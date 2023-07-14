Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of U.S. and foreign companies of all capitalization ranges. These securities will include one or more of the following types of instruments: common stocks, preferred stocks, depositary receipts, warrants, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) based on an equity index, and derivative instruments whose value is based on an equity index or an underlying equity security or basket of

equity securities (principally futures and forward contracts). The Fund will invest in securities of foreign issuers located in developed or emerging market countries, including frontier markets. To a lesser extent and depending on market conditions, the Fund will also invest in swaps on securities both for risk management or investment purposes. The Fund may invest in securities denominated in U.S. dollars or foreign currency. The Fund expects, under normal market conditions, to invest at least 40% of its assets in the securities of companies that are tied economically to at least three countries outside the U.S.

The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, relying upon a number of sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) with differing investment strategies to manage portions of the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC or the Adviser). Assets of the Fund not allocated to Sub-Advisers are managed directly by SIMC. The Fund is expected to have an absolute return and risk profile similar to the global equity market. The Fund is diversified as to issuers, market capitalization, industry and country.

The Sub-Advisers have the ability to seek to enhance the Fund's return by actively managing the Fund's foreign currency exposure. In doing so, the Sub-Advisers can buy and sell currencies (i.e., take long or short positions) using options, futures and foreign currency forward contracts. The Sub-Advisers can also take long and short positions in foreign currencies in excess of the value of the Fund's assets denominated in a particular currency or when the Fund does not own assets denominated in that currency. The Sub-Advisers may attempt to take advantage of certain inefficiencies in the currency exchange market, to increase the Fund's exposure to a foreign currency or to shift exposure to foreign currency fluctuations from one currency to another. Separate from active management of the Fund's foreign currency exposure, the Sub-Advisers have the ability to invest in futures contracts and forward contracts for hedging purposes, including to seek to manage the Fund's currency exposure to foreign securities and mitigate the Fund's overall risk.