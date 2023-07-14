To pursue its goal, the fund maintains a defined asset allocation. The fund’s target allocation includes stock, bond and cash investments.

The fund’s allocation focuses on stock investments, while including some bonds and cash investments in seeking to reduce the fund’s volatility. The fund seeks to remain close to the target allocations of approximately 80% equity, 16% fixed income and 4% cash and cash equivalents (including money market funds).

The equity allocation is further divided into six segments: approximately 43% of assets for U.S. large-cap, 13% for U.S. small-cap, 13% for developed international large-cap, 4% for real estate, 3% for developed international small-cap and 3% for emerging markets.

The fund invests mainly in other affiliated Schwab Funds, including Schwab index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) (underlying funds), which use a variety of indexing strategies. These underlying funds seek to track or replicate the total returns of various market indices. They typically invest in the securities included in the index they are tracking or replicating, and generally give each security the same weight as the index does. However, in certain circumstances it may not be possible or practicable for the underlying fund to invest in all of the securities comprising an index or in proportion to their weightings in an index and it is possible that the investment adviser may utilize instead a “sampling” methodology in seeking to achieve the underlying fund’s objective.

Within the equity allocation, the portfolio managers may allocate the fund’s investments among underlying funds that track indices based on market capitalization as well as funds that track Russell RAFI™ Indexes based on the “Fundamental Index” methodology. The Russell RAFI™ Index Series selects and weights stocks according to fundamental measures of company size: adjusted sales, retained operating cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

The underlying funds may invest in derivatives and lend their securities to minimize the gap in performance that naturally exists between any index fund and its corresponding index. Each underlying fund focuses on a different market segment.

The portfolio managers monitor the fund’s holdings and cash flow and manage them as needed in order to maintain the fund’s target allocation. The manager will permit modest deviations from the target allocation for certain periods of time, in order to reduce transaction costs.

The fund intends to invest in a combination of underlying funds; however, the fund may invest directly in equity and fixed-income securities and money market securities. For temporary defensive purposes during unusual economic or market conditions or