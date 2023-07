To pursue its goal, the fund typically invests in securities backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. The fund intends to operate as a government money market fund under the

regulations governing money market funds. The fund will invest at least 99.5% of its total assets in cash and/or government securities (including bills and notes); under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the fund’s net assets (including, for this purpose, any borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested solely in U.S. Treasury securities (excluding cash). With respect to the 80% policy, the fund will notify its shareholders at least 60 days before changing the policy. The full faith and credit backing is the strongest backing offered by the U.S. government, and traditionally is considered by investors to be the highest degree of safety as far as the payment of principal and interest.

Based on the fund manager’s view of market conditions for U.S. Treasury securities, the fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in: (i) obligations that are issued by the U.S. government, its agencies or instrumentalities, including obligations that are not fully guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury, such as those issued by the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) and the Federal Home Loan Banks; and (ii) obligations that are issued by private issuers that are guaranteed as to principal or interest by the U.S. government, its agencies or instrumentalities. Obligations that are issued by private issuers that are guaranteed as to principal or interest by the U.S. government, its agencies or instrumentalities are considered U.S. government securities under the rules that govern money market funds.

In choosing securities, the fund’s manager seeks to maximize current income within the limits of the fund’s investment objective and credit, maturity and diversification policies. By investing primarily in full faith and credit U.S. government investments, the fund seeks to provide maximum safety as to its assets. The fund is distinct from certain other types of government money market funds in that it does not invest in repurchase agreements. The portfolio manager may adjust the fund’s holdings or its average maturity based on actual or anticipated changes in credit quality or market dynamics, such as interest rates. To preserve its investors’ capital, the fund seeks to maintain a stable $1.00 share price.

Because the income from U.S. Treasury securities is exempt from state and local income taxes, the fund generally expects that the majority of the dividends it pays will be exempt from those taxes as well. (Dividends still will be subject to federal income tax.) However, the fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in non-U.S. Treasury investments that are not exempt from state and local income taxes. Further, during unusual market conditions, the fund may invest a greater portion of its assets in investments that are not exempt from state and local income taxes as a temporary defensive measure. When the fund engages in such activities, it may not achieve its investment goal.

For temporary defensive purposes during unusual market conditions, the fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in cash, cash equivalents or other high quality short-term investments.