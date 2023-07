To pursue its goal, the fund generally invests in securities that are included in the Bloomberg US Treasury Inflation-Linked Bond Index † (Series-L) SM . The index includes all publicly-issued treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPS) that have at least one year remaining to maturity, are rated investment grade and have $500 million or more of outstanding face value. The TIPS in the index must be denominated in U.S. dollars and must be fixed-rate and non-convertible. The index is market capitalization weighted and the TIPS in the index are updated on the last business day of each month. As of August 31, 2021, there were 44 TIPS in the index. TIPS are publicly issued, dollar-denominated U.S. government securities issued by the U.S. Treasury that have principal and interest payments linked to an official inflation measure (as measured by the Consumer Price Index, or CPI) and their payments are supported by the full faith and credit of the United States.

It is the fund’s policy that, under normal circumstances, it will invest at least 90% of its net assets (including, for this purpose, any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities included in the index. The fund will notify its shareholders at least 60 days before changing this policy. The fund will generally seek to replicate the performance of the index by giving the same weight to a given security as the index does. However, when the investment adviser believes it is in the best interest of the fund, such as to avoid purchasing odd-lots (i.e., purchasing less than the usual number of shares traded for a security), for tax considerations, or to address liquidity considerations with respect to a security, the investment adviser may cause the fund’s weighting of a security to be more or less than the index’s weighting of the security. The fund may sell securities that are represented in the index in anticipation of their removal from the index.

Under normal circumstances, the fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in securities not included in the index. The principal types of these investments include those that the investment adviser believes will help the fund track the index, such as investments in (a) securities that are not represented in the index but the investment adviser anticipates will be added to the index; (b) high-quality liquid investments, such as securities issued by the U.S. government, its agencies or instrumentalities, including obligations that are not guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury, and obligations that are issued by private issuers that are guaranteed as to principal or interest by the U.S. government, its agencies or instrumentalities, and (c) investment companies. The fund may also invest in cash and cash equivalents, including money market funds, enter into