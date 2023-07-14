Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Virtus Ceredex Large-Cap Value Equity Fund

mutual fund
SVIIX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$10.08 -0.09 -0.89%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (STVTX) Primary A (SVIIX) C (SVIFX) Retirement (STVZX)
SVIIX (Mutual Fund)

Virtus Ceredex Large-Cap Value Equity Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$10.08 -0.09 -0.89%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (STVTX) Primary A (SVIIX) C (SVIFX) Retirement (STVZX)
SVIIX (Mutual Fund)

Virtus Ceredex Large-Cap Value Equity Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$10.08 -0.09 -0.89%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (STVTX) Primary A (SVIIX) C (SVIFX) Retirement (STVZX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Virtus Ceredex Large-Cap Value Equity Fund

SVIIX | Fund

$10.08

$953 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.24%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.8%

1 yr return

2.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-8.8%

Net Assets

$953 M

Holdings in Top 10

32.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.24%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 159.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$100

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Virtus Ceredex Large-Cap Value Equity Fund

SVIIX | Fund

$10.08

$953 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.24%

SVIIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -8.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.55%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Virtus Ceredex Large-Cap Value Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Virtus
  • Inception Date
    Feb 17, 1993
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mills Riddick

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in U.S.-traded equity securities of large-capitalization companies. U.S.-traded equity securities may include American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). As of the date of this prospectus, the fund’s subadviser considers large-capitalization companies for this purpose to be those companies that, at the time of initial purchase, have market capitalizations generally within the range of companies included in the Russell 1000® Value Index. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization range of the companies in the Russell 1000® Value Index was $1.87 million to $1.93 trillion. As a result of its investment strategy, the fund’s portfolio turnover rate may be 100% or more and the fund may focus its investments in one or more sectors.

In selecting investments for purchase and sale, the subadviser chooses companies that it believes are undervalued in the market relative to the industry sector and the company’s own valuation history. The subadviser evaluates potential catalysts that may cause an upward re-rating of the stock’s valuation. The common stocks purchased for the fund generally pay dividends at the time of purchase or are expected to pay dividends soon after their purchase.

Read More

SVIIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SVIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.8% -13.6% 215.2% 44.58%
1 Yr 2.3% -58.6% 197.5% 63.48%
3 Yr -3.8%* -23.3% 64.1% 96.35%
5 Yr -8.8%* -15.4% 29.3% 97.66%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% 71.40%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SVIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.3% -65.1% 22.3% 94.04%
2021 -2.9% -25.3% 25.5% 98.36%
2020 -1.0% -8.4% 56.7% 72.57%
2019 5.1% -9.2% 10.4% 30.69%
2018 -7.1% -9.4% 3.1% 98.70%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SVIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.8% -13.6% 215.2% 42.38%
1 Yr 2.3% -58.6% 197.5% 62.76%
3 Yr -3.8%* -23.3% 64.1% 96.34%
5 Yr -8.8%* -15.2% 31.9% 98.34%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% 83.33%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SVIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.3% -65.1% 22.3% 94.04%
2021 -2.9% -25.3% 25.5% 98.36%
2020 -1.0% -8.4% 56.7% 72.48%
2019 5.1% -9.2% 10.4% 30.69%
2018 -7.1% -8.9% 3.3% 99.16%

NAV & Total Return History

SVIIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SVIIX Category Low Category High SVIIX % Rank
Net Assets 953 M 1 M 151 B 48.02%
Number of Holdings 46 2 1727 83.58%
Net Assets in Top 10 314 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 44.42%
Weighting of Top 10 32.91% 5.0% 99.2% 27.94%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Bank of America Corp 4.08%
  2. Merck & Co Inc 3.95%
  3. Baker Hughes Co Class A 3.93%
  4. Xilinx Inc 3.71%
  5. Stanley Black & Decker Inc 3.67%
  6. PerkinElmer Inc 3.66%
  7. Air Products & Chemicals Inc 3.61%
  8. American Express Co 3.59%
  9. Verizon Communications Inc 3.58%
  10. NextEra Energy Inc 3.54%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SVIIX % Rank
Stocks 		97.15% 28.02% 125.26% 71.02%
Cash 		2.84% -88.20% 71.98% 25.78%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 22.09%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 14.70%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 16.11%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 17.90%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SVIIX % Rank
Industrials 		22.58% 0.00% 42.76% 0.41%
Healthcare 		16.85% 0.00% 30.08% 59.16%
Financial Services 		14.61% 0.00% 58.05% 86.14%
Basic Materials 		13.29% 0.00% 21.69% 0.66%
Technology 		10.97% 0.00% 54.02% 46.62%
Real Estate 		7.39% 0.00% 90.54% 5.12%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.67% 0.00% 22.74% 50.41%
Communication Services 		3.68% 0.00% 26.58% 78.05%
Consumer Defense 		3.50% 0.00% 34.10% 91.34%
Utilities 		1.45% 0.00% 27.04% 83.09%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 54.00% 97.28%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SVIIX % Rank
US 		90.24% 24.51% 121.23% 64.78%
Non US 		6.91% 0.00% 41.42% 35.39%

SVIIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SVIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.24% 0.04% 45.41% 27.29%
Management Fee 0.68% 0.00% 1.50% 70.77%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 27.72%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.50% 45.68%

Sales Fees

SVIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 0.00% 5.75% 50.00%
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SVIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SVIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 159.00% 0.00% 488.00% 95.35%

SVIIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SVIIX Category Low Category High SVIIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.90% 63.34%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SVIIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SVIIX Category Low Category High SVIIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.55% -1.51% 4.28% 87.37%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SVIIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SVIIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mills Riddick

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 1995

26.43

26.4%

Mills Riddick, CFA, Chief Investment Officer of Ceredex, manages the portion of the Large Cap Disciplined Equity Fund's assets allocated to Ceredex. He has worked in investment management since 1982. In 1989, Mr. Riddick joined Trusco Capital Management (Trusco) (now known as Virtus Fund Advisers, LLC), Ceredex's predecessor firm. After joining Trusco, he assumed a lead client service role and took on portfolio management responsibilities. Mr. Riddick started with the growth strategy and subsequently began working for the large cap value strategy that he manages today. In 1995, Mr. Riddick became the strategy's sole portfolio manager and was appointed head of the Value Equity team. Mr. Riddick held both of these positions without interruption from 1995 until 2008. During this time, Mr. Riddick played a lead role in crafting Trusco's equity investment philosophy and assembling its team of professionals who are dedicated to value equity. In recent years, Mr. Riddick led Ceredex's transition from an investment boutique integrated within Trusco to an independently managed firm. His efforts contributed to Ceredex's eventual incorporation and registration with the SEC. Ceredex began operating as an independent registered investment adviser on March 31, 2008.

Jennifer Graff

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2021

0.58

0.6%

Jennifer Graff is a director and senior research analyst with Ceredex Value Advisors. She is responsible for covering the industrials and materials sectors. Ms. Graff has been with Ceredex since 2001, initially starting with its predecessor firm, Trusco Capital Management. Ms. Graff earned a B.A. in psychology from the University of Central Florida. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) charterholder since 2003.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×