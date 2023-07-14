Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
5.3%
1 yr return
12.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
17.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
8.0%
Net Assets
$4.01 B
Holdings in Top 10
56.9%
Expense Ratio 1.49%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 17.40%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$25,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|●
|
products or services that meet a clear economic need;
|●
|
strong competitive advantage (barriers to entry);
|●
|
long history of profitability and strong metrics;
|●
|
generates high levels of cash flow;
|●
|
available at a low price in relation to intrinsic value (the perception of value based on all factors of business, tangible and intangible);
|●
|
management’s history of shareholder friendliness (dividends, buybacks, earnings quality, reporting transparency, executive compensation and acquisition history);
|●
|
strong balance sheet; and
|●
|
strong management (directors and officers) ownership (preferably with recent purchases).
|Period
|SVFDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.3%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|38.21%
|1 Yr
|12.8%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|9.23%
|3 Yr
|17.1%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|3.48%
|5 Yr
|8.0%*
|-15.4%
|29.3%
|6.31%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|0.78%
* Annualized
|SVFDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SVFDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.01 B
|1 M
|151 B
|20.43%
|Number of Holdings
|26
|2
|1727
|97.70%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.28 B
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|14.20%
|Weighting of Top 10
|56.86%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|2.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SVFDX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.28%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|90.64%
|Cash
|5.72%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|6.81%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|39.57%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|34.81%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|36.07%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|36.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SVFDX % Rank
|Energy
|27.79%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|0.50%
|Consumer Cyclical
|19.31%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|0.91%
|Financial Services
|17.15%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|70.46%
|Healthcare
|14.05%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|82.59%
|Real Estate
|8.46%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|2.23%
|Communication Services
|4.84%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|62.46%
|Consumer Defense
|4.16%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|88.12%
|Technology
|2.19%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|96.78%
|Industrials
|2.04%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|98.27%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|93.15%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|95.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SVFDX % Rank
|US
|94.28%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|44.66%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|93.92%
|SVFDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.49%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|18.89%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|84.81%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|67.24%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|SVFDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SVFDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SVFDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|17.40%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|14.62%
|SVFDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SVFDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.54%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|72.50%
|SVFDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|SVFDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SVFDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.05%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|97.12%
|SVFDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2019
|$1.574
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2017
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2016
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 02, 2008
14.42
14.4%
William W. Smead founded Smead Capital Management, Inc. in July 2007, and serves as Chief Investment Officer of the firm. Prior to founding Smead Capital Management, Inc., Mr. Smead served as Portfolio Manager and Director of Investments for Smead Investment Group of Wachovia Securities from September 2001 through June 2007. Prior to that, Mr. Smead served as a financial advisor and portfolio manager with Smith Barney from February 1993 to September 2001
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2014
7.75
7.8%
Cole W. Smead, CFA® joined Smead Capital Management, Inc. at its inception in 2007 and serves as President and Portfolio Manager of the firm. Mr. Smead received his B.A. in Economics/History from Whitman College in 2006. Prior to joining Smead Capital Management, Inc., Mr. Smead was a Financial Advisor at Wachovia Securities in Scottsdale, Arizona. Mr. Smead holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.95
|16.42
