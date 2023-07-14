Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
13.2%
1 yr return
8.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.4%
Net Assets
$257 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 0.69%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of U.S. and foreign companies of all capitalization ranges. These securities will include one or more of the following types of instruments: common stocks, preferred stocks, depositary receipts, warrants, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) based on an equity index, and derivative instruments whose value is based on an equity index or an underlying equity security or basket of
equity securities (principally futures and forward contracts). The Fund will invest in securities of foreign issuers located in developed or emerging market countries, including frontier markets. To a lesser extent and depending on market conditions, the Fund will also invest in swaps on securities both for risk management or investment purposes. The Fund may invest in securities denominated in U.S. dollars or foreign currency. The Fund expects, under normal market conditions, to invest at least 40% of its assets in the securities of companies that are tied economically to at least three countries outside the U.S.
The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, relying upon a number of sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) with differing investment strategies to manage portions of the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC or the Adviser). Assets of the Fund not allocated to Sub-Advisers are managed directly by SIMC. The Fund is expected to have an absolute return and risk profile similar to the global equity market. The Fund is diversified as to issuers, market capitalization, industry and country.
The Sub-Advisers have the ability to seek to enhance the Fund's return by actively managing the Fund's foreign currency exposure. In doing so, the Sub-Advisers can buy and sell currencies (i.e., take long or short positions) using options, futures and foreign currency forward contracts. The Sub-Advisers can also take long and short positions in foreign currencies in excess of the value of the Fund's assets denominated in a particular currency or when the Fund does not own assets denominated in that currency. The Sub-Advisers may attempt to take advantage of certain inefficiencies in the currency exchange market, to increase the Fund's exposure to a foreign currency or to shift exposure to foreign currency fluctuations from one currency to another. Separate from active management of the Fund's foreign currency exposure, the Sub-Advisers have the ability to invest in futures contracts and forward contracts for hedging purposes, including to seek to manage the Fund's currency exposure to foreign securities and mitigate the Fund's overall risk.
|Period
|SWSAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.2%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|2.80%
|1 Yr
|8.7%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|14.55%
|3 Yr
|6.0%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|77.49%
|5 Yr
|-0.4%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SWSAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.6%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|75.41%
|2021
|6.4%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|73.70%
|2020
|1.3%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|81.56%
|2019
|3.9%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|N/A
|2018
|-4.5%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|N/A
|YTD
|13.2%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|2.80%
|1 Yr
|8.7%
|11.4%
|252.4%
|13.75%
|3 Yr
|6.0%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|75.55%
|5 Yr
|-0.4%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-19.6%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|75.41%
|2021
|6.4%
|-33.1%
|47.1%
|73.96%
|2020
|1.3%
|-44.4%
|1.8%
|86.54%
|2019
|3.9%
|-6.5%
|54.1%
|N/A
|2018
|-4.5%
|-14.4%
|47.8%
|N/A
|SWSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SWSAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|257 M
|199 K
|133 B
|54.28%
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|1
|9075
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|9.1%
|100.0%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SWSAX % Rank
|Stocks
|0.00%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|N/A
|Cash
|0.00%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|N/A
|SWSAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.69%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|85.97%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|26.37%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.01%
|0.76%
|27.36%
|SWSAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SWSAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SWSAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|395.00%
|75.23%
|SWSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SWSAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.58%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|40.48%
|SWSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|SWSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SWSAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.79%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|11.25%
|SWSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.642
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.501
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.389
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.309
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2017
4.92
4.9%
