Vitals

YTD Return

13.2%

1 yr return

8.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.4%

Net Assets

$257 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.69%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SEI World Select Equity Fund

SWSAX | Fund

$11.08

$257 M

3.58%

$0.40

0.69%

SWSAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.79%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SEI World Select Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    SEI
  • Inception Date
    Jun 30, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    22887440
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Peter Jacobson

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of U.S. and foreign companies of all capitalization ranges. These securities will include one or more of the following types of instruments: common stocks, preferred stocks, depositary receipts, warrants, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) based on an equity index, and derivative instruments whose value is based on an equity index or an underlying equity security or basket of

equity securities (principally futures and forward contracts). The Fund will invest in securities of foreign issuers located in developed or emerging market countries, including frontier markets. To a lesser extent and depending on market conditions, the Fund will also invest in swaps on securities both for risk management or investment purposes. The Fund may invest in securities denominated in U.S. dollars or foreign currency. The Fund expects, under normal market conditions, to invest at least 40% of its assets in the securities of companies that are tied economically to at least three countries outside the U.S.

The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, relying upon a number of sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) with differing investment strategies to manage portions of the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC or the Adviser). Assets of the Fund not allocated to Sub-Advisers are managed directly by SIMC. The Fund is expected to have an absolute return and risk profile similar to the global equity market. The Fund is diversified as to issuers, market capitalization, industry and country.

The Sub-Advisers have the ability to seek to enhance the Fund's return by actively managing the Fund's foreign currency exposure. In doing so, the Sub-Advisers can buy and sell currencies (i.e., take long or short positions) using options, futures and foreign currency forward contracts. The Sub-Advisers can also take long and short positions in foreign currencies in excess of the value of the Fund's assets denominated in a particular currency or when the Fund does not own assets denominated in that currency. The Sub-Advisers may attempt to take advantage of certain inefficiencies in the currency exchange market, to increase the Fund's exposure to a foreign currency or to shift exposure to foreign currency fluctuations from one currency to another. Separate from active management of the Fund's foreign currency exposure, the Sub-Advisers have the ability to invest in futures contracts and forward contracts for hedging purposes, including to seek to manage the Fund's currency exposure to foreign securities and mitigate the Fund's overall risk.

Read More

SWSAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SWSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.2% -35.6% 29.2% 2.80%
1 Yr 8.7% 17.3% 252.4% 14.55%
3 Yr 6.0%* -3.5% 34.6% 77.49%
5 Yr -0.4%* 0.1% 32.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SWSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.6% -24.3% 957.1% 75.41%
2021 6.4% -38.3% 47.1% 73.70%
2020 1.3% -54.2% 0.6% 81.56%
2019 3.9% -76.0% 54.1% N/A
2018 -4.5% -26.1% 47.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SWSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.2% -35.6% 29.2% 2.80%
1 Yr 8.7% 11.4% 252.4% 13.75%
3 Yr 6.0%* -3.5% 34.6% 75.55%
5 Yr -0.4%* 0.1% 32.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SWSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.6% -24.3% 957.1% 75.41%
2021 6.4% -33.1% 47.1% 73.96%
2020 1.3% -44.4% 1.8% 86.54%
2019 3.9% -6.5% 54.1% N/A
2018 -4.5% -14.4% 47.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

SWSAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SWSAX Category Low Category High SWSAX % Rank
Net Assets 257 M 199 K 133 B 54.28%
Number of Holdings N/A 1 9075 N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A -18 M 37.6 B N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 9.1% 100.0% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SWSAX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% 61.84% 125.47% N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% N/A
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% N/A
Cash 		0.00% -174.70% 23.12% N/A
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% N/A

SWSAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SWSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.69% 0.01% 44.27% 85.97%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 1.82% 26.37%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.01% 0.76% 27.36%

Sales Fees

SWSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SWSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SWSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 395.00% 75.23%

SWSAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SWSAX Category Low Category High SWSAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.58% 0.00% 3.26% 40.48%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SWSAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SWSAX Category Low Category High SWSAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.79% -4.27% 12.65% 11.25%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SWSAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SWSAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Peter Jacobson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2017

4.92

4.9%

Mr. Jacobson, Principal and Portfolio Manager, co-founded Rhicon in 2001. Prior to founding Rhicon, Mr. Jacobson headed the European currency desk at Goldman Sachs International Finance in London, where he relocated to expand and develop the JPY currency desk for Goldman Sachs' International Bank in Tokyo. Mr. Jacobson previously worked at Swiss Bank Corporation in Geneva and at Citibank Sydney.

