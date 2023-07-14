Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
$15.33
$926 M
1.45%
$0.22
1.23%
YTD Return
-0.6%
1 yr return
-5.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.2%
Net Assets
$926 M
Holdings in Top 10
20.8%
Expense Ratio 1.23%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
$15.33
$926 M
1.45%
$0.22
1.23%
Under normal circumstances, the U.S. Managed Volatility Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of U.S. companies of all capitalization ranges. These securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, exchange-traded
funds (ETFs) and warrants. The Fund may also, to a lesser extent, invest in American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), real estate investment trusts (REITs) and securities of non-U.S. companies.
The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, relying on a number of sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) with differing investment philosophies to manage portions of the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation, the Fund's adviser (SIMC or the Adviser). The Fund seeks to achieve an absolute return of the broad U.S. equity markets, but with a lower absolute volatility. Over the long term, the Fund seeks to achieve a return similar to that of the Russell 3000 Index, but with a lower level of volatility. However, given that the Fund's investment strategy focuses on absolute return and risk, the Fund's sector and market capitalization exposures will typically vary from the index and may cause significant performance deviations relative to the index over shorter-term periods. The Fund seeks to achieve lower volatility by constructing a portfolio of securities that effectively weighs securities based on their total expected risk and return without regard to market capitalization and industry.
|Period
|SVOAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.6%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|90.65%
|1 Yr
|-5.8%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|94.06%
|3 Yr
|-1.4%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|94.44%
|5 Yr
|-3.2%*
|-15.4%
|29.3%
|82.69%
|10 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|79.05%
* Annualized
|Period
|SVOAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.8%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|39.51%
|2021
|-0.1%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|94.48%
|2020
|-1.3%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|78.76%
|2019
|4.3%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|56.19%
|2018
|-3.0%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|36.03%
|SVOAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SVOAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|926 M
|1 M
|151 B
|49.09%
|Number of Holdings
|382
|2
|1727
|4.35%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|194 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|55.34%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.77%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|84.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SVOAX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.19%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|52.38%
|Cash
|1.81%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|43.51%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|89.66%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|88.92%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|89.32%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|89.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SVOAX % Rank
|Healthcare
|18.87%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|32.51%
|Consumer Defense
|18.15%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|3.38%
|Technology
|15.27%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|19.88%
|Financial Services
|11.01%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|95.21%
|Industrials
|9.70%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|70.38%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.35%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|20.38%
|Communication Services
|7.30%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|26.16%
|Utilities
|4.23%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|52.23%
|Energy
|3.97%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|86.39%
|Real Estate
|2.40%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|55.61%
|Basic Materials
|0.73%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|91.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SVOAX % Rank
|US
|94.00%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|47.13%
|Non US
|4.19%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|50.41%
|SVOAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.23%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|28.88%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|67.80%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.30%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|96.60%
|SVOAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SVOAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|97.44%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SVOAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|488.00%
|50.77%
|SVOAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SVOAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.45%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|34.94%
|SVOAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|SVOAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SVOAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.43%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|45.00%
|SVOAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 06, 2022
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2022
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2022
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2021
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2021
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2021
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2020
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2020
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2020
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.526
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 09, 2019
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 09, 2019
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2018
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 09, 2018
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2018
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2017
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2017
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2017
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2016
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2016
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2016
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2015
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2015
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2015
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2014
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2014
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2014
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2013
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2013
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2013
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2013
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2012
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2012
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2012
