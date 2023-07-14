Home
Vitals

YTD Return

11.4%

1 yr return

5.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.1%

Net Assets

$578 M

Holdings in Top 10

11.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.08%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 84.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SWSCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.11%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Schwab Small-Cap Equity Fund™
  • Fund Family Name
    Schwab Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 01, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    30345133
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Wei Li

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including, for this purpose, any borrowings for investment purposes) in small-cap equity securities. The fund will notify its shareholders at least 60 days before changing this policy. Small-cap equity securities generally are securities with
market capitalizations within the universe of the Russell 2000® Index (the Index) at the time of purchase by the fund. The market capitalization range of the Index was $28 million to $26 billion as of June 28, 2021 (the most recent index reconstitution date), and will change as market conditions change. The fund seeks to assemble a portfolio with long-term performance that will exceed that of the Index.
The fund approaches risk management from the perspective of the Index. The Index measures the performance of the 2,000 smallest companies (based on total market capitalization) in the Russell 3000® Index, which represents approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index. The portfolio managers seek to keep the fund’s volatility similar to that of the Index.
The fund actively selects portfolio securities. To aid its stock selection, the fund uses Schwab Equity Ratings®, a model that assigns ratings to approximately 3,000 of the largest (by market cap) U.S.-traded stocks. In addition to using Schwab Equity Ratings, the portfolio managers utilize investment data and other analytics to help manage the fund’s portfolio.
Generally, when constructing the portfolio, the portfolio managers invest in stocks that are highly rated by Schwab Equity Ratings. As part of the portfolio construction process, the portfolio managers will also purchase lower-rated stocks or stocks that are not rated by Schwab Equity Ratings. This investment approach under normal conditions will result in a portfolio that maintains an overall weighting toward highly-rated stocks; however, the portfolio will usually include lower-rated stocks and stocks that are not rated by Schwab Equity Ratings. The portfolio managers will consider the current market environment and any potential negative impact on the fund in determining when to sell a downgraded stock.
The fund uses a portfolio optimization process to assist in constructing the portfolio. The portfolio managers use the portfolio optimization process to seek to build a portfolio they believe will provide the optimal balance between risk and expected return, subject to parameters such as the number of stocks desired in the portfolio, the level of portfolio turnover, industry and sector diversification, and volatility considerations.
For more information on Schwab Equity Ratings, please see the “More About Schwab’s Research” section in the prospectus.
The fund may invest in derivatives, principally futures contracts, primarily to seek returns on the fund’s otherwise uninvested cash assets. A futures contract is a contract to buy or sell a specific financial instrument at a specified price at a specific future time. By using these instruments, the fund potentially can offset the impact on its performance of keeping some assets in cash. The fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and stocks of real
estate investment trusts (REITs). The fund also may lend portfolio securities to earn additional income. Any income realized through securities lending may help fund performance.
For temporary defensive purposes during unusual economic or market conditions or for liquidity purposes, the fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in cash, money market instruments, repurchase agreements and other short-term obligations. The fund also may invest in these types of securities or hold cash while looking for suitable investment opportunities. When the fund engages in such activities, it may not achieve its investment objective.
Read More

SWSCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SWSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.4% -14.5% 140.9% 22.75%
1 Yr 5.5% -34.7% 196.6% 70.22%
3 Yr 8.9%* -21.8% 37.2% 30.16%
5 Yr -4.1%* -23.8% 9.2% 62.04%
10 Yr -2.3%* -11.7% 15.3% 75.77%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SWSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.8% -59.3% 118.2% 62.93%
2021 7.2% -17.3% 18.6% 29.41%
2020 2.4% -21.2% 28.2% 70.28%
2019 4.2% -17.9% 8.4% 69.91%
2018 -6.8% -20.0% 0.2% 89.04%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SWSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.4% -17.6% 140.9% 22.07%
1 Yr 5.5% -34.7% 196.6% 63.96%
3 Yr 8.9%* -21.8% 37.2% 29.53%
5 Yr -4.1%* -23.8% 10.7% 68.17%
10 Yr -2.3%* -9.1% 15.3% 89.64%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SWSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.8% -59.3% 118.2% 62.93%
2021 7.2% -17.3% 18.6% 29.41%
2020 2.4% -21.2% 28.2% 70.28%
2019 4.2% -17.9% 8.4% 69.91%
2018 -6.8% -19.9% 0.2% 92.63%

