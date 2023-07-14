Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
0.0%
1 yr return
-6.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$53.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
25.1%
Expense Ratio 0.70%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 83.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|SWHYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.0%
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|90.86%
|1 Yr
|-6.4%
|-45.4%
|15.3%
|99.02%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-20.5%
|51.6%
|89.41%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.5%
|29.2%
|48.14%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SWHYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.6%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|90.36%
|2021
|0.0%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|33.87%
|2020
|N/A
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|N/A
|SWHYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SWHYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|53.8 M
|1.16 M
|73.9 B
|93.72%
|Number of Holdings
|97
|1
|14000
|83.16%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|14.2 M
|-317 M
|8.64 B
|83.51%
|Weighting of Top 10
|25.06%
|2.4%
|101.7%
|23.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SWHYX % Rank
|Bonds
|95.86%
|65.51%
|150.86%
|79.77%
|Cash
|4.14%
|-50.86%
|33.96%
|20.02%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.63%
|86.99%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-1.79%
|0.04%
|86.46%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.03%
|30.01%
|86.23%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|86.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SWHYX % Rank
|Municipal
|95.86%
|44.39%
|100.00%
|76.74%
|Cash & Equivalents
|4.14%
|0.00%
|33.95%
|21.30%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.41%
|86.52%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.93%
|86.81%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.99%
|88.14%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|87.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SWHYX % Rank
|US
|94.94%
|37.86%
|142.23%
|66.20%
|Non US
|0.92%
|0.00%
|62.14%
|50.69%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SWHYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SWHYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.26%
|0.00%
|4.45%
|2.19%
|SWHYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|SWHYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SWHYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.99%
|-0.53%
|5.33%
|7.36%
|SWHYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 14, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2021
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2014
8.17
8.2%
Jason Diefenthaler is a Senior Portfolio Manager and the Head of Wasmer Schroeder Municipal Bond Strategies at Schwab Asset Management. He leads the portfolio management team for the Wasmer Schroeder Municipal Bond Strategies. Mr. Diefenthaler is also responsible for the day- to-day co-management of the Schwab Opportunistic Municipal Bond Fund. Previously, Mr. Diefenthaler was the director of tax-exempt portfolio management at Wasmer Schroeder & Company, LLC (Schwab Asset Management became the investment adviser for the Wasmer Schroeder Strategies in 2020). He oversaw all tax-exempt strategies and the management of the Wasmer Schroeder High Yield Municipal Fund, which subsequently reorganized into the Schwab Opportunistic Municipal Bond Fund. Mr. Diefenthaler began his career with Wasmer Schroeder in 2000. He was a credit analyst for taxable and tax-exempt strategies before becoming a portfolio manager. Mr. Diefenthaler earned a Bachelor of Science in finance from Florida State University. He is a member of the Southern Municipal Finance Society and the National Federation of Municipal Analysts.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 10, 2020
1.81
1.8%
Kenneth Salinger, CFA, Vice President and Head of Tax-Exempt Strategies, leads the portfolio management team for Schwab’s national and state-specific tax-free bond funds and municipal money market funds. He also has overall responsibility for all aspects of the management of each of the tax-free bond funds. Prior to joining Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc in 2008, Mr. Salinger was a senior portfolio manager at Wells Capital Management, working on a team that managed municipal bond assets. He worked at American Century Investments from 1992 to 2006, where he was a vice president and senior portfolio manager, responsible for daily management of a number of national and state specific municipal bond funds. Mr. Salinger has worked in fixed-income asset management since 1994.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 17, 2021
0.45
0.5%
James Cortez, CFA, Portfolio Manager, is responsible for the day-to-day co-management of Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc (CSIM). Previous to this role, Mr. Cortez was a director on CSIM’s municipal research team, focusing on healthcare and higher education credits. Prior to joining CSIM in 2006, Mr. Cortez was an associate director and healthcare analyst at Standard & Poor’s Corporation. He also worked at Driehaus Capital Management as an international specialist and at Harris Trust and Savings Bank as a financial analyst.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 17, 2021
0.45
0.5%
John Khodarahmi, Senior Portfolio Manager, is responsible for the day-to-day co-management of the funds. Prior to joining Charles Schwab Investment Management in 2015, Mr. Khodarahmi was a Vice President and Senior Municipal Trader at Eaton Vance Management for the firm’s tax-free bond funds since 2002. He has worked in fixed-income asset management and trading since 1990.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.05
|7.21
|1.58
