Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including, for this purpose, any borrowings for investment

purposes) in securities of real estate companies and companies related to the real estate industry. The fund will provide shareholders with at least 60 days’ notice before changing this policy. Real estate companies include U.S. and non-U.S. issuers that, in the opinion of the investment adviser, derive at least 50% of their revenues or profits from the ownership, construction, development, financing, management, servicing, sale or leasing of commercial, industrial or residential real estate or have 50% of their total assets in real estate. Companies related to the real estate industry include companies whose products and services pertain to the real estate industry, such as mortgage lenders and mortgage servicing companies. The fund does not invest directly in real estate.

The fund may invest a significant portion of its total assets in real estate investment trusts (REITs) and other similar REIT-like structures. REITs are U.S. real estate companies that own and commonly operate income producing real estate, or that use their assets to finance real estate. REITs are not subject to U.S. corporate income tax, provided they comply with a number of tax requirements, including the distribution to shareholders of at least 90% of their net income. A number of other countries have adopted REIT-like structures that are not subject to local corporate income tax, provided they distribute a significant portion of their net income to shareholders and meet certain other requirements. The fund may also invest in real estate operating companies (REOCs). REOCs are real estate companies that engage in the development, management or financing of real estate. They typically provide services such as property management, property development, facilities management and real estate financing. REOCs are publicly-traded corporations that have not elected to be taxed as REITs. The three primary reasons for not making such an election are the (a) availability of tax-loss carry-forwards, (b) operation in non-REIT-qualifying lines of business, and (c) ability to retain earnings.

The fund invests in equity securities, primarily common stocks. The fund may also invest in other types of equity securities, including preferred stocks, convertible securities, rights or warrants to purchase stocks, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

The fund selects investments based on the investment adviser’s analysis of each issuer. In making this determination, the investment adviser may take into account a variety of factors that it determines to be relevant from time to time, such as the issuer’s financial condition, industry position, earnings estimates, management and local and global economic and market conditions. The investment adviser uses proprietary research to help choose and allocate the fund’s investments.

The fund may invest in derivative securities, such as swaps, options, futures and options on futures, which are principally tied to the real estate industry, for hedging purposes and to seek returns on the fund’s otherwise uninvested cash. The derivative securities may

relate to a specific investment, a group of investments, or the fund’s portfolio as a whole. Derivatives are financial contracts whose values depend upon or are derived from the values of underlying assets, reference rates or indexes. The fund may use investment techniques such as short sales and reverse repurchase agreements. Please see the “Principal Risks” section for a description of these investments. The fund may lend its securities to certain financial institutions to earn additional income.

Under normal market conditions, the fund seeks to invest its assets across different countries and regions. The fund’s investments in a single country or a limited number of countries may represent a higher percentage of the fund’s assets from time to time. The fund invests primarily in developed market countries, but may invest up to 15% of its total assets in emerging market countries. “Emerging market” countries include, but are not limited to, countries included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index SM . In allocating the fund’s investments, the investment adviser considers the size and condition of the real estate market in each country and region and the global real estate market as a whole. Except as provided above, the fund is not required to invest or restricted from investing any minimum or maximum percentage of its assets in any one country or region.

The fund sells securities when the investment adviser believes it is appropriate to do so, regardless of how long the securities have been held. Such sales may cause the fund to experience high portfolio turnover and correspondingly increased transaction costs. The sales may also result in capital gain or loss, including short-term capital gain or loss. High portfolio turnover may adversely impact the fund’s performance.