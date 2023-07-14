Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|SWBRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.6%
|3.8%
|8.3%
|10.53%
|1 Yr
|1.6%
|-4.6%
|4.2%
|8.77%
|3 Yr
|-1.9%*
|-7.5%
|-0.3%
|18.69%
|5 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-4.7%
|1.7%
|26.83%
|10 Yr
|1.1%*
|-3.1%
|2.2%
|9.52%
* Annualized
|SWBRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SWBRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|52.3 M
|699 K
|4.5 B
|71.05%
|Number of Holdings
|21
|7
|56
|71.05%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|43.7 M
|90 K
|3.62 B
|71.93%
|Weighting of Top 10
|83.64%
|61.7%
|99.9%
|25.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SWBRX % Rank
|Bonds
|56.32%
|48.08%
|76.33%
|67.54%
|Stocks
|36.31%
|20.54%
|44.69%
|34.21%
|Cash
|6.12%
|1.82%
|20.74%
|60.53%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.09%
|0.21%
|1.16%
|4.39%
|Other
|0.14%
|-0.85%
|2.00%
|15.79%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.03%
|0.00%
|0.30%
|85.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SWBRX % Rank
|Technology
|20.54%
|12.84%
|20.54%
|0.88%
|Healthcare
|13.53%
|9.47%
|13.88%
|15.79%
|Financial Services
|12.64%
|11.25%
|19.98%
|90.35%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.64%
|5.80%
|12.80%
|32.46%
|Industrials
|10.13%
|8.69%
|12.01%
|50.00%
|Real Estate
|8.91%
|1.86%
|10.43%
|11.40%
|Communication Services
|7.65%
|5.69%
|10.09%
|23.68%
|Consumer Defense
|5.87%
|4.82%
|10.61%
|35.96%
|Energy
|4.18%
|2.42%
|9.60%
|77.19%
|Basic Materials
|2.99%
|2.99%
|8.05%
|100.00%
|Utilities
|1.92%
|1.92%
|5.81%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SWBRX % Rank
|US
|26.15%
|7.14%
|30.41%
|30.70%
|Non US
|10.16%
|6.83%
|18.11%
|92.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SWBRX % Rank
|Government
|46.26%
|22.96%
|95.72%
|67.54%
|Corporate
|20.65%
|1.54%
|45.78%
|21.05%
|Securitized
|17.25%
|0.00%
|24.54%
|20.18%
|Cash & Equivalents
|12.36%
|2.74%
|29.05%
|75.44%
|Derivative
|3.09%
|0.00%
|3.09%
|0.88%
|Municipal
|0.40%
|0.00%
|0.91%
|12.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SWBRX % Rank
|US
|49.88%
|35.46%
|73.21%
|52.63%
|Non US
|6.44%
|2.89%
|16.98%
|83.33%
|SWBRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.12%
|0.01%
|1.50%
|90.74%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.57%
|5.26%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.15%
|N/A
|SWBRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|SWBRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|40.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SWBRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|21.00%
|20.00%
|65.00%
|12.84%
|SWBRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SWBRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.30%
|0.00%
|4.48%
|33.33%
|SWBRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|SWBRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SWBRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.50%
|0.56%
|3.49%
|63.64%
|SWBRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.340
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.296
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.221
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.225
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.249
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.204
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2011
|$0.246
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2010
|$0.251
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2009
|$0.236
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2008
|$0.333
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2006
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2012
10.26
10.3%
Zifan Tang, Ph.D., CFA, Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager, leads the portfolio management team and has overall responsibility for all aspects of portfolio management. Prior to joining CSIM in 2012, Ms. Tang was a product manager at Thomson Reuters and, from 1997 to 2009, worked as a portfolio manager at Barclays Global Investors, which was subsequently acquired by BlackRock.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 27, 2018
3.85
3.9%
Patrick Kwok is a Portfolio Manager within the Multi-Asset Strategies Team for Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. (CSIM). He supports CSIM’s multi-asset portfolio management process. Previously, Mr. Kwok served as an Associate Portfolio Manager with CSIM from 2012 to 2016. Prior to that, he worked as a fund administration manager for CSIM, where he was responsible for oversight of sub-advisors, trading, cash management and fund administration for the Schwab collective trust funds and Schwab asset allocation mutual funds. Prior to joining CSIM in 2008, Mr. Kwok spent two years as an asset operations specialist at Charles Schwab Trust Company. He also worked for one year at State Street Bank & Trust as a portfolio accountant and pricing specialist. Mr. Kwok earned a Master of Science in Financial Analysis from the University of San Francisco and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics with a minor in Business Administration from the University of California, Berkeley. He is a CFA® charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.85
|16.18
|5.98
|2.41
