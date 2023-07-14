Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

SEI Institutional Investments Trust U.S. Managed Volatility Fund

SVYAX | Fund

$11.69

$882 M

2.41%

$0.28

0.72%

Vitals

YTD Return

-0.6%

1 yr return

-6.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.5%

Net Assets

$882 M

Holdings in Top 10

21.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.72%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

SEI Institutional Investments Trust U.S. Managed Volatility Fund

SVYAX | Fund

$11.69

$882 M

2.41%

$0.28

0.72%

SVYAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.21%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SEI Institutional Investments Trust U.S. Managed Volatility Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    SEI
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    67087378
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Harindra de Silva

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the U.S. Managed Volatility Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of U.S. companies of all capitalization ranges. These securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, interests in real estate investment trusts (REITs), exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and warrants. The Fund may also, to a lesser extent, invest in American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) and securities of non-U.S. companies.

The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, relying on a number of sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) with differing investment philosophies to manage portions of the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC or the Adviser). The Fund seeks to achieve an absolute return of the broad U.S. equity markets, but with a lower absolute volatility. Over the long term, the Fund seeks to achieve a return similar to that of the Russell 3000 Index, but with a lower level of volatility. However, given that the Fund's investment strategy focuses on absolute return and risk, the Fund's sector and market capitalization exposures will typically vary from the index and may cause significant performance deviations relative to the index over shorter-term periods. The Fund seeks to achieve lower volatility by constructing a portfolio of securities that effectively weighs securities based on their total expected risk and return, without regard to market capitalization and industry.

Read More

SVYAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SVYAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.6% -13.6% 215.2% 89.99%
1 Yr -6.0% -58.6% 197.5% 94.15%
3 Yr -2.0%* -23.3% 64.1% 95.48%
5 Yr -4.5%* -15.4% 29.3% 90.08%
10 Yr -1.8%* -17.0% 13.3% 89.23%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SVYAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.5% -65.1% 22.3% 45.89%
2021 -0.6% -25.3% 25.5% 95.00%
2020 -1.4% -8.4% 56.7% 81.59%
2019 3.8% -9.2% 10.4% 70.04%
2018 -3.7% -9.4% 3.1% 58.38%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SVYAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.6% -13.6% 215.2% 86.84%
1 Yr -6.0% -58.6% 197.5% 94.34%
3 Yr -2.0%* -23.3% 64.1% 95.47%
5 Yr -4.5%* -15.2% 31.9% 93.46%
10 Yr -1.8%* -4.7% 19.9% 96.70%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SVYAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.5% -65.1% 22.3% 45.89%
2021 -0.6% -25.3% 25.5% 95.00%
2020 -1.4% -8.4% 56.7% 81.50%
2019 3.8% -9.2% 10.4% 70.49%
2018 -3.7% -8.9% 3.3% 76.35%

NAV & Total Return History

SVYAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SVYAX Category Low Category High SVYAX % Rank
Net Assets 882 M 1 M 151 B 50.33%
Number of Holdings 378 2 1727 4.43%
Net Assets in Top 10 191 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 55.42%
Weighting of Top 10 21.50% 5.0% 99.2% 79.77%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Merck & Co Inc 2.69%
  2. Verizon Communications Inc 2.63%
  3. Amdocs Ltd 2.38%
  4. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co 2.30%
  5. Target Corp 2.10%
  6. Oracle Corp 2.07%
  7. The Kroger Co 2.03%
  8. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 1.98%
  9. Johnson & Johnson 1.97%
  10. Allstate Corp 1.97%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SVYAX % Rank
Stocks 		99.01% 28.02% 125.26% 35.55%
Cash 		0.98% -88.20% 71.98% 62.23%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 21.76%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 14.45%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 15.78%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 17.57%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SVYAX % Rank
Healthcare 		19.76% 0.00% 30.08% 22.03%
Consumer Defense 		17.86% 0.00% 34.10% 3.47%
Technology 		15.60% 0.00% 54.02% 19.06%
Financial Services 		10.77% 0.00% 58.05% 96.04%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.06% 0.00% 22.74% 15.68%
Industrials 		8.42% 0.00% 42.76% 82.92%
Communication Services 		8.13% 0.00% 26.58% 17.66%
Utilities 		3.89% 0.00% 27.04% 58.66%
Energy 		3.05% 0.00% 54.00% 92.41%
Real Estate 		2.60% 0.00% 90.54% 51.57%
Basic Materials 		0.87% 0.00% 21.69% 90.18%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SVYAX % Rank
US 		94.75% 24.51% 121.23% 42.61%
Non US 		4.26% 0.00% 41.42% 50.08%

SVYAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SVYAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.72% 0.04% 45.41% 68.68%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.50% 65.98%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.01% 0.50% 13.27%

Sales Fees

SVYAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SVYAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SVYAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 488.00% 64.17%

SVYAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SVYAX Category Low Category High SVYAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.41% 0.00% 41.90% 23.98%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SVYAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SVYAX Category Low Category High SVYAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.21% -1.51% 4.28% 9.24%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SVYAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SVYAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Harindra de Silva

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2008

13.42

13.4%

Harindra (Harin) de Silva is a portfolio manager for the Systematic Edge team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Before WFAM, Harin was a principal at Analysis Group, Inc., where he was responsible for providing economic research services to institutional investors, including investment managers, large pension funds, and endowments. He focuses on the ongoing research effort for equity and factor-based asset allocation strategies. Harin earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology, a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance, a master’s degree in econometrics from the University of Rochester, and a Ph.D. in finance from the University of California, Irvine. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.

Ryan Brown

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2008

13.42

13.4%

Ryan Brown is a portfolio manager for the Systematic Edge team at Allspring Global Investments. He is responsible for the day-to-day portfolio management and trading for U.S. equity-based investment strategies and contributes to the ongoing research efforts of these strategies. Ryan joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to WFAM, Ryan worked for Beekman Capital Management, where he was responsible for selecting stocks within the financial services sector. Ryan earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Brigham Young University and a master’s degree in finance from the University of Utah. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.

Dennis Bein

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2008

13.42

13.4%

Dennis Bein is a portfolio manager for the Systematic Edge team at Allspring Global Investments. In this role, he focuses on the day-to-day portfolio management and research related to equity-based investment strategies. Dennis joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to joining Systematic Edge, Dennis was a senior consultant for Analysis Group, Inc., where he provided investment consulting services for institutional investors and plan sponsors. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance from the University of California, Riverside. Dennis has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.

Eugene Barbaneagra

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2010

11.42

11.4%

Eugene Barbaneagra, CFA, serves as Portfolio Manager for the U.S. Equity Factor Allocation, U.S. Managed Volatility, Global Managed Volatility and World Select Equity Funds. Mr. Barbaneagra serves as a Portfolio Manager within the Investment Management Unit. Mr. Barbaneagra is responsible for the portfolio strategy of US and Global Managed Volatility Funds and a number of core Global Equity funds.

Josef Lakonishok

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2011

10.67

10.7%

Dr. Lakonishok joined LSV in 1994, where he currently serves as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer, Partner and Portfolio Manager Dr. Lakonishok has more than 30 years of investment and research experience. Dr. Lakonishok was, until 2004, the William G. Karnes Professor of Finance at the College of Commerce & Business Administration at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Before that, he held staff and visiting professorships at Tel Aviv University, Cornell University, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and the University of British Columbia.

Puneet Mansharamani

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2011

10.67

10.7%

Puneet Mansharamani, CFA, is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst of LSV. Mr. Mansharamani has more than 14 years of investment experience. At LSV, Mr. Mansharamani is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Prior to joining LSV, Mr. Mansharamani was an Analyst at Institutional Trust National City Corporation. His responsibilities included project management, systems development and designing financial and analytical applications fo

Menno Vermeulen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2011

10.67

10.7%

Menno Vermeulen, CFA, is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Senior Quantitative Analyst of LSV. Dr. Lakonishok joined LSV in 1994. Vermeulen has more than 21 years of investment experience. At LSV, Mr. Vermeulen has developed and written the software for our quantitative models and portfolio management system. He leads our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Mr. Vermeulen is also involved in the research process at LSV. Prior to joining LSV, he worked at ABP

Greg Sleight

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2014

7.67

7.7%

Greg Sleight is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst of LSV. At LSV, Mr. Sleight is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Mr. Sleight received a B.S. in Material Science & Engineering from the University of Illinois in 2000 and an M.B.A. in Econometrics, Economics & Analytic Finance from the University of Chicago in 2006.

Guy Lakonishok

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2014

7.67

7.7%

Guy Lakonishok, CFA is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst at LSV. Prior to joining LSV, Mr. Lakonishok was a Vice President in the Quantitative Equity group at BlackRock. His responsibilities included research, portfolio implementation, system development and performance attribution. Prior to this experience, Mr. Lakonishok was an analyst in the Quantitative Equity group at Weiss, Peck, and Greer, where he was responsible for developing portfolio analytics and assisting in the day-to-day management of the portfolios. Mr. Lakonishok received a B.S. in Applied Science with

Jason Karceski

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2014

7.67

7.7%

Jason Karceski, Ph.D., has served as a Senior Research Analyst of LSV since 2009, a partner since 2012 and portfolio manager since 2014.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

