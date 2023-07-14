Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Touchstone International Equity Fund

mutual fund
SWFCX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$14.29 -0.04 -0.28%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (SWRLX) Primary C (SWFCX) No Load (SIIEX) Inst (TOIIX)
SWFCX (Mutual Fund)

Touchstone International Equity Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$14.29 -0.04 -0.28%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (SWRLX) Primary C (SWFCX) No Load (SIIEX) Inst (TOIIX)
SWFCX (Mutual Fund)

Touchstone International Equity Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$14.29 -0.04 -0.28%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (SWRLX) Primary C (SWFCX) No Load (SIIEX) Inst (TOIIX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Touchstone International Equity Fund

SWFCX | Fund

$14.29

$114 M

0.00%

2.90%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.0%

1 yr return

19.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.7%

Net Assets

$114 M

Holdings in Top 10

36.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.90%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 31.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Touchstone International Equity Fund

SWFCX | Fund

$14.29

$114 M

0.00%

2.90%

SWFCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.24%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Touchstone International Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Touchstone
  • Inception Date
    May 04, 1998
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Andrew Boczek

Fund Description

The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities. The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies located in or that conduct their business mainly in one or more foreign countries, which may include emerging markets. The Fund will normally be invested in ten or more foreign countries and may invest up to 40% of its assets in any one country if Fort Washington Investment Advisors, Inc. ("Fort Washington"), the Fund's sub-advisor, feels that economic and business conditions make it appropriate to do so. The Fund focuses its investments on developed foreign countries, but may invest up to 25% of its total assets in emerging markets. It normally will have substantial investments in European countries. Normally, at least 75% of the Fund's total assets are invested in securities of non-U.S. issuers selected by Fort Washington mainly for their long-term capital growth prospects. The remaining 25% may be invested in companies organized in the United States that have at least 50% of their assets and/or revenues outside the United States. The Fund also expects to purchase American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") and Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") in bearer form, which are designed for use in non-U.S. securities markets.
Fort Washington employs a fundamental, bottom up approach to building the Fund's international equity portfolio. The process starts with a regular quantitative screening in order to narrow the investable universe, which seeks to identify businesses with high returns on capital, operating margins, and strong cash flow generation. Stocks are then analyzed based on the following five fundamental factors: business quality, valuation, growth, management, and balance sheet strength. The Fund generally may sell a security when there is a deterioration of one or more of the five factors described above or when the portfolio manager identifies a more favorable investment opportunity. The Fund may also sell a security to meet redemptions or for tax management purposes.
Read More

SWFCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SWFCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.0% 2.1% 19.2% 20.20%
1 Yr 19.3% -20.6% 27.8% 34.79%
3 Yr 2.1%* -14.8% 25.3% 74.96%
5 Yr -3.7%* -9.9% 60.8% 95.18%
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 9.9% 83.88%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SWFCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.8% -43.6% 71.3% 10.17%
2021 -5.7% -15.4% 9.4% 96.77%
2020 2.0% -10.4% 121.9% 67.72%
2019 3.4% -0.5% 8.5% 91.33%
2018 -6.4% -13.0% 0.0% 96.69%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SWFCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.0% -16.4% 19.2% 20.20%
1 Yr 19.3% -27.2% 27.8% 32.68%
3 Yr 2.1%* -14.8% 25.3% 74.24%
5 Yr -3.7%* -9.9% 60.8% 95.83%
10 Yr N/A* -2.7% 10.2% 81.82%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SWFCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.8% -43.6% 71.3% 10.17%
2021 -5.7% -15.4% 9.4% 96.77%
2020 2.0% -10.4% 121.9% 67.72%
2019 3.4% -0.5% 8.5% 91.33%
2018 -6.4% -13.0% 0.0% 97.56%

NAV & Total Return History

SWFCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SWFCX Category Low Category High SWFCX % Rank
Net Assets 114 M 1.02 M 369 B 85.85%
Number of Holdings 54 1 10801 82.65%
Net Assets in Top 10 44.2 M 0 34.5 B 78.28%
Weighting of Top 10 36.73% 1.9% 101.9% 17.05%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Dreyfus Government Cash Mgmt Instl 4.99%
  2. Barrick Gold Corp 4.61%
  3. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA 4.48%
  4. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA 4.48%
  5. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA 4.48%
  6. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA 4.48%
  7. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA 4.48%
  8. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA 4.48%
  9. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA 4.48%
  10. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA 4.48%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SWFCX % Rank
Stocks 		94.96% 0.00% 122.60% 84.37%
Cash 		5.04% -65.15% 100.00% 11.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 21.86%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 49.37%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 14.81%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 24.23%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SWFCX % Rank
Healthcare 		18.11% 0.00% 21.01% 4.75%
Consumer Cyclical 		17.38% 0.00% 36.36% 4.46%
Communication Services 		13.41% 0.00% 21.69% 2.45%
Consumer Defense 		13.10% 0.00% 32.29% 13.24%
Basic Materials 		11.16% 0.00% 23.86% 9.06%
Technology 		8.99% 0.00% 36.32% 71.08%
Industrials 		6.61% 5.17% 99.49% 97.84%
Energy 		5.80% 0.00% 16.89% 30.22%
Financial Services 		3.37% 0.00% 47.75% 98.56%
Real Estate 		2.07% 0.00% 14.59% 46.47%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 13.68% 86.76%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SWFCX % Rank
Non US 		91.54% 0.00% 125.24% 79.27%
US 		3.42% -7.78% 68.98% 29.48%

SWFCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SWFCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.90% 0.02% 26.51% 3.76%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.60% 54.30%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 85.67%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 1.00% 69.72%

Sales Fees

SWFCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 4.00% 23.33%

Trading Fees

SWFCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SWFCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 31.00% 2.00% 247.00% 43.73%

SWFCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SWFCX Category Low Category High SWFCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 13.15% 61.06%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SWFCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SWFCX Category Low Category High SWFCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.24% -0.93% 6.38% 97.98%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SWFCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SWFCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andrew Boczek

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2012

9.75

9.8%

Andrew Boczek is the portfolio manager and joined Fort Washington in 2017. Mr. Boczek is a Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager. Mr. Boczek served as the portfolio manager with Sentinel Asset Management, Inc. ("Sentinel"), from 2012 to 2017. Prior to joining Sentinel, from 2006-2012, Mr. Boczek served as an analyst with Legend Capital Management, LLC. Prior to Legend Capital, Mr. Boczek served as an analyst on the International Value team at Artisan Partners LP from 2002 to 2006.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×