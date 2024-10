Patrick Kwok is a Portfolio Manager within the Multi-Asset Strategies Team for Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. (CSIM). He supports CSIM’s multi-asset portfolio management process. Previously, Mr. Kwok served as an Associate Portfolio Manager with CSIM from 2012 to 2016. Prior to that, he worked as a fund administration manager for CSIM, where he was responsible for oversight of sub-advisors, trading, cash management and fund administration for the Schwab collective trust funds and Schwab asset allocation mutual funds. Prior to joining CSIM in 2008, Mr. Kwok spent two years as an asset operations specialist at Charles Schwab Trust Company. He also worked for one year at State Street Bank & Trust as a portfolio accountant and pricing specialist. Mr. Kwok earned a Master of Science in Financial Analysis from the University of San Francisco and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics with a minor in Business Administration from the University of California, Berkeley. He is a CFA® charterholder.