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2011
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2011
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2011
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2011
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2010
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2010
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2010
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2010
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2009
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2009
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2009
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2009
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2008
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2008
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2008
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2008
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2007
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2007
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2007
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2007
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2006
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2006
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2006
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2006
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2005
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2005
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2005
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2005
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2004
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2004
17.42
17.4%
Dennis Bein is a portfolio manager for the Systematic Edge team at Allspring Global Investments. In this role, he focuses on the day-to-day portfolio management and research related to equity-based investment strategies. Dennis joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to joining Systematic Edge, Dennis was a senior consultant for Analysis Group, Inc., where he provided investment consulting services for institutional investors and plan sponsors. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance from the University of California, Riverside. Dennis has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2004
17.42
17.4%
Harindra (Harin) de Silva is a portfolio manager for the Systematic Edge team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Before WFAM, Harin was a principal at Analysis Group, Inc., where he was responsible for providing economic research services to institutional investors, including investment managers, large pension funds, and endowments. He focuses on the ongoing research effort for equity and factor-based asset allocation strategies. Harin earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology, a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance, a master’s degree in econometrics from the University of Rochester, and a Ph.D. in finance from the University of California, Irvine. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2007
14.42
14.4%
Ryan Brown is a portfolio manager for the Systematic Edge team at Allspring Global Investments. He is responsible for the day-to-day portfolio management and trading for U.S. equity-based investment strategies and contributes to the ongoing research efforts of these strategies. Ryan joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to WFAM, Ryan worked for Beekman Capital Management, where he was responsible for selecting stocks within the financial services sector. Ryan earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Brigham Young University and a master’s degree in finance from the University of Utah. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2010
11.5
11.5%
Puneet Mansharamani, CFA, is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst of LSV. Mr. Mansharamani has more than 14 years of investment experience. At LSV, Mr. Mansharamani is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Prior to joining LSV, Mr. Mansharamani was an Analyst at Institutional Trust National City Corporation. His responsibilities included project management, systems development and designing financial and analytical applications fo
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2010
11.5
11.5%
Dr. Lakonishok joined LSV in 1994, where he currently serves as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer, Partner and Portfolio Manager Dr. Lakonishok has more than 30 years of investment and research experience. Dr. Lakonishok was, until 2004, the William G. Karnes Professor of Finance at the College of Commerce & Business Administration at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Before that, he held staff and visiting professorships at Tel Aviv University, Cornell University, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and the University of British Columbia.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2010
11.5
11.5%
Menno Vermeulen, CFA, is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Senior Quantitative Analyst of LSV. Dr. Lakonishok joined LSV in 1994. Vermeulen has more than 21 years of investment experience. At LSV, Mr. Vermeulen has developed and written the software for our quantitative models and portfolio management system. He leads our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Mr. Vermeulen is also involved in the research process at LSV. Prior to joining LSV, he worked at ABP
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 14, 2014
7.63
7.6%
Greg Sleight is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst of LSV. At LSV, Mr. Sleight is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Mr. Sleight received a B.S. in Material Science & Engineering from the University of Illinois in 2000 and an M.B.A. in Econometrics, Economics & Analytic Finance from the University of Chicago in 2006.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 14, 2014
7.63
7.6%
Jason Karceski, Ph.D., has served as a Senior Research Analyst of LSV since 2009, a partner since 2012 and portfolio manager since 2014.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 14, 2014
7.63
7.6%
Guy Lakonishok, CFA is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst at LSV. Prior to joining LSV, Mr. Lakonishok was a Vice President in the Quantitative Equity group at BlackRock. His responsibilities included research, portfolio implementation, system development and performance attribution. Prior to this experience, Mr. Lakonishok was an analyst in the Quantitative Equity group at Weiss, Peck, and Greer, where he was responsible for developing portfolio analytics and assisting in the day-to-day management of the portfolios. Mr. Lakonishok received a B.S. in Applied Science with
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2022
0.33
0.3%
Dante D’Orazio, CFA, is a Partner and Portfolio Manager who developed the firm’s price driven model currently utilized in both the U.S. and Japanese markets. Mr. D’Orazio makes major contributions to the overall portfolio risk and asset allocation among all models. He has extensive experience in modeling equities, bonds, and options that dates back to 1986. Mr. D’Orazio joined Double Alpha in July 1997. From 1995 to 1997, Mr. D’Orazio specialized in Corporate Bonds and credit curve analysis at Salomon Brothers’ Fixed Income Strategy Group. In 1986, Mr. D’Orazio was responsible for the development of equity derivative models, trading strategies, and risk management at New Windsor Associates. Mr. D’Orazio received a BS in Computer Science with concentration in Finance from Brooklyn College. In 1995 he received the CFA charter.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.95
|16.42
