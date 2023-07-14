Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Schwab Balanced Fund™

mutual fund
SWOBX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.72 -0.03 -0.19%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
Inv (SWOBX) Primary
SWOBX (Mutual Fund)

Schwab Balanced Fund™

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.72 -0.03 -0.19%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
Inv (SWOBX) Primary
SWOBX (Mutual Fund)

Schwab Balanced Fund™

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.72 -0.03 -0.19%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
Inv (SWOBX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Schwab Balanced Fund™

SWOBX | Fund

$15.72

$701 M

1.52%

$0.24

0.02%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.8%

1 yr return

0.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.6%

Net Assets

$701 M

Holdings in Top 10

99.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 6.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Schwab Balanced Fund™

SWOBX | Fund

$15.72

$701 M

1.52%

$0.24

0.02%

SWOBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Schwab Balanced Fund™
  • Fund Family Name
    Schwab Funds
  • Inception Date
    Nov 18, 1996
  • Shares Outstanding
    42747255
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Zifan Tang

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the fund generally invests in a diversified group of other affiliated Schwab Funds (the underlying funds) in accordance with its target portfolio allocation. The fund’s target allocation is intended to allocate investments among various asset classes such as equity, fixed income and cash and cash equivalents (including money market funds). Each underlying fund invests its assets in a different segment of the equity or fixed-income market in accordance with its own investment objectives and policies. Normally, the fund invests 55-65% of its assets in equity securities (including stocks and equity funds) and 35-45% in fixed-income securities (including bonds and fixed-income funds), and cash and cash equivalents (including money market funds). This allocation is designed to provide a mix of the growth opportunities of stock investing with the income opportunities of bonds and other fixed-income securities. Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest at least 25% of its assets in equity securities and at least 25% of its assets in fixed-income securities.
Within the equity fund allocation, the portfolio manager typically allocates the fund’s investments among underlying large-cap and small-cap stock funds and international stock funds or other equity funds with an international component, including underlying funds with some exposure to emerging market securities.
Within the fixed-income fund allocation, the portfolio manager allocates investments among underlying bond funds based on a number of factors including total return potential and the maturities and credit quality of their holdings.
The fund intends to invest in a combination of underlying funds; however, the fund may invest a portion of its assets directly in equity and fixed-income securities, as well as other unaffiliated mutual funds or exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to maintain its asset allocations. The underlying funds may invest in derivatives, principally futures contracts.
For temporary defensive purposes during unusual economic or market conditions or for liquidity purposes, the fund may invest up to 100% of its assets directly in cash, money market instruments, repurchase agreements and other short-term obligations. When the fund engages in such activities, it may not achieve its investment objective.
Read More

SWOBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SWOBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.8% -8.3% 18.1% 4.75%
1 Yr 0.4% -13.3% 143.9% 84.57%
3 Yr -1.3%* -8.0% 25.7% 65.49%
5 Yr -0.6%* -9.8% 24.3% 50.08%
10 Yr 1.4%* -6.1% 9.0% 30.42%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SWOBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.5% -34.7% 92.4% 95.46%
2021 3.8% -6.1% 19.5% 35.72%
2020 3.7% -7.5% 11.8% 18.83%
2019 3.4% 0.1% 14.9% 46.27%
2018 -2.2% -12.6% 0.0% 45.45%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SWOBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.8% -11.9% 18.1% 4.75%
1 Yr 0.4% -13.3% 143.9% 84.08%
3 Yr -1.3%* -8.0% 25.7% 65.79%
5 Yr -0.6%* -9.8% 24.3% 60.46%
10 Yr 1.4%* -6.1% 11.0% 76.42%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SWOBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.5% -34.7% 92.4% 95.46%
2021 3.8% -6.1% 19.5% 35.72%
2020 3.7% -7.5% 11.8% 18.83%
2019 3.4% 0.1% 14.9% 46.27%
2018 -2.2% -12.6% 0.2% 73.98%