NAV & Total Return History

SWSCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SWSCX Category Low Category High SWSCX % Rank
Net Assets 578 M 1.48 M 120 B 42.69%
Number of Holdings 311 2 2519 35.69%
Net Assets in Top 10 70.7 M 213 K 4.6 B 50.84%
Weighting of Top 10 11.27% 2.8% 101.7% 67.06%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Mar 22 1.94%
  2. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Mar 22 1.94%
  3. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Mar 22 1.94%
  4. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Mar 22 1.94%
  5. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Mar 22 1.94%
  6. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Mar 22 1.94%
  7. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Mar 22 1.94%
  8. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Mar 22 1.94%
  9. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Mar 22 1.94%
  10. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Mar 22 1.94%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SWSCX % Rank
Stocks 		98.71% 25.32% 100.32% 39.06%
Cash 		1.29% -79.10% 74.68% 60.10%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 97.14%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 94.44%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 97.31%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 96.80%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SWSCX % Rank
Healthcare 		18.40% 0.00% 26.53% 3.57%
Technology 		14.81% 0.00% 54.70% 40.82%
Financial Services 		14.76% 0.00% 35.52% 62.24%
Industrials 		14.30% 2.46% 37.42% 88.27%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.16% 0.99% 47.79% 77.72%
Real Estate 		7.72% 0.00% 29.43% 43.20%
Energy 		6.82% 0.00% 37.72% 32.31%
Communication Services 		4.47% 0.00% 14.85% 13.27%
Basic Materials 		4.10% 0.00% 18.66% 63.44%
Consumer Defense 		4.02% 0.00% 18.87% 56.29%
Utilities 		1.44% 0.00% 18.58% 75.17%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SWSCX % Rank
US 		96.15% 24.89% 100.00% 51.68%
Non US 		2.56% 0.00% 36.31% 33.16%

SWSCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SWSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.08% 0.01% 13.16% 49.49%
Management Fee 0.81% 0.00% 1.50% 69.98%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

SWSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SWSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 40.31%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SWSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 84.00% 1.00% 314.00% 79.13%

SWSCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SWSCX Category Low Category High SWSCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.12% 0.00% 38.20% 97.82%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SWSCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SWSCX Category Low Category High SWSCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.11% -2.40% 2.49% 53.14%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SWSCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SWSCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Wei Li

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 14, 2013

8.97

9.0%

Wei Li, Ph.D., CFA, Senior Portfolio Manager at Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Prior to joining CSIM in 2012, Ms. Li spent more than ten years at Barclays Global Investors (now known as BlackRock, Inc.), where she held a number of positions. From 2001 to 2009, she worked in various roles in the Global Advanced Active group, including portfolio management and quantitative research for both U.S. and international equity markets. After 2009, she worked in the defined contribution research and product development area for almost two years.

Holly Emerson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 25, 2022

0.26

0.3%

Holly Emerson (formerly known as Xin Wen), CFA, Portfolio Manager, is responsible for the day-to-day co-management of the Schwab Funds. Previously, she served as an Associate Portfolio Manager supporting the Schwab Active Equity Funds. Prior to joining CSIM in 2014, Ms. Wen spent nearly 10 years at Algert Global (formerly Algert Coldiron Investors), a quantitative market neutral hedge fund manager, where she held a number of positions, including Assistant Portfolio Manager and Macroeconomic Research Analyst.

Iain Clayton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 25, 2022

0.26

0.3%

Iain Clayton, CFA, FRM, Senior Portfolio Manager, joined Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc in 2013, Mr. Clayton spent more than five years at SSI Investment Management, where he was a portfolio manager and director of quantitative research. In these roles, Mr. Clayton co-managed multiple investment strategies and developed quantitative models and valuation approaches. From 2004 to 2008, he worked as a portfolio manager and director at RCM Capital Management (now known as Allianz Global Investors) and helped manage various equity portfolios and developed fundamental-based stock selection models. Prior to that, he was a vice president at Eureka Investment Advisors for almost three years and also served as a senior quantitative analyst/assistant portfolio manager. He has also worked as a quantitative research analyst at RCM Capital Management.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.05 2.58

