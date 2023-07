To pursue its goal, the fund invests in municipal money market securities from states and municipal agencies around the country and from U.S. territories and possessions. These securities may

include general obligation issues, which typically are backed by the issuer’s ability to levy taxes; revenue bonds, which typically are backed by a stream of revenue from a given source, such as a public water system or hospital; municipal commercial paper and municipal notes; and municipal leases, which may be used to finance construction or equipment purchases. The fund may invest more than 25% of its total assets in municipal securities financing similar projects such as those relating to education, health care, transportation, utilities, industrial development and housing. Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including, for this purpose, any borrowings for investment purposes) in municipal money market securities the interest from which is exempt from federal income tax.

The fund may purchase certain variable-rate demand securities issued by single state or national closed-end municipal bond funds, which, in turn, invest primarily in portfolios of tax-exempt municipal bonds. It is anticipated that the interest on the variable-rate demand securities will be exempt from federal income tax. These securities are considered “municipal money market securities” for purposes of the fund’s 80% investment policy stated above.

Many of the fund’s securities will be subject to credit or liquidity enhancements from U.S. and/or non-U.S. entities, which are designed to provide incremental levels of creditworthiness or liquidity. Some municipal securities have been structured to resemble variable- and floating-rate securities so that they meet the requirements for being considered money market instruments.

In choosing securities, the fund’s manager seeks to maximize current income within the limits of the fund’s investment objective and credit, maturity and diversification policies. Some of these policies may be stricter than the federal regulations that apply to all money market funds.

The investment adviser’s credit research department analyzes and monitors the securities that the fund owns or is considering buying. The manager may adjust the fund’s holdings or its average maturity based on actual or anticipated changes in credit quality or market dynamics, such as interest rates. To preserve its investors’ capital, the fund seeks to maintain a stable $1.00 share price by operating as a “retail money market fund,” as such term is defined or interpreted under the rules governing money market funds.