Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
5.1%
1 yr return
5.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
14.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.3%
Net Assets
$14.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
6.6%
Expense Ratio 2.61%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$15,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|SVPSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.1%
|-10.6%
|21.3%
|65.38%
|1 Yr
|5.2%
|-16.4%
|28.1%
|50.97%
|3 Yr
|14.5%*
|-16.2%
|112.7%
|32.04%
|5 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-24.6%
|42.3%
|49.76%
|10 Yr
|3.8%*
|-21.2%
|23.2%
|17.14%
* Annualized
|Period
|SVPSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.3%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|39.78%
|2021
|13.0%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|26.86%
|2020
|0.0%
|-9.3%
|66.8%
|63.59%
|2019
|4.9%
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|34.94%
|2018
|-6.0%
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|67.91%
|Period
|SVPSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.1%
|-12.9%
|21.3%
|62.58%
|1 Yr
|5.2%
|-16.4%
|46.4%
|47.00%
|3 Yr
|14.5%*
|-16.2%
|112.7%
|29.52%
|5 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-19.1%
|42.3%
|59.76%
|10 Yr
|3.8%*
|-10.1%
|23.2%
|52.27%
* Annualized
|Period
|SVPSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.3%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|39.78%
|2021
|13.0%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|26.86%
|2020
|0.0%
|-7.6%
|66.8%
|63.59%
|2019
|4.9%
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|34.94%
|2018
|-6.0%
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|81.84%
|SVPSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SVPSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|14.1 M
|1.55 M
|47.3 B
|92.70%
|Number of Holdings
|458
|10
|1551
|9.76%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|812 K
|812 K
|2.82 B
|100.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|6.59%
|4.8%
|95.7%
|96.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SVPSX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.00%
|14.38%
|100.16%
|4.77%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.63%
|32.32%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.88%
|5.25%
|32.54%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.63%
|31.02%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-52.43%
|47.85%
|91.97%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.67%
|31.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SVPSX % Rank
|Financial Services
|20.02%
|0.00%
|35.71%
|78.12%
|Industrials
|16.63%
|0.65%
|48.61%
|54.92%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.13%
|0.00%
|51.62%
|44.86%
|Real Estate
|11.32%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|20.35%
|Healthcare
|9.03%
|0.00%
|25.76%
|15.10%
|Technology
|8.41%
|0.00%
|34.03%
|58.21%
|Basic Materials
|6.50%
|0.00%
|67.30%
|30.85%
|Consumer Defense
|5.80%
|0.00%
|13.22%
|20.13%
|Energy
|5.09%
|0.00%
|29.42%
|73.96%
|Communication Services
|2.65%
|0.00%
|24.90%
|48.14%
|Utilities
|2.42%
|0.00%
|13.86%
|52.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SVPSX % Rank
|US
|99.46%
|11.42%
|100.16%
|2.82%
|Non US
|0.54%
|0.00%
|78.53%
|88.72%
|SVPSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.61%
|0.05%
|37.36%
|6.77%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|37.63%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|90.00%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.35%
|21.23%
|SVPSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|SVPSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SVPSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|7.00%
|252.00%
|98.80%
|SVPSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SVPSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.65%
|49.89%
|SVPSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|SVPSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SVPSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.88%
|-1.43%
|4.13%
|97.15%
|SVPSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2013
8.67
8.7%
Michael Neches joined ProShare Advisors in 2000, and presently serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager. He previously served as the Senior Portfolio Manager responsible for the company’s commodities desk for two years, as a Portfolio Manager and team lead, as an Associate Portfolio Manager and as a Portfolio Analyst. Mr. Neches earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Maryland, College Park and an MBA from Georgetown University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2018
4.09
4.1%
Devin Sullivan is Portfolio Manager at ProShare Advisors since September 2016 and Associate Portfolio Manager from December 2011 to August 2016.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|37.45
|8.2
|3.58
