Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.4%
1 yr return
13.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
9.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
6.2%
Net Assets
$913 M
Holdings in Top 10
5.4%
Expense Ratio 0.04%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 14.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|SWMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.4%
|-23.7%
|31.6%
|24.56%
|1 Yr
|13.9%
|-41.1%
|28.9%
|23.00%
|3 Yr
|9.6%*
|-20.8%
|20.7%
|23.32%
|5 Yr
|6.2%*
|-15.0%
|80.6%
|13.19%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|11.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SWMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.6%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|43.91%
|2021
|9.1%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|27.91%
|2020
|4.9%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|21.18%
|2019
|6.2%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|21.13%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|13.20%
|SWMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SWMCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|913 M
|481 K
|145 B
|35.41%
|Number of Holdings
|826
|1
|2445
|4.23%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|49.3 M
|3.49 K
|10.8 B
|60.70%
|Weighting of Top 10
|5.37%
|2.9%
|100.0%
|95.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SWMCX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.56%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|25.37%
|Cash
|0.44%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|74.38%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|97.01%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|95.77%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|97.01%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|97.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SWMCX % Rank
|Technology
|16.64%
|0.00%
|40.65%
|37.16%
|Industrials
|13.80%
|0.00%
|45.89%
|67.58%
|Financial Services
|12.70%
|0.00%
|46.10%
|63.84%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.94%
|2.49%
|46.48%
|61.10%
|Healthcare
|10.30%
|0.00%
|47.15%
|51.37%
|Real Estate
|8.83%
|0.00%
|25.82%
|40.90%
|Energy
|7.11%
|0.00%
|58.13%
|24.94%
|Utilities
|5.63%
|0.00%
|18.97%
|22.94%
|Basic Materials
|4.97%
|0.00%
|26.18%
|58.60%
|Consumer Defense
|4.45%
|0.00%
|32.18%
|36.41%
|Communication Services
|3.62%
|0.00%
|30.98%
|28.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SWMCX % Rank
|US
|98.41%
|0.00%
|100.04%
|27.61%
|Non US
|1.15%
|0.00%
|27.19%
|56.72%
|SWMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.04%
|0.03%
|33.98%
|99.49%
|Management Fee
|0.04%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|3.75%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|N/A
|SWMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|SWMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SWMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|14.00%
|0.00%
|321.00%
|8.78%
|SWMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SWMCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.35%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|98.26%
|SWMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|SWMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SWMCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.19%
|-2.06%
|3.38%
|10.53%
|SWMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 18, 2020
|$0.768
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.003
|ExtraDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 20, 2017
4.45
4.5%
Christopher Bliss, CFA, Vice President and Head of the Passive Equity Team, leads the portfolio management team for Schwab’s Passive Equity Funds and ETFs. Prior to joining CSIM in 2016, Mr. Bliss spent twelve years at BlackRock (formerly Barclays Global Investors) managing and leading institutional index teams, most recently as a Managing Director and Head of Americas Institutional Index team. Prior to BlackRock, he worked as an equity analyst and portfolio manager for Harris Bretall and before that, as a research analyst for JP Morgan.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 20, 2017
4.45
4.5%
Sabya Sinha, Portfolio Manager, is responsible for the day-to-day co-management of the Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF. Prior to joining CSIM in 2015, Mr. Sinha spent a year at F-Squared Investments on the product development and analytics team. Prior to F-Squared, he worked at IndexIQ Advisors as a senior index portfolio manager for three years and for Bank of America’s Columbia Management subsidiary as a portfolio manager for three years.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 20, 2017
4.45
4.5%
Ferian Juwono, CFA, Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager. Prior to joining CSIM in 2010, Mr. Juwono worked at BlackRock (formerly Barclays Global Investors) as a portfolio manager, managing equity index funds for institutional clients, and nearly two years as a senior business analyst. Prior to that, Mr. Juwono worked for more than four years as a senior financial analyst with Union Bank of California.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2019
3.25
3.3%
Jeremy Brown, Portfolio Manager, joined CSIM in 2017, Mr. Brown spent six years with ALPS Advisors, Inc. in Denver, most recently as a Senior Analyst in the ETF Portfolio Management and Research Team where he performed portfolio management, trading and analytics/research functions of ALPS ETFs and passive funds. Additionally, Mr. Brown led a number of investment research, commentary, industry trend analysis and sales and marketing support initiatives.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.34
|5.78
