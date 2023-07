The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in a combination of Schwab Funds ® and Schwab ® ETFs (the underlying funds) in accordance with its target asset allocation. The investment adviser will allocate assets among the underlying funds, which will include equity funds, fixed income funds, and money market funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

The fund intends to invest in a combination of underlying funds; however, the fund may invest directly in equity and fixed income securities as well as other unaffiliated mutual funds or ETFs, and cash and cash equivalents (including money market funds).

The fund intends to allocate investments among various asset classes such as equity, fixed income and cash and cash equivalents (including money market funds). The fund has its own distinct asset allocation strategy that is designed to accommodate the fund’s annual payout percentage while taking into account the fund’s specific risk tolerances and desired level of capital appreciation. The fund’s target asset allocation is not fixed, and the fund has the flexibility to move within the following asset allocation ranges (under normal market conditions) at the discretion of the investment adviser: 10%-50% equity; 50%-90% fixed income; and 0%-12% cash and cash equivalents (including money market funds). Market appreciation or depreciation may cause the fund to be temporarily outside these ranges.

The fund is designed to offer shareholders an annual payout based on underlying fund yields and the market environment. The fund’s anticipated annual payout is expected to be 0-3% during a low interest rate environment, 3-5% during a normal interest rate environment, and 5+% during a high interest rate environment. However, the fund’s actual annual payout could be higher or lower based on the interest rate environment and other market factors occurring during that year. The fund intends to make twelve monthly distributions to shareholders on or about the 15 th calendar day of each month. The fund seeks to keep the monthly payout as consistent as possible. However, the amounts distributed

to shareholders may not be the same each month. Although it cannot be guaranteed by the fund, the fund does not expect to make distributions that will be treated as return of capital.