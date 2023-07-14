The Global Managed Volatility Fund will typically invest in securities of U.S. and foreign companies of all capitalization ranges. These securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, warrants, depositary receipts, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and real estate investment trusts (REITs). The Fund also may use futures contracts and forward contracts.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest in at least three countries outside of the U.S., but will typically invest much more broadly. It is expected that at least 40% of the Fund's assets will be invested in non-U.S. securities. The Fund will invest primarily in companies located in developed countries, but may also invest in companies located in emerging markets.

The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, relying on a number of sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) with differing investment philosophies to manage portions of the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation, the Fund's adviser (SIMC or the Adviser). This approach is intended to manage the risk characteristics of the Fund. The Fund seeks to achieve an absolute return of the broad global equity markets, but with a lower absolute volatility. Over the long term, the Fund is expected to achieve a return similar to that of the MSCI World Index, but with a lower level of volatility. However, given that the Fund's investment strategy focuses on absolute return and risk, the Fund's country, sector and market capitalization exposures will typically vary from the index and may cause significant performance deviations relative to the index over shorter-term periods. The Fund seeks to achieve lower volatility by constructing a portfolio of securities that the Sub-Advisers believe will produce a less volatile return than the market over time. Each Sub-Adviser effectively weighs securities based on their total expected risk and return without regard to market capitalization and industry.

In managing the Fund's currency exposure from foreign securities, the Fund may buy and sell futures or forward contracts on currencies for hedging purposes.