J. Towle

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2017

4.92

4.9%

J. Ellwood Towle has served as a member of the investment team since he founded the firm in 1981. He has researched and invested in publicly traded companies for 30+ years. During his investment career, Towle & Co. has owned over 80 companies that have been acquired from the company's portfolio. His cumulative knowledge of and experience in the small-cap universe provides a foundation for Towle & Co.'s investment management process. Before starting Towle & Co. in 1981, Woody worked for nine years at Brown Group, Inc. lastly as Manager of Corporate Development. In this capacity, he was involved in the implementation of the firm's merger and acquisition strategy including the identification, due diligence and analysis of acquisition candidates. Woody received his B.A. in history and business administration from Principia College in Elsah, Illinois in 1965 and an MBA from the University of Missouri in 1967.

Peter Lewis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2017

4.92

4.9%

Mr. Peter J. Lewis, CFA, Director of Research, has been a member of the Towle team since 2001. Prior to Towle & Co, Mr. Lewis was President of Principle Research, Inc. From 1991 to 1998, Mr. Lewis was a Partner and department leader at Edward Jones & Co., where he developed a seven-person research team responsible for determining the suitability of all products sold by the company. Before 1991, Mr. Lewis worked as a Senior Credit Analyst for three years at the Bank of New York.

Christopher Towle

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2017

4.92

4.9%

Christopher D. Towle joined Towle & Co. and served as a member of the investment team since 1994 and has been instrumental in all aspects of the firm's growth and development. As in integral member of the investment team, he shares responsibility for the investment management process including portfolio management, trading, and research. Prior to 1994, he served as a General Manager of H. H. Brown Shoe Co., Inc., an operating subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, with full line responsibility for a division of the company. He started his professional career as a Senior Credit Analyst at Manufacturers Hanover Trust in New York City. Chris graduated from Williams College in Williamstown, MA with a B.A. in history in 1990 and received an MBA from Washington University in St. Louis in 1998.

Puneet Mansharamani

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2017

4.92

4.9%

Puneet Mansharamani, CFA, is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst of LSV. Mr. Mansharamani has more than 14 years of investment experience. At LSV, Mr. Mansharamani is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Prior to joining LSV, Mr. Mansharamani was an Analyst at Institutional Trust National City Corporation. His responsibilities included project management, systems development and designing financial and analytical applications fo

Christopher Brandon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2017

4.92

4.9%

Christopher Brandon joined Swiss Bank Corporation in Geneva in 1995 and relocated to SBC Warburg London in 1996, as a senior currency trader. He moved to UBS Warburg Singapore in early 1999 as a proprietary trader and the senior technical analyst in Asia, providing technical expertise to the bankâ€™s major institutional customers. He resigned in 2000 and co-founded Rhicon Currency Management that same year. He holds an MA (Hons) in Economics from the University of Edinburgh.

Adrian Banner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2017

4.92

4.9%

Adrian Banner, Ph.D., is chief investment officer, a position he's held since January 2012. Dr. Banner served as chief executive officer from November 2012 to March 2022. He joined Intech in August 2002 and since that time has been an integral part of the firm’s Princeton-based research team. In 2009, he was named the firm’s co-chief investment officer.

Mehis Raud

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2017

4.92

4.9%

Mehis Raud, Portfolio Manager and Management Board Member, manages the portion of the World Select Equity Fund's assets allocated to AS Trigon. Mr. Raud has 18 years of industry experience with 16 of the most recent years being with AS Trigon. Mr. Raud serves as the Management Board Member of AS Trigon and is the manager of Trigon New Europe Fund as well as the manager for regional mandates.Mr. Raud has been the Portfolio Manager of AS Trigon since 2007 and, on a daily basis, is backed by a team of analysts and other specialists.

Andrew Chan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 09, 2018

3.9

3.9%

Andrew Chan, MSc, Vice President and Portfolio Manager, joined Fiera Capital in 2009. Andrew Chan is a member of the Global Equity team and is assistant portfolio manager for the U.S., International and Global Equity strategies. Prior experiences include Senior analyst positions for U.S. and global equities at leading investment management firms.

Nadim Rizk

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 09, 2018

3.9

3.9%

Nadim Rizk, CFA, Senior Vice President and Lead Portfolio Manager. Joined Fiera Capital in 2009. Bachelor of Business Administration, American University of Beirut and Master of Business Administration, McGill University. Prior experiences include Head of Global Equities, Lead manager for U.S. and Global equity portfolios, as well as Senior Global Research Analyst positions at some of Canada’s leading investment management firms.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

