futures contracts, primarily to seek returns on the fund’s otherwise uninvested cash assets. A futures contract is a contract to buy or sell a specific financial instrument at a specified price at a specific future time. By using these instruments, the fund potentially can offset the impact on its performance of keeping some assets in cash. The fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and stocks of real

estate investment trusts (REITs). The fund also may lend portfolio securities to earn additional income. Any income realized through securities lending may help fund performance.