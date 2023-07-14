Home
Smead Value Fund

mutual fund
SVFAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$69.16 -0.48 -0.69%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inv (SMVLX) Primary Inst (SVFFX) A (SVFAX) Retirement (SVFDX) Inst (SVFYX) Retirement (SVFKX)
Vitals

YTD Return

5.5%

1 yr return

13.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

17.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

8.0%

Net Assets

$4.01 B

Holdings in Top 10

56.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$69.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.20%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 17.40%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$3,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SVFAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 17.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.27%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Smead Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Smead Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jan 24, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    5987323
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    William Smead

Fund Description

 To achieve its investment objective, the Fund will maintain approximately 25‑30 companies in its portfolio and will invest in the common stocks of large capitalization (“large‑cap”) U.S. companies. The Fund considers large‑cap companies to be those publicly traded U.S. companies with capitalizations exceeding $5 billion. For purposes of the Fund’s investment policies, the market capitalization of a company is based on its capitalization at the time the Fund purchases the company’s securities.
The Adviser selects the Fund’s investments by screening large‑cap U.S. companies using the following eight criteria:
Required over entire holding period:
products or services that meet a clear economic need;
strong competitive advantage (barriers to entry);
long history of profitability and strong metrics;
generates high levels of cash flow;
available at a low price in relation to intrinsic value (the perception of value based on all factors of business, tangible and intangible);
Favored, but not required:
management’s history of shareholder friendliness (dividends, buybacks, earnings quality, reporting transparency, executive compensation and acquisition history);
strong balance sheet; and
strong management (directors and officers) ownership (preferably with recent purchases).
The Fund’s portfolio is built around high quality companies whose businesses have strong competitive advantages that the Adviser believes can be sustained for the long term. When a security is purchased, the Adviser frequently monitors the security for large price declines in an effort to protect from single stock risk on new investments. The Fund aims to be a low‑turnover fund, and the expected holding period of a newly purchased security is a minimum of three to five years.
The Fund is classified as a non‑diversified mutual fund. This means that the Fund may invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in a small number of issuers.
The Fund may invest a large percentage of its assets in a few sectors, including consumer discretionary (goods and services considered non‑essential by consumers), energy (services related to the production and supply of energy), financials (financial services provided to retail and commercial customers), health care (medical services, goods and equipment), real estate (services related to real estate development and operation) and telecommunication services (telecom services, goods and equipment).
Read More

SVFAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SVFAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.5% -13.6% 215.2% 36.06%
1 Yr 13.0% -58.6% 197.5% 9.15%
3 Yr 17.1%* -23.3% 64.1% 3.56%
5 Yr 8.0%* -15.4% 29.3% 6.22%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% 0.59%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SVFAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.5% -65.1% 22.3% 9.90%
2021 17.0% -25.3% 25.5% 1.21%
2020 0.1% -8.4% 56.7% 46.55%
2019 5.0% -9.2% 10.4% 35.15%
2018 -2.3% -9.4% 3.1% 19.55%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SVFAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.5% -13.6% 215.2% 34.19%
1 Yr 13.0% -58.6% 197.5% 7.96%
3 Yr 17.1%* -23.3% 64.1% 3.49%
5 Yr 8.0%* -15.2% 31.9% 8.66%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% 1.16%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SVFAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.5% -65.1% 22.3% 9.98%
2021 17.0% -25.3% 25.5% 1.21%
2020 0.1% -8.4% 56.7% 46.46%
2019 5.0% -9.2% 10.4% 35.25%
2018 -2.3% -8.9% 3.3% 49.81%

NAV & Total Return History

SVFAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SVFAX Category Low Category High SVFAX % Rank
Net Assets 4.01 B 1 M 151 B 20.51%
Number of Holdings 26 2 1727 97.95%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.28 B 2.1 K 32.3 B 14.29%
Weighting of Top 10 56.86% 5.0% 99.2% 2.99%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Continental Resources Inc 10.46%
  2. Occidental Petroleum Corp 8.41%
  3. Discovery Inc Class A 8.18%
  4. American Express Co 5.75%
  5. Amgen Inc 5.57%
  6. Merck & Co Inc 5.21%
  7. D.R. Horton Inc 4.70%
  8. eBay Inc 4.65%
  9. Macerich Co 4.55%
  10. JPMorgan Chase & Co 4.46%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SVFAX % Rank
Stocks 		94.28% 28.02% 125.26% 90.72%
Cash 		5.72% -88.20% 71.98% 7.06%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 91.46%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 90.72%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 91.13%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 91.38%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SVFAX % Rank
Energy 		27.79% 0.00% 54.00% 0.58%
Consumer Cyclical 		19.31% 0.00% 22.74% 0.99%
Financial Services 		17.15% 0.00% 58.05% 70.54%
Healthcare 		14.05% 0.00% 30.08% 82.92%
Real Estate 		8.46% 0.00% 90.54% 2.31%
Communication Services 		4.84% 0.00% 26.58% 62.62%
Consumer Defense 		4.16% 0.00% 34.10% 88.20%
Technology 		2.19% 0.00% 54.02% 96.86%
Industrials 		2.04% 0.00% 42.76% 98.35%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 27.04% 98.84%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 21.69% 99.42%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SVFAX % Rank
US 		94.28% 24.51% 121.23% 44.75%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 41.42% 98.93%

SVFAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SVFAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.20% 0.04% 45.41% 30.31%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 88.60%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 58.11%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

SVFAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 0.00% 5.75% 43.18%
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SVFAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SVFAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 17.40% 0.00% 488.00% 14.71%

SVFAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SVFAX Category Low Category High SVFAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.71% 0.00% 41.90% 97.30%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SVFAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SVFAX Category Low Category High SVFAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.27% -1.51% 4.28% 92.46%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SVFAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SVFAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

William Smead

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 02, 2008

14.42

14.4%

William W. Smead founded Smead Capital Management, Inc. in July 2007, and serves as Chief Investment Officer of the firm. Prior to founding Smead Capital Management, Inc., Mr. Smead served as Portfolio Manager and Director of Investments for Smead Investment Group of Wachovia Securities from September 2001 through June 2007. Prior to that, Mr. Smead served as a financial advisor and portfolio manager with Smith Barney from February 1993 to September 2001

Cole Smead

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2014

7.75

7.8%

Cole W. Smead, CFA® joined Smead Capital Management, Inc. at its inception in 2007 and serves as President and Portfolio Manager of the firm. Mr. Smead received his B.A. in Economics/History from Whitman College in 2006. Prior to joining Smead Capital Management, Inc., Mr. Smead was a Financial Advisor at Wachovia Securities in Scottsdale, Arizona. Mr. Smead holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

