The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing primarily in high dividend-paying common stocks with dividend growth potential. The Fund generally invests in large-cap or mid-cap stocks (which are generally defined as of the date of this prospectus as stocks of companies with market capitalizations above $6 billion and $2 billion, respectively) of U.S. issuers, and may also hold foreign stocks including depositary receipts. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts. The Fund’s investment adviser (“Adviser”) believes a strategic emphasis on high dividend-paying stocks can enhance performance over time. In addition, the Adviser seeks to enhance investment results by focusing on stocks with both the potential for future dividend growth and current dividend-oriented characteristics. The Adviser believes that this is achievable while targeting less risk than the broader market. To attempt to deliver on its objectives, at times the Fund may focus investments in a particular sector or sectors of the economy that it believes deliver a high and rising dividend income stream. The Adviser’s security selection process involves prioritizing stocks based on appropriate fundamental criteria. Those companies that rank as highly attractive in the prioritization process are closely scrutinized for inclusion in the portfolio using bottom-up fundamental proprietary research. The Fund may use derivative contracts, such as forward contracts, to manage or hedge the Fund’s currency exposure. There can be no assurance that the Fund’s use of derivative contracts will work as intended. Derivative investments made by the Fund are included within the Fund’s 80% policy (as described below) and are calculated at market value. The Fund will invest its assets so that at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) are invested in dividend-paying securities. The Fund will notify shareholders at least 60 days in advance of any change in its investment policy that would enable the Fund to invest, under normal circumstances, less than 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in dividend-paying securities.