NAV & Total Return History

SWOBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SWOBX Category Low Category High SWOBX % Rank
Net Assets 701 M 658 K 207 B 60.03%
Number of Holdings 8 2 15351 96.73%
Net Assets in Top 10 694 M 660 K 48.5 B 45.23%
Weighting of Top 10 99.05% 8.4% 105.0% 7.30%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Schwab US Aggregate Bond Index 37.45%
  2. Schwab Core Equity 26.89%
  3. Schwab Select Large Cap Growth 14.22%
  4. Schwab International Opportunities 9.87%
  5. Schwab Small-Cap Equity 8.66%
  6. Schwab Variable Share Price Money Ultra 1.96%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SWOBX % Rank
Stocks 		58.87% 0.00% 99.40% 52.18%
Bonds 		36.34% 0.00% 116.75% 35.69%
Cash 		4.33% -16.75% 81.51% 43.60%
Convertible Bonds 		0.38% 0.00% 23.84% 70.03%
Other 		0.07% -2.51% 25.19% 40.19%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 27.92% 72.34%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SWOBX % Rank
Technology 		24.99% 0.00% 44.21% 10.25%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.29% 0.00% 19.36% 2.05%
Healthcare 		12.89% 0.00% 29.35% 68.85%
Financial Services 		11.72% 0.00% 38.77% 88.52%
Communication Services 		9.63% 0.00% 23.67% 9.15%
Industrials 		9.57% 0.00% 24.37% 61.20%
Consumer Defense 		5.94% 0.00% 19.93% 71.86%
Energy 		4.22% 0.00% 85.65% 58.06%
Basic Materials 		2.27% 0.00% 33.35% 83.33%
Real Estate 		2.10% 0.00% 65.01% 77.87%
Utilities 		1.39% 0.00% 99.55% 84.56%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SWOBX % Rank
US 		47.99% -1.65% 98.67% 48.09%
Non US 		10.88% 0.00% 37.06% 52.59%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SWOBX % Rank
Government 		40.09% 0.00% 97.26% 24.80%
Securitized 		26.83% 0.00% 92.13% 22.48%
Corporate 		21.80% 0.00% 98.21% 80.52%
Cash & Equivalents 		10.71% 0.14% 100.00% 56.13%
Municipal 		0.56% 0.00% 24.80% 31.20%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 31.93% 48.37%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SWOBX % Rank
US 		33.90% 0.00% 62.18% 27.38%
Non US 		2.44% 0.00% 84.73% 68.26%

SWOBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SWOBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.02% 0.01% 17.63% 99.03%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.83% 1.49%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% N/A

Sales Fees

SWOBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SWOBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% 24.68%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SWOBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 6.00% 0.00% 343.00% 2.34%

SWOBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SWOBX Category Low Category High SWOBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.52% 0.00% 8.35% 71.64%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SWOBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SWOBX Category Low Category High SWOBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.01% -2.34% 19.41% 58.41%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SWOBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SWOBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Zifan Tang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2012

10.26

10.3%

Zifan Tang, Ph.D., CFA, Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager, leads the portfolio management team and has overall responsibility for all aspects of portfolio management. Prior to joining CSIM in 2012, Ms. Tang was a product manager at Thomson Reuters and, from 1997 to 2009, worked as a portfolio manager at Barclays Global Investors, which was subsequently acquired by BlackRock.

Patrick Kwok

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Patrick Kwok is a Portfolio Manager within the Multi-Asset Strategies Team for Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. (CSIM). He supports CSIM’s multi-asset portfolio management process. Previously, Mr. Kwok served as an Associate Portfolio Manager with CSIM from 2012 to 2016. Prior to that, he worked as a fund administration manager for CSIM, where he was responsible for oversight of sub-advisors, trading, cash management and fund administration for the Schwab collective trust funds and Schwab asset allocation mutual funds. Prior to joining CSIM in 2008, Mr. Kwok spent two years as an asset operations specialist at Charles Schwab Trust Company. He also worked for one year at State Street Bank & Trust as a portfolio accountant and pricing specialist. Mr. Kwok earned a Master of Science in Financial Analysis from the University of San Francisco and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics with a minor in Business Administration from the University of California, Berkeley. He is a CFA® charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.29 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×