Mr. Jacobson, Principal and Portfolio Manager, co-founded Rhicon in 2001. Prior to founding Rhicon, Mr. Jacobson headed the European currency desk at Goldman Sachs International Finance in London, where he relocated to expand and develop the JPY currency desk for Goldman Sachs' International Bank in Tokyo. Mr. Jacobson previously worked at Swiss Bank Corporation in Geneva and at Citibank Sydney.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2017
4.92
4.9%
J. Ellwood Towle has served as a member of the investment team since he founded the firm in 1981. He has researched and invested in publicly traded companies for 30+ years. During his investment career, Towle & Co. has owned over 80 companies that have been acquired from the company's portfolio. His cumulative knowledge of and experience in the small-cap universe provides a foundation for Towle & Co.'s investment management process. Before starting Towle & Co. in 1981, Woody worked for nine years at Brown Group, Inc. lastly as Manager of Corporate Development. In this capacity, he was involved in the implementation of the firm's merger and acquisition strategy including the identification, due diligence and analysis of acquisition candidates. Woody received his B.A. in history and business administration from Principia College in Elsah, Illinois in 1965 and an MBA from the University of Missouri in 1967.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2017
4.92
4.9%
Mr. Peter J. Lewis, CFA, Director of Research, has been a member of the Towle team since 2001. Prior to Towle & Co, Mr. Lewis was President of Principle Research, Inc. From 1991 to 1998, Mr. Lewis was a Partner and department leader at Edward Jones & Co., where he developed a seven-person research team responsible for determining the suitability of all products sold by the company. Before 1991, Mr. Lewis worked as a Senior Credit Analyst for three years at the Bank of New York.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2017
4.92
4.9%
Christopher D. Towle joined Towle & Co. and served as a member of the investment team since 1994 and has been instrumental in all aspects of the firm's growth and development. As in integral member of the investment team, he shares responsibility for the investment management process including portfolio management, trading, and research. Prior to 1994, he served as a General Manager of H. H. Brown Shoe Co., Inc., an operating subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, with full line responsibility for a division of the company. He started his professional career as a Senior Credit Analyst at Manufacturers Hanover Trust in New York City. Chris graduated from Williams College in Williamstown, MA with a B.A. in history in 1990 and received an MBA from Washington University in St. Louis in 1998.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2017
4.92
4.9%
Puneet Mansharamani, CFA, is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst of LSV. Mr. Mansharamani has more than 14 years of investment experience. At LSV, Mr. Mansharamani is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Prior to joining LSV, Mr. Mansharamani was an Analyst at Institutional Trust National City Corporation. His responsibilities included project management, systems development and designing financial and analytical applications fo
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2017
4.92
4.9%
Christopher Brandon joined Swiss Bank Corporation in Geneva in 1995 and relocated to SBC Warburg London in 1996, as a senior currency trader. He moved to UBS Warburg Singapore in early 1999 as a proprietary trader and the senior technical analyst in Asia, providing technical expertise to the bankâ€™s major institutional customers. He resigned in 2000 and co-founded Rhicon Currency Management that same year. He holds an MA (Hons) in Economics from the University of Edinburgh.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2017
4.92
4.9%
Adrian Banner, Ph.D., is chief investment officer, a position he's held since January 2012. Dr. Banner served as chief executive officer from November 2012 to March 2022. He joined Intech in August 2002 and since that time has been an integral part of the firm’s Princeton-based research team. In 2009, he was named the firm’s co-chief investment officer.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2017
4.92
4.9%
Mehis Raud, Portfolio Manager and Management Board Member, manages the portion of the World Select Equity Fund's assets allocated to AS Trigon. Mr. Raud has 18 years of industry experience with 16 of the most recent years being with AS Trigon. Mr. Raud serves as the Management Board Member of AS Trigon and is the manager of Trigon New Europe Fund as well as the manager for regional mandates.Mr. Raud has been the Portfolio Manager of AS Trigon since 2007 and, on a daily basis, is backed by a team of analysts and other specialists.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 09, 2018
3.9
3.9%
Andrew Chan, MSc, Vice President and Portfolio Manager, joined Fiera Capital in 2009. Andrew Chan is a member of the Global Equity team and is assistant portfolio manager for the U.S., International and Global Equity strategies. Prior experiences include Senior analyst positions for U.S. and global equities at leading investment management firms.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 09, 2018
3.9
3.9%
Nadim Rizk, CFA, Senior Vice President and Lead Portfolio Manager. Joined Fiera Capital in 2009. Bachelor of Business Administration, American University of Beirut and Master of Business Administration, McGill University. Prior experiences include Head of Global Equities, Lead manager for U.S. and Global equity portfolios, as well as Senior Global Research Analyst positions at some of Canada’s leading investment management firms.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
