The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective through the implementation of a proprietary volatility overlay strategy (“Strategic Volatility Premium”). The Strategic Volatility Premium is a “factor” within the proprietary Strategic Factor Allocation process of the Goldman Sachs Investment Strategy Group (“Investment Strategy Group”). The Strategic Factor Allocation process was developed to provide exposure to “factors,” which the Investment Adviser believes to be systematic drivers of investment returns that offer the potential for greater and more consistent returns in different market environments. The Strategic Volatility Premium is generally derived from the Investment Strategy Group’s market views.

out-of-the-money The Strategic Volatility Premium seeks to enhance the returns of a fixed income allocation to U.S. Treasury securities with the implementation of: (i) an options-based overlay strategy whereby the Fund simultaneously sells (writes)short-dated

out-of-the-money put options while buying further longer-dated put options on the S&P 500 Index; and (ii) hedging using S&P 500 Index futures. To limit the downside risk of the written put options, the Fund utilizes both further out-of-the-money long put options and S&P 500 Index futures to reduce the impact to the Fund if the S&P 500 Index approaches or falls past the strike price of the written put options. The Investment Adviser determines in its sole discretion how to implement the Strategic Volatility Premium.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will primarily invest in fixed and floating rate U.S. Treasury securities, futures and options. U.S. Treasury securities include U.S. Treasury notes, U.S. Treasury bills and U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds with remaining maturities between one and five years. The Fund may also use futures to gain exposure to U.S. Treasury securities. The options-based overlay strategy seeks to enhance the returns of the U.S Treasury securities.

The options-based overlay strategy is designed to provide the Fund with enhanced returns and additional income. The downside risk is mitigated to the extent of the difference between the strike price of a put option purchased and the strike price of a put option sold, as well as futures-based hedging positions. As the seller of put options, the Fund will receive cash (the “premium”) from the purchaser. If the purchaser exercises the put option, the Fund pays the purchaser the difference between the strike price of the option and the price of the index at the time of exercise. The premium, the exercise price and the market price of the index determine the gain or loss realized by the Fund as the seller of put options. As the buyer of put options, the Fund will pay the “premium” to the seller. If the Fund exercises the put option, the seller will pay the Fund the difference between the strike price of the option and the price of the index at the time of exercise. The premium, the exercise price and the market price of the index determine the gain or loss realized by the Fund as the buyer of put options.

During periods in which expected volatility in the U.S. equity markets exceeds subsequent realized volatility, a portfolio of U.S. Treasury securities, with an options-based overlay strategy, may outperform the same portfolio without such an options overlay strategy. However, a portfolio with an options-based overlay strategy may underperform the same portfolio without these options, for example, if realized volatility in the U.S. equity markets exceeds expected volatility.

over-the-counter In addition to the Strategic Volatility Premium, the Fund may use futures contracts, primarily futures on indexes, options on indexes and options on futures to more effectively gain targeted exposure to the volatility premium, to equitize cash and to hedge the Fund’s portfolio if it is unable to purchase or write the necessary options for its overlay strategy. Derivative positions may be listed or(“OTC”) and may or may not be centrally cleared.