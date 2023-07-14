Home
Vitals

YTD Return

9.4%

1 yr return

5.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.3%

Net Assets

$585 M

Holdings in Top 10

93.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.39%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 10.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SWBGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.39%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Schwab MarketTrack Balanced Portfolio™
  • Fund Family Name
    Schwab Funds
  • Inception Date
    Nov 20, 1995
  • Shares Outstanding
    31294705
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Zifan Tang

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the fund maintains a defined asset allocation. The fund’s target allocation includes bond, stock and cash investments.
The fund’s allocation is weighted toward stock investments, while including substantial bond investments in seeking to add income and reduce the fund’s volatility. The fund seeks to remain close to the target allocations of approximately 60% equity, 36% fixed income and 4% cash and cash equivalents (including money market funds).
The equity allocation is further divided into six segments: approximately 33% of assets for U.S. large-cap, 9% for U.S. small-cap, 10% for developed international large-cap, 3% for real estate, 2.5% for developed international small-cap and 2.5% for emerging markets.
The fund invests mainly in other affiliated Schwab Funds, including Schwab index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) (underlying funds), which use a variety of indexing strategies. These underlying funds seek to track or replicate the total returns of various market indices. They typically invest in the securities included in the index they are tracking or replicating, and generally give each security the same weight as the index does. However, in certain circumstances it may not be possible or practicable for the underlying fund to invest in all of the securities comprising an index or in proportion to their weightings in an index and it is possible that the investment adviser may utilize instead a “sampling” methodology in seeking to achieve the underlying fund’s objective.
Within the equity allocation, the portfolio managers may allocate the fund’s investments among underlying funds that track indices based on market capitalization as well as funds that track Russell RAFI™ Indexes based on the “Fundamental Index” methodology. The Russell RAFI™ Index Series selects and weights stocks according to fundamental measures of company size: adjusted sales, retained operating cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.
The underlying funds may invest in derivatives and lend their securities to minimize the gap in performance that naturally exists between any index fund and its corresponding index. Each underlying fund focuses on a different market segment.
The portfolio managers monitor the fund’s holdings and cash flow and manage them as needed in order to maintain the fund’s target allocation. The manager will permit modest deviations from the target allocation for certain periods of time, in order to reduce transaction costs.
The fund intends to invest in a combination of underlying funds; however, the fund may invest directly in equity and fixed-income securities and money market securities. For temporary defensive purposes during unusual economic or market conditions or for liquidity purposes, the fund may invest up to 100% of its assets directly in cash, money market instruments, repurchase agreements and other short-term obligations. When the fund engages in such activities, it may not achieve its investment objective. The fund also
may lend portfolio securities to earn additional income. Any income realized through securities lending may help fund performance.
SWBGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SWBGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.4% -8.3% 18.1% 26.73%
1 Yr 5.2% -13.3% 143.9% 40.60%
3 Yr 0.6%* -8.0% 25.7% 35.99%
5 Yr -0.3%* -9.8% 24.3% 46.26%
10 Yr 0.5%* -6.1% 9.0% 49.17%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SWBGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.8% -34.7% 92.4% 44.15%
2021 3.7% -6.1% 19.5% 37.02%
2020 1.3% -7.5% 11.8% 79.07%
2019 3.2% 0.1% 14.9% 51.75%
2018 -2.5% -12.6% 0.0% 55.96%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SWBGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.4% -11.9% 18.1% 26.87%
1 Yr 5.2% -13.3% 143.9% 40.22%
3 Yr 0.6%* -8.0% 25.7% 36.27%
5 Yr -0.3%* -9.8% 24.3% 58.02%
10 Yr 0.5%* -6.1% 11.0% 83.58%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SWBGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.8% -34.7% 92.4% 44.15%
2021 3.7% -6.1% 19.5% 37.02%
2020 1.3% -7.5% 11.8% 79.07%
2019 3.2% 0.1% 14.9% 51.75%
2018 -2.5% -12.6% 0.2% 82.45%

