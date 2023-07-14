Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
15.0%
1 yr return
19.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.7%
Net Assets
$114 M
Holdings in Top 10
36.7%
Expense Ratio 2.90%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 31.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|SWFCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.0%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|20.20%
|1 Yr
|19.3%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|34.79%
|3 Yr
|2.1%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|74.96%
|5 Yr
|-3.7%*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|95.18%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|83.88%
* Annualized
|2022
|-12.8%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|10.17%
|2021
|-5.7%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|96.77%
|2020
|2.0%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|67.72%
|2019
|3.4%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|91.33%
|2018
|-6.4%
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|96.69%
|YTD
|15.0%
|-16.4%
|19.2%
|20.20%
|1 Yr
|19.3%
|-27.2%
|27.8%
|32.68%
|3 Yr
|2.1%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|74.24%
|5 Yr
|-3.7%*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|95.83%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.7%
|10.2%
|81.82%
* Annualized
|2022
|-12.8%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|10.17%
|2021
|-5.7%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|96.77%
|2020
|2.0%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|67.72%
|2019
|3.4%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|91.33%
|2018
|-6.4%
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|97.56%
|SWFCX
|Net Assets
|114 M
|1.02 M
|369 B
|85.85%
|Number of Holdings
|54
|1
|10801
|82.65%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|44.2 M
|0
|34.5 B
|78.28%
|Weighting of Top 10
|36.73%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|17.05%
|Weighting
|Stocks
|94.96%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|84.37%
|Cash
|5.04%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|11.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|21.86%
|Other
|0.00%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|49.37%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|14.81%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|24.23%
|Weighting
|Healthcare
|18.11%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|4.75%
|Consumer Cyclical
|17.38%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|4.46%
|Communication Services
|13.41%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|2.45%
|Consumer Defense
|13.10%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|13.24%
|Basic Materials
|11.16%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|9.06%
|Technology
|8.99%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|71.08%
|Industrials
|6.61%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|97.84%
|Energy
|5.80%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|30.22%
|Financial Services
|3.37%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|98.56%
|Real Estate
|2.07%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|46.47%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|86.76%
|Non US
|91.54%
|0.00%
|125.24%
|79.27%
|US
|3.42%
|-7.78%
|68.98%
|29.48%
|SWFCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Expense Ratio
|2.90%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|3.76%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|54.30%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|85.67%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|1.00%
|69.72%
|SWFCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|4.00%
|23.33%
|SWFCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SWFCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Turnover
|31.00%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|43.73%
|SWFCX
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|61.06%
|SWFCX
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|SWFCX
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.24%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|97.98%
|SWFCX
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2019
|$0.633
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 01, 2012
9.75
9.8%
Andrew Boczek is the portfolio manager and joined Fort Washington in 2017. Mr. Boczek is a Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager. Mr. Boczek served as the portfolio manager with Sentinel Asset Management, Inc. ("Sentinel"), from 2012 to 2017. Prior to joining Sentinel, from 2006-2012, Mr. Boczek served as an analyst with Legend Capital Management, LLC. Prior to Legend Capital, Mr. Boczek served as an analyst on the International Value team at Artisan Partners LP from 2002 to 2006.
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
