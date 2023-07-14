Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
4.8%
1 yr return
2.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-8.8%
Net Assets
$953 M
Holdings in Top 10
32.9%
Expense Ratio 1.24%
Front Load 5.50%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 159.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$100
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in U.S.-traded equity securities of large-capitalization companies. U.S.-traded equity securities may include American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). As of the date of this prospectus, the fund’s subadviser considers large-capitalization companies for this purpose to be those companies that, at the time of initial purchase, have market capitalizations generally within the range of companies included in the Russell 1000® Value Index. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization range of the companies in the Russell 1000® Value Index was $1.87 million to $1.93 trillion. As a result of its investment strategy, the fund’s portfolio turnover rate may be 100% or more and the fund may focus its investments in one or more sectors.
In selecting investments for purchase and sale, the subadviser chooses companies that it believes are undervalued in the market relative to the industry sector and the company’s own valuation history. The subadviser evaluates potential catalysts that may cause an upward re-rating of the stock’s valuation. The common stocks purchased for the fund generally pay dividends at the time of purchase or are expected to pay dividends soon after their purchase.
|Period
|SVIIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.8%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|44.58%
|1 Yr
|2.3%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|63.48%
|3 Yr
|-3.8%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|96.35%
|5 Yr
|-8.8%*
|-15.4%
|29.3%
|97.66%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|71.40%
* Annualized
|Period
|SVIIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.3%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|94.04%
|2021
|-2.9%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|98.36%
|2020
|-1.0%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|72.57%
|2019
|5.1%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|30.69%
|2018
|-7.1%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|98.70%
|Period
|SVIIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.8%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|42.38%
|1 Yr
|2.3%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|62.76%
|3 Yr
|-3.8%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|96.34%
|5 Yr
|-8.8%*
|-15.2%
|31.9%
|98.34%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|83.33%
* Annualized
|Period
|SVIIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.3%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|94.04%
|2021
|-2.9%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|98.36%
|2020
|-1.0%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|72.48%
|2019
|5.1%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|30.69%
|2018
|-7.1%
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|99.16%
|SVIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SVIIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|953 M
|1 M
|151 B
|48.02%
|Number of Holdings
|46
|2
|1727
|83.58%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|314 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|44.42%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.91%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|27.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SVIIX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.15%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|71.02%
|Cash
|2.84%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|25.78%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|22.09%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|14.70%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|16.11%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|17.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SVIIX % Rank
|Industrials
|22.58%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|0.41%
|Healthcare
|16.85%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|59.16%
|Financial Services
|14.61%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|86.14%
|Basic Materials
|13.29%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|0.66%
|Technology
|10.97%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|46.62%
|Real Estate
|7.39%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|5.12%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.67%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|50.41%
|Communication Services
|3.68%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|78.05%
|Consumer Defense
|3.50%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|91.34%
|Utilities
|1.45%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|83.09%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|97.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SVIIX % Rank
|US
|90.24%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|64.78%
|Non US
|6.91%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|35.39%
|SVIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.24%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|27.29%
|Management Fee
|0.68%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|70.77%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|27.72%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|45.68%
|SVIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.50%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|50.00%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SVIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SVIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|159.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|95.35%
|SVIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SVIIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|63.34%
|SVIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|SVIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SVIIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.55%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|87.37%
|SVIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.233
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2018
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2017
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 1995
26.43
26.4%
Mills Riddick, CFA, Chief Investment Officer of Ceredex, manages the portion of the Large Cap Disciplined Equity Fund's assets allocated to Ceredex. He has worked in investment management since 1982. In 1989, Mr. Riddick joined Trusco Capital Management (Trusco) (now known as Virtus Fund Advisers, LLC), Ceredex's predecessor firm. After joining Trusco, he assumed a lead client service role and took on portfolio management responsibilities. Mr. Riddick started with the growth strategy and subsequently began working for the large cap value strategy that he manages today. In 1995, Mr. Riddick became the strategy's sole portfolio manager and was appointed head of the Value Equity team. Mr. Riddick held both of these positions without interruption from 1995 until 2008. During this time, Mr. Riddick played a lead role in crafting Trusco's equity investment philosophy and assembling its team of professionals who are dedicated to value equity. In recent years, Mr. Riddick led Ceredex's transition from an investment boutique integrated within Trusco to an independently managed firm. His efforts contributed to Ceredex's eventual incorporation and registration with the SEC. Ceredex began operating as an independent registered investment adviser on March 31, 2008.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2021
0.58
0.6%
Jennifer Graff is a director and senior research analyst with Ceredex Value Advisors. She is responsible for covering the industrials and materials sectors. Ms. Graff has been with Ceredex since 2001, initially starting with its predecessor firm, Trusco Capital Management. Ms. Graff earned a B.A. in psychology from the University of Central Florida. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) charterholder since 2003.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.95
|16.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...