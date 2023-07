To pursue its goal, the fund generally invests in securities that are included in the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index † . The index

is a broad-based benchmark measuring the performance of the U.S. investment grade, taxable bond market, including U.S. Treasuries, government-related and corporate bonds, mortgage pass-through securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities that are publicly available for sale in the United States. To be eligible for inclusion in the index, a security must be fixed rate, non-convertible, U.S. dollar-denominated with at least $300 million or more of outstanding face value and have one or more years remaining to maturity. The index excludes certain types of securities, including, bonds with equity type features (e.g., warrants, convertibles and preferreds), tax-exempt municipal securities, inflation-linked bonds, floating-rate issues, strips, private placements, U.S. dollar-denominated 25 and 50 par retail bonds, structured notes and pass-through certificates. The index is market capitalization weighted and the securities in the index are updated on the last business day of each month. As of August 31, 2021, there were approximately 12,160 securities in the index.

It is the fund’s policy that under normal circumstances it will invest at least 90% of its net assets (including, for this purpose, any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities included in the index, including TBA transactions, as defined below. The fund will notify its shareholders at least 60 days before changing this policy. Under normal circumstances, the fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in securities not included in its index. The principal types of these investments include those that the investment adviser believes will help the fund track the index, such as investments in (a) securities that are not represented in the index but the investment adviser anticipates will be added to the index; (b) high-quality liquid investments, such as securities issued by the U.S. government, its agencies or instrumentalities, including obligations that are not guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury, and obligations that are issued by private issuers; (c) other investment companies; and (d) derivatives, principally futures contracts. The fund may use futures contracts and other derivatives primarily to help manage interest rate exposure. The fund may also invest in cash and cash equivalents, including money market funds, and lend its securities to minimize the difference in performance that naturally exists between an index fund and its corresponding index.

Because it is not possible or practical to purchase all of the securities in the index, the fund’s investment adviser will seek to track the total return of the index by using sampling techniques. Sampling techniques involve investing in a limited number of index securities that, when taken together, are expected to perform similarly to the index as a whole. These techniques are based on a variety of factors, including interest rate and yield curve risk, maturity