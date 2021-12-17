The Fund’s adviser delegates execution of the Fund’s investment strategy to a sub-adviser. The sub-adviser uses a flexible investment approach to seek total return from capital appreciation and income from interest payments while managing downside volatility and risk. The sub-adviser seeks capital appreciation from opportunistic trading of fixed income securities and related instruments. Low volatility in the Fund’s name refers to the sub-adviser’s strategy of attempting to limit the Fund’s investment losses such that they will be less than the S&P 500 Index losses over any 12-month period when the stock market is trending lower. Interest payments may also contribute to low volatility by providing a source of risk-managed returns. However, the sub-adviser will not attempt to constrain the Fund’s upside volatility in rising markets. The technical strategies employed by the sub-adviser focus primarily on trend-following, momentum, relative strength and many other technical analysis strategies applied to domestic and international stock and bond markets to signal favorable or unfavorable market conditions. During favorable market conditions (when the sub-adviser believes security prices will be stable or rising) the sub-adviser leverages the Fund’s investment portfolio through swap contracts and/or borrowing to invest in more securities. During unfavorable market conditions, the sub-adviser emphasizes capital preservation by increasing the Fund’s allocation to cash equivalents and reducing leverage.

The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of primarily income-producing fixed income securities, including preferred stock. The sub-adviser does not select individual bonds or other fixed income securities but instead, invests the Fund’s assets in open-end investment companies (“mutual funds”) and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that each invests primarily in fixed rate or floating rate fixed income securities. The Fund invests without restriction as to issuer type, country, capitalization, credit quality or maturity of individual securities held by the mutual funds and ETFs in which it invests. The mutual funds and ETFs may invest in foreign countries including emerging markets. When the sub-adviser believes market conditions for lower-quality debt are favorable, the Fund will primarily invest in mutual funds and ETFs that invest in income-producing high-yield fixed income securities commonly known as “junk” bonds. The Fund defines junk bonds as those rated lower than Baa3 by Moody’s Investor Services, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or lower than BBB- by Standard and Poor’s Rating Group (“S&P”), or, if unrated, determined by the sub-adviser to be of similar credit quality. The sub-adviser selects mutual funds and ETFs that have high “Volatility Adjusted Returns” (“VAR”) and low risk (defined as return volatility). The sub-adviser also considers mutual fund and ETF fees, management experience and liquidity. The sub-adviser selects swap counterparties it believes to be credit worthy and does not invest more than 25% of Fund assets in swap contracts with any one counterparty. The Fund’s use of swaps is generally limited by the requirements to pledge collateral to swap counterparties.

By focusing on market conditions and VAR, the sub-adviser believes the Fund should maintain returns with lower downside volatility and risk compared to major stock market indices. The sub-adviser sells securities, and reduces swap positions and borrowing, when it believes market conditions have become unfavorable or when more attractive investments are available. Additionally, the sub-adviser may employ a long/short strategy through inverse ETFs and swaps to reduce market risk, to negate recessionary credit risk or interest rate risk. Inverse ETFs seek to deliver returns that are opposite of the return of a benchmark (e.g., if the benchmark goes up by 1%, the ETF will go down by 1%), typically using a combination of derivative strategies. The long/short strategy seeks to enhance returns by taking short positions in sectors the sub-adviser believes are less attractive while maintaining long positions in sectors the sub-adviser believes are more attractive. The sub-adviser engages in frequent trading to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, which results in turnover in excess of 100%.

The sub-adviser believes the consistency of its execution of both its investment strategy and its risk management strategy is reflected in the following biblical quote.

“Steady plodding brings prosperity; hasty speculation brings poverty.” (Proverbs 21:5, Living Bible)