NAV & Total Return History

SWBGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SWBGX Category Low Category High SWBGX % Rank
Net Assets 585 M 658 K 207 B 61.94%
Number of Holdings 14 2 15351 84.88%
Net Assets in Top 10 544 M 660 K 48.5 B 47.68%
Weighting of Top 10 93.08% 8.4% 105.0% 11.73%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Schwab US Aggregate Bond Index 35.33%
  2. SchwabÂ® S&P 500 Index 20.76%
  3. Schwab Fundamental US Large Company Idx 9.31%
  4. Schwab International Index 7.04%
  5. Schwab Small Cap Index 6.08%
  6. Schwab Fdmtl Intl Lg Co Idx 3.16%
  7. Schwab Variable Share Price Money Ultra 3.04%
  8. Schwab Â® US Large-Cap Growth Idx 2.72%
  9. Schwab Fundamental US Small Company Idx 2.69%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SWBGX % Rank
Stocks 		59.43% 0.00% 99.40% 49.86%
Bonds 		35.28% 0.00% 116.75% 42.10%
Cash 		4.90% -16.75% 81.51% 36.24%
Convertible Bonds 		0.38% 0.00% 23.84% 70.30%
Preferred Stocks 		0.01% 0.00% 27.92% 65.94%
Other 		0.00% -2.51% 25.19% 87.47%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SWBGX % Rank
Technology 		16.94% 0.00% 44.21% 71.31%
Financial Services 		14.24% 0.00% 38.77% 55.74%
Healthcare 		11.54% 0.00% 29.35% 83.47%
Industrials 		10.72% 0.00% 24.37% 40.03%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.46% 0.00% 19.36% 41.12%
Real Estate 		8.77% 0.00% 65.01% 11.75%
Consumer Defense 		7.13% 0.00% 19.93% 38.39%
Communication Services 		6.66% 0.00% 23.67% 60.11%
Energy 		6.18% 0.00% 85.65% 31.01%
Basic Materials 		4.39% 0.00% 33.35% 40.16%
Utilities 		2.97% 0.00% 99.55% 47.40%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SWBGX % Rank
US 		44.07% -1.65% 98.67% 58.86%
Non US 		15.36% 0.00% 37.06% 36.24%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SWBGX % Rank
Government 		40.19% 0.00% 97.26% 24.66%
Securitized 		25.66% 0.00% 92.13% 27.25%
Corporate 		21.52% 0.00% 98.21% 80.65%
Cash & Equivalents 		12.09% 0.14% 100.00% 50.54%
Municipal 		0.54% 0.00% 24.80% 31.47%
Derivative 		0.01% 0.00% 31.93% 40.33%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SWBGX % Rank
US 		32.88% 0.00% 62.18% 29.84%
Non US 		2.40% 0.00% 84.73% 70.57%

SWBGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SWBGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.39% 0.01% 17.63% 79.72%
Management Fee 0.13% 0.00% 1.83% 31.89%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% N/A

Sales Fees

SWBGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SWBGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% 67.53%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SWBGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 10.00% 0.00% 343.00% 8.20%

SWBGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SWBGX Category Low Category High SWBGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.66% 0.00% 8.35% 93.41%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SWBGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SWBGX Category Low Category High SWBGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.39% -2.34% 19.41% 37.83%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SWBGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

SWBGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Zifan Tang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2012

10.26

10.3%

Zifan Tang, Ph.D., CFA, Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager, leads the portfolio management team and has overall responsibility for all aspects of portfolio management. Prior to joining CSIM in 2012, Ms. Tang was a product manager at Thomson Reuters and, from 1997 to 2009, worked as a portfolio manager at Barclays Global Investors, which was subsequently acquired by BlackRock.

Patrick Kwok

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Patrick Kwok is a Portfolio Manager within the Multi-Asset Strategies Team for Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. (CSIM). He supports CSIM’s multi-asset portfolio management process. Previously, Mr. Kwok served as an Associate Portfolio Manager with CSIM from 2012 to 2016. Prior to that, he worked as a fund administration manager for CSIM, where he was responsible for oversight of sub-advisors, trading, cash management and fund administration for the Schwab collective trust funds and Schwab asset allocation mutual funds. Prior to joining CSIM in 2008, Mr. Kwok spent two years as an asset operations specialist at Charles Schwab Trust Company. He also worked for one year at State Street Bank & Trust as a portfolio accountant and pricing specialist. Mr. Kwok earned a Master of Science in Financial Analysis from the University of San Francisco and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics with a minor in Business Administration from the University of California, Berkeley. He is a CFA® charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.29 2.41

